Is the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card worth it?
Key takeaways
- The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card is a mid-tier airline credit card offered through Amex and Delta.
- This card doesn't offer premium benefits like airport lounge access, but it does come with several frequent flyer perks.
- This card is worth it for frequent Delta flyers who want to enjoy money-saving benefits and earn miles for each dollar they spend.
Before you pick an airline credit card, you need to figure out which airline you fly with most frequently and which benefits you’re angling for. You also need to decide how much you’re willing to pay in annual fees, which can range from $0 to $650 for popular airline credit cards from the major carriers.
If you mainly fly with Delta Air Lines, the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card will probably be on your list of cards to check out. The card has a $150 annual fee that’s waived for the first year. Plus, cardholders can qualify for a bonus of 40,000 miles after spending just $2,000 on purchases within six months of account opening. Members also earn:
- 2X miles on at restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery in the U.S.)
- 2X miles on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
- 2X miles on Delta purchases
- 1X miles on other eligible purchases
If you’re not sure whether this card is right for you, read on to see when the Delta SkyMiles Gold is and is not worth signing up for:
When is the Delta SkyMiles Gold worth it?
It really depends on the benefits you want to have and how much you’re willing to pay for them each year. Before you sign up for the Delta SkyMiles Gold or look into other Delta credit cards, like the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card. Beyond that research, here are some reasons this card can be a good deal for frequent flyers:
If you’re a Delta loyalist who wants to earn and redeem Delta SkyMiles
The Delta SkyMiles program lets you redeem your miles for flights on Delta or their airline partners to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. While the frequent flyer program does not have an award chart, they do make it easy to compare flights on Delta.com so you can see how many miles you’ll need for the award you want.
While award costs vary by date and destination, you can frequently find round-trip domestic flights for less than 20,000 miles and some round-trip international flights to destinations in Europe and Asia starting at around 60,000 miles in economy class.
This card also qualifies you for Delta’s “Pay with Miles” feature, which lets you use miles for any flight you want at a rate of one cent per mile. Better yet, you get access to Delta’s TakeOff 15 program, which lets eligible Delta credit card members get 15 percent off award bookings compared to regular loyalty members.
If you want a card with a good amount of frequent flyer perks
Individuals who sign up for the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card can access benefits that can make travel more affordable and convenient. For starters, card members get Zone 5 priority boarding when they fly with Delta — a perk that lets you get settled in your seat early while you secure some coveted space in the overhead bin. Cardholders also get 20 percent back when they use their card for in-flight purchases with Delta, including food, drinks and audio headsets.
The most important benefit for cardholders is probably the free checked bag perk for Delta flights, especially since this benefit extends to up to eight guests traveling on the cardholder’s itinerary. Since checked bags on Delta flights normally cost $35, this benefit can help the average family of four save $280 for each round-trip flight they take.
Other perks and travel protection benefits include:
- Access to a Global Assist hotline
- Car rental loss and damage insurance
- A $100 credit toward eligible Delta Stays bookings
Cardholders can also qualify for a $200 Delta flight credit after using their card for at least $10,000 in purchases in a calendar year.
If you want a Delta credit card with a lower annual fee
The Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card waives its $150 annual fee the first year, making it $0. This gives you a full 12 months to earn the welcome offer and try out the card’s benefits before you commit. If you decide you don’t want to renew the card after the first year, you can look into other travel rewards credit cards.
When is the Delta SkyMiles Gold not worth it?
While the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card can be worth it in several different scenarios, there may be situations where a different credit card could leave you better off. An alternative card might make more sense in any of the following situations:
If you’d prefer more Delta perks
Other Delta cards offer more perks, although they also come with higher annual fees. For example, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card charges a $650 annual fee, but it comes with a Delta Sky Club access plus help toward elite status requirements with Delta with its MQD Headstart and MQD Boost features. You can also get credits that include:
- Up to $120 in rideshare credits per year (up to $10 in statement credits each month on U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers)
- Up to $200 in credits per year toward Delta Stays bookings via Delta.com
- Up to $240 per year for Resy purchases (up to $20 in statement credits each month)
The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card, on the other hand, charges a $350 annual fee. While it doesn’t have the same level of perks as the Delta SkyMiles Reserve, it does offer more than the SkyMiles Gold. Like the Reserve, this card also comes with additional assistance toward Delta status through an MQD Headstart and MQD Boost bonus. You can also get annual credits like a $150 Delta Stays credit, up to $120 in rideshare credits (up to $10 in statement credits each month on U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers) per year and more.
If you don’t want a card tied to one airline
One major downside of Delta credit cards is the fact the miles you earn are tied to Delta and its partners. If you want to be able to use your rewards to fly with any airline you want, you may want to consider getting a flexible travel rewards credit card instead of an airline credit card.
If you are inclined to fly with Delta but don’t want to commit, you can always consider cards that earn American Express Membership Rewards points since they transfer directly to Delta and other airlines. You can also use Amex points to book flights through AmexTravel.com, which makes them even more versatile and valuable.
Another flexible program is Chase Ultimate Rewards, although this program does not partner with Delta. Still, you can transfer Chase points to 14 airline and hotel partners or use them to book airfare and other travel through the Chase portal.
If you can’t justify the an annual fee
A credit card’s annual fee is only worth paying if the value you get out of the card offsets the cost of the fee. If you don’t think you’ll travel often enough to take advantage of the card’s perks and credits, then this might not be the right card for you.
If you don’t want to pay an annual fee but still want a Delta credit card, you can consider the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card with its $0 annual fee.
Note, however, that the Delta SkyMiles Blue American Express Card doesn’t have some of the co-branded card benefits like free checked bags. It also offers a lower earning rate on purchases, and it doesn’t give you the TakeOff 15 award booking discount you get with other Delta credit cards.
The bottom line
So, is the Gold Delta SkyMiles credit card worth it? Before you decide one way or another, you need to figure out which perks you really want. If you don’t care about airport lounges but you want priority boarding and a free checked bag, this card could be for you.
But don’t take our word for it. Spend some time comparing co-branded airline credit cards and other travel credit cards, including their fees, rewards rates, benefits and travel protections, and you’ll quickly discover the right card for your needs.