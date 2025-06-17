A guide to luxury credit cards

Key takeaways While many luxury credit cards from the past required an invitation to apply, some of today’s most exclusive cards are open to anyone with a high enough credit score.

Factors that set luxury credit cards apart are high annual fees and generous benefits, like annual travel credits, elite status and airport lounge memberships.

Some of the top luxury credit cards available include the Mastercard® Gold Card™ , Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card .

Luxury credit cards can provide incredible value, but you need to meet relatively strict requirements to get approved. Exclusive credit cards with perks like airport lounge access , automatic elite status and generous statement credit offers tend to require very good or excellent credit and a high income. The high annual fees the best luxury credit cards charge also weed out applicants who don’t want to shell out anywhere from $395 to $995 in annual fees.

That doesn’t mean luxury credit cards aren’t a good deal. Many are worth much more than their annual fees due to extensive benefits and the rewards you can earn. If you’re in the market for a luxury card, but not sure which one to apply for, you may be surprised to find there are plenty of exclusive credit cards that are well within your reach.

What exactly is a luxury credit card?

While new cards that fall into this category have been introduced over time, a luxury credit card is any card that could be seen as a symbol of prestige. This may be due to their metal credit card construction or elegant design, the fact they’re difficult to get approved for or all of the above.

That said, the state of the luxury card industry has changed over the years. Where many of the best and most exclusive credit cards once required an invitation to apply, that’s no longer the case. These days, anyone has a shot at many of the best premium cards on the market, provided they meet the income and credit requirements.

The most impressive luxury credit cards

While the top luxury credit cards have changed over the years, nearly every major issuer carries an exclusive card for top-tier customers. Here’s a sampling of what some of these impressive cards offer:

Mastercard® Gold Card™ Learn More in our Bankrate review What this card can offer Caret Down Icon

Card details Caret Down Icon

Mastercard® Black Card™ Learn More in our Bankrate review What this card can offer Caret Down Icon

Card details Caret Down Icon

The most exclusive credit cards

Some luxury credit cards are more exclusive than others since they require an invitation to apply. This usually happens when you keep a certain amount of money on deposit or invested with the issuing bank. These minimums can reach into the millions of dollars, meaning the most exclusive credit cards are only for the fabulously wealthy.

Centurion® Card from American Express What this card can offer Caret Down Icon

Card details Caret Down Icon

J.P. Morgan Reserve® What this card can offer Caret Down Icon

Card details Caret Down Icon

The best premium credit cards

If you travel occasionally and want to have airport lounge membership when you fly, these cards can be an exceptionally good deal.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More in our Bankrate review What this card can offer Caret Down Icon

Card details Caret Down Icon

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More in our Bankrate review What this card can offer Caret Down Icon

Card details Caret Down Icon

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More in our Bankrate review What this card can offer Caret Down Icon

Card details Caret Down Icon

Should you apply for a luxury card?

While luxury credit cards come with steep annual fees , they can offer immense value if you use all the benefits. The key to knowing if they’re a good deal is spending some time tallying up all the perks and what they’re worth to you.

Take the Chase Sapphire Reserve with its $550 annual fee, for example. That’s a fairly steep price to pay for a year of membership, yet cardholders get a $300 annual travel credit that applies to any travel purchases charged to the card each year. The included Priority Pass Select membership is also worth several hundreds, and members get an up to $120 fee credit toward a Global Entry, NEXUS or TSA PreCheck membership .

When you add up the value of the welcome bonus to all of that, the first-year benefits are easily worth much more than the card’s annual fee.

Then again, luxury credit cards only make sense if you can use the credits and travel benefits. If you rarely travel and don’t charge a lot on your card each month, you’re better off with a credit card that doesn’t charge an annual fee .

The bottom line

Luxury credit cards are considered luxurious for a reason — they provide a wealth of benefits and perks that can’t be achieved with other cards. Plus, they come with a level of prestige that can make you feel good when you swipe.

At the end of the day, a credit card is a financial tool designed to make your life easier, not harder. If you can’t spend enough on your card to justify the annual fee, or if you’re not in a position to take advantage of those lucrative perks, you’ll likely be better off looking at less luxurious (yet still beneficial) rewards credit cards .

If you have the income and lifestyle to get the most out of a luxury credit card, however, then you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. Just don’t forget to keep an eye out for those specialty invitations as you start shopping around.

*Information about the Centurion® Card from American Express and J.P. Morgan Reserve® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.