Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi
*The information about the Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
*
Intro offer
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1X - 4X
Rewards rate
4 Expedia Rewards bonus points per $1 spent on eligible Expedia purchases including flights, hotels, activities and travel packages. 2 Expedia Rewards bonus points per $1 spent on purchases at restaurants and on entertainment, including tickets to concerts, movies and sporting events. 1 Expedia Rewards bonus point per $1 spent on other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR