Why you might want the Expedia Rewards Voyager card

The Expedia Rewards Voyager card could be a great fit for those who primarily use Expedia to book their travel, as it has a great rewards rate toward Expedia purchases and offers a welcome bonus, a great annual anniversary bonus and Expedia Gold status — which can boost your rewards earnings on bookings.

Welcome offer: Affordable spending requirement

This Citi Expedia card offers 25,000 bonus points when you spend $2,000 within the first three months of opening your account. The Expedia Rewards site explains that 140 points are equal to $1 — making this bonus worth roughly $180. But even so, that calculation does not take into account discounts you get when you are an Expedia Rewards member. For instance, your points are worth double at thousands of VIP Access hotels.

In comparison to other travel rewards cards, there are plenty that offer more valuable welcome bonuses, such as the Citi Premier® Card — which currently offers a bonus worth at least $600 toward redemption through Citi’s ThankYou portal and a maximum possible value of $1,140 through the right transfer partner (Based on Bankrate’s point valuations). However, it has a much high spending requirement, so if you want a card with a lesser spending requirement, the Expedia Rewards Voyager may be a better option.

Rewards: High rate for Expedia.com or Expedia mobile app bookings

Earning rewards is easy with the Expedia Rewards Voyager card, as you’ll be rewarded for being an Expedia loyalist. You’ll earn 4X Expedia Rewards points every time you make a purchase through Expedia.com or the Expedia mobile app. That includes flights, hotels, rental cars and travel packages.

Expedia Rewards Voyager also gives you 2X points for restaurants and entertainment purchases, including tickets to sporting events, concerts and movies. As is the case with most reward cards, you’ll get 1X point for every other purchase you make.

Moreover, as an Expedia Rewards member, you earn an additional 2 points for every dollar you spend. As a complimentary Gold level member, you’ll earn 30 percent more points on top of that. And you’ll get double Expedia Rewards points when you book on the Expedia App.

Cardholder perks: Moderate range of travel benefits

The Expedia Rewards Voyager offers a number of benefits designed to help travelers navigate with ease.

You automatically become an Expedia Rewards Gold member when you open your credit card account. Gold members earn 30 percent more points every time they book. Annual air travel fee credit. You’ll get a up to $100 air travel fee statement credit each year you are a card member. This credit can be used toward airline incidentals (like baggage fees or in-flight purchases) on qualified airlines or toward either the Global Entry or the TSA Precheck application fee.

You’ll get a up to $100 air travel fee statement credit each year you are a card member. This credit can be used toward airline incidentals (like baggage fees or in-flight purchases) on qualified airlines or toward either the Global Entry or the TSA Precheck application fee. An anniversary bonus. Every year you own the card and spend at least $10,000 in the prior year, you’ll get a 5,000 point bonus.

Every year you own the card and spend at least $10,000 in the prior year, you’ll get a 5,000 point bonus. Citi Concierge. Expedia Rewards Voyager Card members have access to Citi Concierge’s team of experts who can help you make travel, shopping and dining arrangements

While the list of perks are minimal, it may be perfect for infrequent travelers or those who are more focused on earning maximum rewards on their Expedia bookings.