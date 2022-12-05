Nordstrom Visa® credit card review: A valuable card for frequent Nordstrom shoppers

The Nordstrom Visa® credit card best suits frequent Nordstrom shoppers.

Ryan Flanigan
Steve Dashiell
Bottom line

The Nordstrom Visa offers solid benefits for frequent Nordstrom shoppers, including automatic Influencer status in the Nordy Club and bonus points on Nordstrom purchases. Like most store-specific cards, how often you shop at Nordstrom will determine its overall value.

Nordstrom Visa Signature®

Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Nordstrom Visa overview

You might consider opening a Nordstrom Visa Credit Card if you shop frequently at Nordstrom department stores. It earns extra rewards on Nordstrom purchases and offers store-specific benefits, like early access to sales, double points days and automatic Influencer status with their loyalty program, Nordy Club. 

Like many store-specific cards, the card has little value outside Nordstrom-related benefits: it earns minimal rewards on non-Nordstrom purchases and has no intro APR on purchases or balance transfers. And depending on your creditworthiness, you could be eligible for either the Nordstrom Visa Signature (which offers a few additional Visa perks) or the closed-loop retail version of the card. Either way, you won’t want to use your card outside your Nordstrom needs.

    Rewards

    • 2X points per dollar spent on Nordstrom purchases, 3X points per dollar with Ambassador or Icon status
    • 1X points per dollar on all other purchases

    Welcome offer

    • $40 Bonus Note with a same-day purchase at a qualifying Nordstrom brand upon approval

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: None
    • Regular APR: 24.15 percent to 31.15 percent variable (31.15 percent for retail card)
    • Foreign Transaction Fee: None 
    • Cash Advance Fee: Either $10 or 5%, whichever is greater
    • Penalty Fees: $40 for late payment, $29 for returned payment

    Other cardholder perks

    • Influencer status with Nordy Club
    • Early access to the anniversary sale
    • $200 Status Alterations benefit
    • Personal double points days
    • Visa Signature benefits

Nordstrom Visa pros and cons

    You’ll get automatic Influencer status with Nordy Club, offering decent in-store perks.

    You’ll get 3 double points days and early access to the anniversary sale.

    The Status Alterations benefit can provide solid value for a no-fee store-specific card.

Cons

  • Rewards rates are mediocre on purchases outside of Nordstrom.

  • Points expire in a year without qualifying activity.

  • A small welcome offer and lack of intro APR limit the card’s initial value.

Why you might want the Nordstrom Visa

You’ll benefit from the Nordstrom Visa if you shop regularly with Nordstrom. The loyalty program and in-store earnings can provide decent rewards if you can utilize them enough. 

Perks: Automatic Influencer status gives decent in-store benefits

The best feature of the Nordstrom Visa is the automatic Influencer status in the Nordy Club, which is the first level of status. Without the card, you’d need to spend at least $500 in a year to achieve this status level, which provides the following benefits:

  • Free basic alterations
  • Lifestyle workshops
  • First to shop Select Brands
  • First to shop Clear the Rack
  • 3 personal double points days
  • Priority access to style events 

Cardholders additionally receive the following benefits:

  • $200 Status Alterations credit
  • Early access to anniversary sales

This first-tier status level gives you extra incentive to shop with Nordstrom by providing exclusive access and promotions that can add extra value to your purchases. The status alterations credit can be a significant perk if fully utilized, and the additional points and early access can make it easier to get the items you want.

Icon status: Exclusive for cardholders

Nordy Club has an exclusive Icon tier for cardholders. You’ll qualify with $15,000 of net spending annually at Nordstrom stores, earning you Icon status for the rest of the year and the entirety of the following year. Benefits include all of the perks included in lower status levels, as well as:

  • 5 personal double points days
  • Nordstrom to you (In-home stylist)
  • Same-day delivery on Nordstrom store purchases at select NYC locations
  • After-hours shopping events
  • Unlimited free alterations on Nordstrom purchases
  • Early access to anniversary sales before other cardmembers
  • Reimbursement for Nordstrom credit card fees
  • Icon-exclusive customer care
  • Icon-only events
  • Dining experience for you and three guests or spa experience for you and a friend

If your spending qualifies for this tier, you can reap significant rewards and benefits for your loyalty to the Nordstrom brand.

Rewards: Earn bonus points on Nordstrom purchases

Shopping at Nordstrom brands with the Nordstrom Visa card earns 2X points (3X points if you have Ambassador or Icon status). You can earn points at all eligible Nordstrom stores, including Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local stores. 

You can redeem 1,000 points for $10 toward your next Nordstrom purchase at the Influencer level (and 2,000 points for $20 at the Ambassador and Icon levels), giving this card a 2 percent earning rate at Influencer status and a 3 percent earning rate with higher status. This is a solid rewards rate for a store card with no annual fee. However, you’ll only earn 1X points on any purchase outside of Nordstrom, so there isn’t much value in using the card anywhere else if you have other rewards-earning cards.

Why you might want a different store credit card

The Nordstrom Visa offers little initial value and has several limitations that make the card a poor choice for those who don’t utilize the in-store benefits. 

Rates and fees: High ongoing APR 

Store cards like this tend to come with higher rates. The ongoing APR on the Nordstrom Visa is higher than the national average. You should always try to pay your balance in full at the end of each statement period, especially if your card has a high APR. 

The card also charges a $29 returned payment fee, a $40 late payment fee, and a high cash advance fee. If you’re not confident in your ability to properly manage a credit card, these would be reasons to avoid this card. 

Welcome offer: Little added value 

There’s not much upfront value in the card’s welcome offer, worth just $40. It also must be earned and redeemed the same day you open your account. Many other store cards offer higher first-day value, more incentives, and more time to obtain the bonus. 

For instance, many store cards offer an intro APR on purchases or balance transfers, which the Nordstrom Visa doesn’t. These benefits are a major selling point for making larger initial purchases in-store, which Nordstrom misses the mark on. Any intro offer would make the Nordstrom card more appealing to potential cardholders. 

Credit score dependent: You may only qualify for the retail card 

There are two versions of the Nordstrom credit card. The Visa Signature mentioned above works anywhere Visa is accepted. The other version is a retail card, which you can only use at eligible Nordstrom stores. When applying, if your credit score isn’t good enough, you may only qualify for the lesser retail card. 

While both cards offer mostly identical Nordstrom perks, the retail card doesn’t work on purchases outside Nordstrom. It also isn’t a Visa card, so you won’t get any Visa Signature perks. When applying for the Nordstrom Visa, you’ll have a better chance of approval with a FICO® Score of 640 or higher. If your score is below that, you’ll run the risk of only being eligible for the lesser card.

How the Nordstrom Visa compares to other shopping rewards cards

It’s difficult to compare co-branded store cards given their store-specific benefits. However, comparing the Nordstrom Visa with standard rewards credit cards helps to understand how co-branded cards measure up. 

Nordstrom Visa Signature®

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$40 Bonus Note
Rewards rate

1X - 3X
Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Bankrate Score
3.2

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200
Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Bankrate Score
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn $200
Rewards rate

1% - 3%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Who is the Nordstrom Visa right for?

Like most store-specific cards, just one type of person will benefit most from this card.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Nordstrom Visa worth it?

Frequent Nordstrom shoppers who can take advantage of all the shopping perks will get good value from the Nordstrom Visa. Since you can only redeem or earn bonus points at Nordstrom, this credit card won’t provide much value if you don’t spend enough there. Store credit cards are intended to keep you loyal to their brand, and the Nordstrom Visa Credit Card is no exception.

*All information about the Nordstrom Visa Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express, please click here.

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best rewards credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

