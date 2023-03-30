BMO Cash Back Credit Card review: A cord-cutter’s dream?

Rewards rate

The BMO Cash Back Credit Card carries one of the most generous cash back rates on streaming, cable and satellite TV services available on a no-annual-fee card. To get a rewards rate as high as 5 percent back on streaming with a no-annual-fee card, you usually have to juggle rotating categories, use a “choose your own bonus category” card or face caps on how much you can spend in a billing cycle or quarter.

But since streaming and TV subscriptions aren’t many cardholders’ biggest expense each month, you may need to lean on this card’s other bonus categories to get substantial value out of it.

How you earn

You’ll earn unlimited 5 percent cash back on eligible streaming, cable and satellite TV services with the BMO Cash Back Credit Card. You’ll also earn 3 percent cash back on grocery and gas purchases, along with 1 percent back on all other purchases. However, your 3 percent rewards are limited to your first $2,500 of combined spending on gas and groceries each quarter, after which your rate drops to 1 percent back.

A 3 percent cash back rate on groceries and gas is impressive, as only a few no-annual-fee cards offer a rate this high in both of these popular categories. Plus, you probably won’t have to worry about the $2,500 spending cap that applies to this rate. Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the average person only spends about $1,800 per quarter on groceries and gas combined, so you may not exceed this cap unless you have an especially large gas or grocery budget.

While streaming, cable and satellite TV services earn the highest rewards rate, the card’s grocery and gas categories will likely be more lucrative. Here’s a breakdown of how much cash back we estimate the average spender* can expect to earn each year in this card’s bonus categories:

Streaming services (5 percent cash back) : about $30

: about $30 Cable and satellite TV services (5 percent cash back) : about $130

: about $130 Groceries (3 percent cash back) : about $160

: about $160 Gas (3 percent cash back): about $60

As you can see, unless you spend heavily on streaming services, you may only earn enough cash back via this category to cover a few months of one subscription. And while you’d likely earn more rewards from a typical cable or satellite package, Zippia found that only about half of Americans now watch cable or satellite TV — and this number is plummeting as more people cut the cord each year.

While you can earn a good amount of cash back with the BMO Cash Back Credit Card thanks to its grocery and gas rewards, the card’s high rewards rate on streaming and TV services may be less impressive when you crunch the numbers.

*Based on a $55 average monthly spend on streaming ($660 per year) according to J.D. Power, a $217 average monthly household cable package cost (about $2,600 per year) according to Allconnect, and a $5,259 average yearly spend on groceries and a $2,148 average yearly spend on gas according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

How to redeem

The cash back you earn with this card can only be redeemed as a statement credit. Fortunately, the card’s terms mention that this credit can apply to eligible BMO accounts other than your credit card, including BMO checking, savings and money market accounts.

Many cash back cards only let you redeem cash back as a credit on credit card statement, so being able to direct deposit rewards to other accounts is a welcome option. And while the BMO Cash Back Credit Card doesn’t let you redeem cash back for gift cards or online shopping, these redemption options typically offer lackluster value anyway.

Your rewards won’t expire for the life of your account, and you’ll even be able to redeem them for up to 90 days after your account has been closed for any reason.