Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi

Written by
Re'Dreyona Walker
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
 /  9 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

2.6

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

When it comes to its rewards rate and cardholder benefits, the Expedia Rewards Voyager Card from Citi is a great step up from its no-annual-fee counterpart, the Expedia Rewards Card from Citi. However, there are other travel rewards cards that offer more flexibility in earning and redeeming rewards.
Image of Expedia&reg; Rewards Voyager Card from Citi

Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi
*

2.6
Bankrate score
Info
N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 4X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi overview

Looking for a credit card that lets you earn big rewards every time you travel? Business travelers and frequent flyers will love earning an impressive 4X points on Expedia purchases when they add the Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi to their wallet. You’ll also get a generous 25,000-point introductory bonus (after $2,000 spend in first three months), in addition to a small roster of valuable travel perks.

Though the card offers a high rewards rate on Expedia purchases, its maximum rate is limited to Expedia-related bookings, so if you aren't an active Expedia user, it may not be worth applying for the card. But if you believe the card’s rewards, welcome bonus and perks are worth considering, then its worth seeing how it compares to other travel rewards cards.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 4X points for Expedia purchases, including flights, hotels and rental cars; 2X points for restaurants and entertainment; 1X points for everything else

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • 25,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 within the first three months

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • $95 annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • No purchase intro APR offer
    • No balance transfer intro APR offer
    • 13.99 percent to 21.99 percent ongoing APR (variable)

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Citi Concierge
    • Anniversary bonus points
    • Expedia Rewards Gold status
    • Annual air travel fee credit

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Expedia Rewards Voyager pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Earn points three ways by using the credit card, being an Expedia Rewards member and through complimentary Gold membership status.

  • Checkmark

    There is no foreign transaction fee, which makes it the perfect companion for overseas travelers.

  • Checkmark

    It offers anniversary bonus points, which can easily boost your earnings.

Cons

  • There is a high annual fee and APR for this card, which could make carrying a balance challenging

  • Expedia enthusiasts can reap maximum rewards, but non-enthusiasts will be limited in their rewards potential.

  • This card does not offer an intro APR, which reduces its competitiveness against other travel rewards cards that do.

Why you might want the Expedia Rewards Voyager card

The Expedia Rewards Voyager card could be a great fit for those who primarily use Expedia to book their travel, as it has a great rewards rate toward Expedia purchases and offers a welcome bonus, a great annual anniversary bonus and Expedia Gold status — which can boost your rewards earnings on bookings.

Welcome offer: Affordable spending requirement

This Citi Expedia card offers 25,000 bonus points when you spend $2,000 within the first three months of opening your account. The Expedia Rewards site explains that 140 points are equal to $1 — making this bonus worth roughly $180. But even so, that calculation does not take into account discounts you get when you are an Expedia Rewards member. For instance, your points are worth double at thousands of VIP Access hotels.

In comparison to other travel rewards cards, there are plenty that offer more valuable welcome bonuses, such as the Citi Premier® Card — which currently offers a bonus worth at least $600 toward redemption through Citi’s ThankYou portal and a maximum possible value of $1,140 through the right transfer partner (Based on Bankrate’s point valuations). However, it has a much high spending requirement, so if you want a card with a lesser spending requirement, the Expedia Rewards Voyager may be a better option.

Rewards: High rate for Expedia.com or Expedia mobile app bookings

Earning rewards is easy with the Expedia Rewards Voyager card, as you’ll be rewarded for being an Expedia loyalist. You’ll earn 4X Expedia Rewards points every time you make a purchase through Expedia.com or the Expedia mobile app. That includes flights, hotels, rental cars and travel packages. 

Expedia Rewards Voyager also gives you 2X points for restaurants and entertainment purchases, including tickets to sporting events, concerts and movies. As is the case with most reward cards, you’ll get 1X point for every other purchase you make.

Moreover, as an Expedia Rewards member, you earn an additional 2 points for every dollar you spend. As a complimentary Gold level member, you’ll earn 30 percent more points on top of that. And you’ll get double Expedia Rewards points when you book on the Expedia App.

Cardholder perks: Moderate range of travel benefits

The Expedia Rewards Voyager offers a number of benefits designed to help travelers navigate with ease.

