Why you might want the Nordstrom Visa

You’ll benefit from the Nordstrom Visa if you shop regularly with Nordstrom. The loyalty program and in-store earnings can provide decent rewards if you can utilize them enough.

Perks: Automatic Influencer status gives decent in-store benefits

The best feature of the Nordstrom Visa is the automatic Influencer status in the Nordy Club, which is the first level of status. Without the card, you’d need to spend at least $500 in a year to achieve this status level, which provides the following benefits:

Free basic alterations

Lifestyle workshops

First to shop Select Brands

First to shop Clear the Rack

3 personal double points days

Priority access to style events

Cardholders additionally receive the following benefits:

$200 Status Alterations credit

Early access to anniversary sales

This first-tier status level gives you extra incentive to shop with Nordstrom by providing exclusive access and promotions that can add extra value to your purchases. The status alterations credit can be a significant perk if fully utilized, and the additional points and early access can make it easier to get the items you want.

Icon status: Exclusive for cardholders

Nordy Club has an exclusive Icon tier for cardholders. You’ll qualify with $15,000 of net spending annually at Nordstrom stores, earning you Icon status for the rest of the year and the entirety of the following year. Benefits include all of the perks included in lower status levels, as well as:

5 personal double points days

Nordstrom to you (In-home stylist)

Same-day delivery on Nordstrom store purchases at select NYC locations

After-hours shopping events

Unlimited free alterations on Nordstrom purchases

Early access to anniversary sales before other cardmembers

Reimbursement for Nordstrom credit card fees

Icon-exclusive customer care

Icon-only events

Dining experience for you and three guests or spa experience for you and a friend

If your spending qualifies for this tier, you can reap significant rewards and benefits for your loyalty to the Nordstrom brand.

Rewards: Earn bonus points on Nordstrom purchases

Shopping at Nordstrom brands with the Nordstrom Visa card earns 2X points (3X points if you have Ambassador or Icon status). You can earn points at all eligible Nordstrom stores, including Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local stores.

You can redeem 1,000 points for $10 toward your next Nordstrom purchase at the Influencer level (and 2,000 points for $20 at the Ambassador and Icon levels), giving this card a 2 percent earning rate at Influencer status and a 3 percent earning rate with higher status. This is a solid rewards rate for a store card with no annual fee. However, you’ll only earn 1X points on any purchase outside of Nordstrom, so there isn’t much value in using the card anywhere else if you have other rewards-earning cards.