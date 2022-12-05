IHG® One Rewards Select Credit Card: Discontinued but replaced with better options

Brendan Dyer
Steve Dashiell
Bottom line

The International Hotel Group (IHG) One Rewards Select card was once an ideal option for travelers who spend most hotel stays at IHG properties like Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites. It let you maximize your reward earnings in the IHG One Rewards program by linking your IHG One Rewards Select card. This card also charged no foreign transaction fees, which was ideal for a travel card.

Bankrate’s take: The IHG® One Rewards Select Credit Card has been discontinued and replaced by the issuer’s new IHG One credit cards. Fortunately, the new cards improve on many of the shortcomings the IHG One Rewards Select had, including cutting out the annual fee on its entry level option.

The IHG One Rewards Select Credit Card overview

The IHG One Rewards Select Credit Card was a hotel credit card that could help you quickly earn free nights and elite status for stays at over 5,000 IHG properties. Combining your card with an IHG One Rewards membership would boost the rewards rate for using the card, earning up to 15 points per $1 spent. This practice was similar to how new IHG cards work within the IHG One Rewards membership program.

The card was ideal for travelers who spent most of their time at IHG property hotels, and the card was fairly affordable compared to some best hotel credit cards and the best travel credit cards. However, it was less affordable than the current IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card, which charges no annual fee and has comparable rewards rates.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • Earn 5X points at participating IHG hotels and resorts
    • 2X points at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants
    • 1X points on all other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Good

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • 60,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 within three months of account opening, about $375 in value

    Expert Appraisal: Good

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • APR: 21.49 percent to 28.49 percent (variable)
    • Annual fee: $0 intro for the first year, then $49
    • Foreign transaction fee: $0
    • Late payment fee: Up to $40
    • Returned payment fee: Up to $40
    • Balance transfer fee: The greater of either $5 or 5 percent of the amount of each transfer
    • Cash advance fee: Either $10 or 5 percent of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

  • Congrats
    Other cardholder perks
    • Anniversary reward night at any IHG property (up to 40,000 points)
    • Platinum Elite status
    • IHG One Rewards PointBreaks

    Expert Appraisal: Good

Alternatives to the IHG® One Rewards Select Credit Card

Here are some strong alternatives worth looking into you if you want to explore hotel rewards. Along with these, it may also be worth looking into IHG’s new line-up of their One Rewards credit cards.

IHG One Rewards Select Credit Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You get a free night on your cardmember anniversary at any IHG property, though there’s a 40,000-point redemption cap.

  • Checkmark

    The $49 annual fee, which was waived the first year, was fairly affordable for a hotel card, especially when paired with other card perks.

Cons

  • The reward points you earn expire if your membership account is inactive for 12 months or more.

Best cards to pair with the IHG One Rewards Select Credit Card

If you’re set on holding onto your Rewards Select card, here are some worthwhile cards to consider pairing with it. These offer a solid mix of everyday value and boosted travel rewards.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the IHG One Rewards Select Credit Card worth keeping?

IHG’s newest line of credit cards is an overall upgrade to this older offering. If you’re a frequent traveler who stays at IHG properties, you’d do well to upgrade your old IHG One Rewards Select, even if only to avoid paying an annual fee. However, if you stay at properties outside of the IHG portfolio more often, you would be better off with a general travel card or a slightly more expensive co-branded hotel credit card with your hotel property of choice.

The information about the IHG® Rewards Select Credit Card, Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card, and The World of Hyatt Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com.

Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.