  • Expedia Rewards Gold status. You automatically become an Expedia Rewards Gold member when you open your credit card account. Gold members earn 30 percent more points every time they book.
  • Annual air travel fee credit. You’ll get a up to $100 air travel fee statement credit each year you are a card member. This credit can be used toward airline incidentals (like baggage fees or in-flight purchases) on qualified airlines or toward either the Global Entry or the TSA Precheck application fee.
  • An anniversary bonus. Every year you own the card and spend at least $10,000 in the prior year, you’ll get a 5,000 point bonus.
  • Citi Concierge. Expedia Rewards Voyager Card members have access to Citi Concierge’s team of experts who can help you make travel, shopping and dining arrangements

While the list of perks are minimal, it may be perfect for infrequent travelers or those who are more focused on earning maximum rewards on their Expedia bookings.

Why you might want a different travel rewards card

Even though the Expedia Rewards Voyager card is fairly valuable for Expedia enthusiasts, there are a handful of downsides of the card you should consider, such as its rigid rewards redemption and how its annual fee don’t fully measure up to its small list of perks.

Redemption: Limited flexibility compared to other travel rewards cards

Expedia Rewards Voyager makes it easy for you to redeem points when you purchase travel items from Expedia.com. According to Expedia Rewards, 140 points are equal to a dollar off a booking, but your points are worth double that at thousands of Expedia VIP Access hotels. You can also use points to get a discount on car rental purchases and hotel rates, or you can redeem points to get a flight and purchase coupon worth $25 or more, but most of the card’s redemption options (and its maximum reward redemption value) limits you to Expedia purchases.

With a card such as the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, not only would you have a much more flexible range of eligible redemption categories, such as car rentals, cruises, transit, tourist attractions, restaurants, cocktails bars and more, you’d have no annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, a higher flat rewards rate on all purchases, an intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers and a more valuable welcome bonus than the Expedia Rewards Voyager.

Rates and fees: You can find better travel rewards cards with similar fees

The standard APR for the Expedia Rewards Voyager card is 13.99 percent to 21.99 percent variable, depending on your creditworthiness. There is also an annual fee of $95. The cost of the annual fee and APR aren’t out of the ordinary for travel rewards cards, but you can definitely find similar cards that have annual fees within the same range that have better rewards rates, perks and redemption flexibility than the Expedia Rewards Voyager.

Fortunately, there is no foreign transaction fee, so you won’t be charged a percentage every time you make a purchase in a foreign country. Some travel rewards cards, despite its category, may have a 3 percent foreign transaction fee, so this is a nice advantage — however, you need to watch out for its cash advance fee, as it is either $10 or 5 percent of the cash amount, whichever is greater. You’ll also pay up to $40 for late transactions and returned payments.

How the Expedia Rewards Voyager Card compares to other travel reward cards

The Expedia Rewards Voyager card has the best benefits when you book all your travel through Expedia.com. Two other travel reward cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, offer more flexible reward opportunities.

Image of Expedia&reg; Rewards Voyager Card from Citi

Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi

Annual fee

$95

Intro offer

25,000 points
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 4X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

N/A
Info
Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.9
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$95

Intro offer

Earn 75,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

2 Miles - 5 Miles
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card
Bankrate Score
5.0
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$95

Intro offer

60,000 bonus points
Info

Rewards rate

2x - 5x
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Expedia Rewards Voyager

Since the Expedia Rewards Voyager card offers better benefits for hotel and rental car purchases, intrepid travelers may want to pair this card with another travel card that lets you rack up miles toward airline travel.

Is the Expedia Rewards Voyager right for you?

The Expedia Rewards Voyager may be the best option for you, or it might be contrary to that. If you travel often, the benefits on this card may appeal to you; but, if you travel sparingly, the card may not be suited to you.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Expedia Rewards Voyager Card worth it?

If you don’t travel a lot, and especially if you don’t book hotels when you travel, there are better travel reward cards out there. You have limited ways to earn points outside Expedia.com, and there are limited ways to redeem the points on the Expedia site as well.

But if you are a frequent traveler who loves to find a bargain, the Expedia Rewards Voyager offers the ability to earn points that give you discounts on future hotel, car rental and travel itineraries. Or you can let your points accumulate until you have banked enough to purchase an entire flight from Expedia.com.

The information about the Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Compare the best travelcredit cards
Written by
Re'Dreyona Walker
Associate Editor, Credit Cards

Re’Dreyona Walker is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, focusing on product guides and reviews. As a personal finance expert, she is dedicated to providing honest product reviews as well as in-depth, comprehensive guides to assist readers in building credit and finding the best credit cards for their needs.

Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.