A guide to luxury credit cards

Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.
While many luxury credit cards from the past required an invitation to apply, some of today’s most exclusive cards are open to anyone with a high enough credit score.
Factors that set luxury credit cards apart are high annual fees and generous benefits, like annual travel credits, elite status and airport lounge memberships.
Some of the top luxury credit cards available include the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.
Luxury credit cards can provide incredible value, but you need to meet relatively strict requirements to get approved. Exclusive credit cards with perks like airport lounge access, automatic elite status and generous statement credit offers tend to require very good or excellent credit and a high income. The high annual fees the best luxury credit cards charge also weed out applicants who don’t want to shell out anywhere from $395 to $995 in annual fees.
That doesn’t mean luxury credit cards aren’t a good deal. Many are worth much more than their annual fees due to extensive benefits and the rewards you can earn. If you’re in the market for a luxury card, but not sure which one to apply for, you may be surprised to find there are plenty of exclusive credit cards that are well within your reach.
What exactly is a luxury credit card?
While new cards that fall into this category have been introduced over time, a luxury credit card is any card that could be seen as a symbol of prestige. This may be due to their metal credit card construction or elegant design, the fact they’re difficult to get approved for or all of the above.
That said, the state of the luxury card industry has changed over the years. Where many of the best and most exclusive credit cards once required an invitation to apply, that’s no longer the case. These days, anyone has a shot at many of the best premium cards on the market, provided they meet the income and credit requirements.
The most impressive luxury credit cards
While the top luxury credit cards have changed over the years, nearly every major issuer carries an exclusive card for top-tier customers. Here’s a sampling of what some of these impressive cards offer:
Set and plated in 24-karat gold, the Mastercard® Gold Card™ is a travel-focused card that accepts applications from the public (though the requirements for membership are kept under wraps). Every account holder receives airport lounge access, 24/7 concierge service and luxury gifts throughout the year.
Rewards earned with the card are mostly geared toward people who travel, and cardholders get 2 percent value for airfare redemptions.
Annual fee: $995 ($295 for each Authorized User added to the account)
The Mastercard® Black Card™ is a step down from its Gold card counterpart, but still offers plenty of perks. Cardholders benefit from 2 percent value for airfare redemptions, 24/7 concierge services, a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application, global airport lounge access and more.
Annual fee: $495 ($195 for each Authorized User added to the account)
Standout perk: $100 annual airline credit
The most exclusive credit cards
Some luxury credit cards are more exclusive than others since they require an invitation to apply. This usually happens when you keep a certain amount of money on deposit or invested with the issuing bank. These minimums can reach into the millions of dollars, meaning the most exclusive credit cards are only for the fabulously wealthy.
Centurion® Card from American Express
Commonly referred to as “the Black Card,” the Centurion® Card from American Express* is extended only to current American Express customers and high-profile outsiders. It starts with an invite-only application for customers who are spending tens of thousands of dollars per month on their cards.
While Amex hasn’t confirmed many details about the card, the card reportedly comes with lucrative benefits like the broadest airport lounge membership available, elite status with programs like Delta SkyMiles and Hilton Honors, VIP airport arrival in select cities and exclusive 24/7 concierge services.
Cardholders also earn points in the popular American Express Membership Rewards program, which can be used for travel through Amex, transfers to Amex airline and hotel partners, merchandise and more. In addition to the $5,000 annual fee for this card, there’s also a $10,000 initiation fee.
Annual fee: $5,000
Standout perk: Saks Fifth Avenue credit of up to $1,000 annually ($250 per quarter)
J.P. Morgan Reserve®
While there are scarce published details about the J.P. Morgan Reserve® Card*, we do know that it’s offered on an invite-only basis. This means you’ll have to have considerable assets held with J.P. Morgan to be considered, and that the card is targeted to high-net-worth individuals.
The J.P. Morgan Reserve® Card reportedly has a $550 annual fee, which is on par with the Chase Sapphire Reserve. The card also comes with some similar benefits, including a $300 annual travel credit and a Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership.
Rewards earned with this card work within the Chase Ultimate Rewards universe, meaning they can be used for cash back, gift cards, travel through Chase or point transfers to Chase airline or hotel partners. The J.P. Morgan Reserve® Card also comes with Visa Infinite benefits.
Annual fee: $550
Standout perk: $300 annual travel credit
The best premium credit cards
If you travel occasionally and want to have airport lounge membership when you fly, these cards can be an exceptionally good deal.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has higher requirements to qualify than other Chase credit cards, and those who get approved can enjoy a range of luxury perks. The card comes with a $300 annual travel credit that can apply to any travel purchase, access to airport lounges worldwide through the Priority Pass program, a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application and the most robust selection of travel insurance benefits of any travel credit card on the market.
Chase Ultimate Rewards points earned with this card can be used to book travel Chase Travel℠ or transferred to 14 different airline and hotel partners.
Annual fee:$550
Standout perk: 50% more value for points when redeemed for travel
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is an impressive-looking metal credit card that offers superior benefits and up to 10X miles on eligible purchases. The card offers access to Priority Pass airport lounges worldwide, plus exclusive Capital One airport lounges in select cities. Cardholders qualify for perks like a $300 annual travel credit, a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application and Hertz President’s Circle elite status.
Individuals who opt for this luxury card also earn flexible Capital One miles, which can be used to book travel directly or for point transfers to airline and hotel programs that partner with Capital One.
The Platinum Card® from American Express is a favorite among frequent flyers and those looking for a wealth of consumer credits. The Amex Platinum earns 5X Membership Rewards points on up to $500,000 per calendar year spent on directly booked airfare and flights booked through Amex Travel, plus 5X points on prepaid hotels through American Express Travel.
In addition to travel credits for perks like CLEAR Plus, Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, cardholders can also get a variety of shopping and entertainment credits. The card also grants access to an extensive lounge network and will give you complementary elite status with its hotel and car rental partners.
Annual fee: $695
Standout perk: $200 annual airline credit and $200 annual hotel credit
Should you apply for a luxury card?
While luxury credit cards come with steep annual fees, they can offer immense value if you use all the benefits. The key to knowing if they’re a good deal is spending some time tallying up all the perks and what they’re worth to you.
Take the Chase Sapphire Reserve with its $550 annual fee, for example. That’s a fairly steep price to pay for a year of membership, yet cardholders get a $300 annual travel credit that applies to any travel purchases charged to the card each year. The included Priority Pass Select membership is also worth several hundreds, and members get an up to $120 fee credit toward a Global Entry, NEXUS or TSA PreCheck membership.
When you add up the value of the welcome bonus to all of that, the first-year benefits are easily worth much more than the card’s annual fee.
Then again, luxury credit cards only make sense if you can use the credits and travel benefits. If you rarely travel and don’t charge a lot on your card each month, you’re better off with a credit card that doesn’t charge an annual fee.
The bottom line
Luxury credit cards are considered luxurious for a reason — they provide a wealth of benefits and perks that can’t be achieved with other cards. Plus, they come with a level of prestige that can make you feel good when you swipe.
At the end of the day, a credit card is a financial tool designed to make your life easier, not harder. If you can’t spend enough on your card to justify the annual fee, or if you’re not in a position to take advantage of those lucrative perks, you’ll likely be better off looking at less luxurious (yet still beneficial) rewards credit cards.
If you have the income and lifestyle to get the most out of a luxury credit card, however, then you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. Just don’t forget to keep an eye out for those specialty invitations as you start shopping around.
*Information about the Centurion® Card from American Express and J.P. Morgan Reserve® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.