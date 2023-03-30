BMO Cash Back Credit Card review: A cord-cutter’s dream?

Why you might want the BMO Cash Back Credit Card

The BMO Cash Back Credit Card has a lot to give, especially to streaming and TV aficionados. You’ll get one of the highest reward rates on these purchases with this card, along with some pretty standard (but helpful) cardholder perks.

Rewards: A jackpot for high streaming and cable budgets

This card’s standout feature is its generous rewards rate on streaming, cable TV and satellite purchases. The BMO Cash Back’s offering in this category is hard to beat, and it's noteworthy to get a rewards rate this high for no annual fee. People who dedicate a sizeable chunk of their budget to these purchases will likely get the best bang for their buck with this card.

Rates and fees: Easy to avoid with responsible card use

While the BMO Cash Back doesn’t skip many standard credit card fees, it does make them fairly easy to avoid if you manage your credit responsibly. The late payment and returned payment fees of up to $39 are even a couple dollars cheaper than what you’d find on other cards. You can avoid interest charges by paying your bill in full every month, and the foreign transaction fee shouldn't be an issue if you pair the BMO Cash Back with a no-annual-fee travel card that doesn't charge for foreign transactions.

Other cardholder perks: Typical but helpful additions

There aren’t many standouts in terms of card perks for the BMO Cash Back, but the few perks it does tout can be mighty. The most noteworthy is its cellphone protection coverage. By paying your monthly cellphone bill with your card, you can get reimbursed up to $400 if your phone is damaged or stolen (subject to a $50 deductible). You can file up to two claims per year for up to $600 in total coverage. This may not be the strongest coverage around, but cellphone protection perks are somewhat hard to come by on credit cards so it could still be a worthwhile addition.