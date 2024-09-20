At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Many of the best Delta Air Lines credit cards have elevated limited-time offers that significantly increase their initial value. While Delta co-branded cards are ideal for frequent travelers, this may be an excellent opportunity to pick up a card if you’ve been on the fence.

If you haven’t been sure about apply for a Delta card in the past, now may be the time to jump into the Delta American Express ecosystem. Every personal and business card is now offering its highest-ever (or tied for its highest-ever) welcome bonus. The additional value you can get ranges from $420 to $480, almost double the normal value. You’ll want to act quickly, though, as top offers have ended early in the past.

Comparison with previous offers

American Express has significantly increased the welcome offers on the personal and business versions of its Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum and Reserve cards. However, these elevated offers all come with a higher minimum spending requirement, so you’ll want to consider whether you can manage the higher amount before applying.

According to Bankrate’s valuations, Delta SkyMiles are worth around 1.2 cents per point. Here’s a comparison between the cards’ previous offers and their elevated limited-time offers, as well as the increased value of the Delta SkyMiles earned from the new bonuses. Overall, personal card welcome offers have increased in value by $480, while business card offers are now worth an additional $420.

Card Previous offer New offer Increase in offer value Annual fee Bankrate Score Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Earn 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 80,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. *Highest-ever offer +$480 $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150. 4.4 Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Earn 55,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership (offer ends 10/23/24). *Highest-ever offer +$420 $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150 4.3 Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Earn 50,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. *Highest-ever initial offer; 2020 had 100,000 SkyMiles but required renewing the card to obtain fully +$480 $350 4.4 Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Earn 65,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership (offer ends 10/23/24). *Highest-ever offer +$420 $350 4.7 Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Earn 60,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. *Highest-ever offer +$480 $650 4.2 Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $10,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 110,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership (offer ends 10/23/24). *Highest-ever offer +$420 $650 4.6

Who should apply for Delta SkyMiles American Express cards

Delta SkyMiles American Express cards are ideally suited for regular Delta travelers, and different variations of these cards may suit your individual travel needs. Casual travelers will likely get the most value from the Gold card. Frequent travelers may prefer the Platinum cards, while those desiring airport lounge access and elite status might benefit most from the Reserve cards.

Welcome offers and bonus categories vary among the cards and between each card’s personal and business versions. Compare what each card offers to see which card offers the best value and justifies its annual fee.

How one Bankrate expert used her Delta American Express card

Delta American Express cards are popular with our staff. Bankrate senior editor Sarah Gage picked up the Delta Platinum card during the issuer’s most recent round of limited-time offers and has put the benefits to good use.

“I live near a Delta hub and prefer to fly Delta whenever possible,” she explains, “so picking up the Delta Amex Platinum during last year’s promotion made sense for me — and this year’s offer is even better. Taking 15 percent off of point-redemption flights saved me about $500 in cash value, based on Bankrate’s valuations, and I earned another 20,000 points in annual spending on the card. Between that and the card’s free checked bags and hotel credit, I easily recouped its annual fee.”

The bottom line

If you’ve been waiting for a better value proposition to pick up a Delta American Express card, the time is now. All these cards are at or above their historical highest-ever offers. And with American Express’ limited-time offers, it’s better to act sooner rather than later. Be sure to compare each card with your travel and spending needs to see which card best fits into your portfolio.