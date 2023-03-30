GM BuyPower Business Card from Capital One®
*The information about the GM BuyPower Business Card from Capital One® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro offer
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1% - 5%
Rewards Rate
5% Earnings on purchases of GM parts, accessories and service at authorized GM dealers 3% Earnings on purchases at gas stations, restaurants, and office supply stores 1% Earnings on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR