Digital banking encompasses various banking tools and trends, but one thing is certain: Digital banking is on the rise. Most Americans have used digital banking services in the past year, and more banks are offering new, innovative digital tools, from AI-powered budgeting to new ways to purchase everyday items.

Here’s what you need to know about digital banking trends in 2025 and how they compare to traditional banking statistics.

Key statistics on digital banking

Dollar Coin Icon A significant majority of consumers (77 percent) prefer to manage their bank accounts through a mobile app or a computer. (American Bankers Association)

The generation that’s most likely to prefer digital banking are the millennials (80 percent), while Generation Z is the least likely (72 percent). (ABA)

Consumers are generally satisfied with their banks’ digital offerings, with 96 percent rating their mobile and online banking experience as “excellent,” “very good” or “good.” (ABA)

Additionally, 83 percent of customers say digital innovations in banking are making banking services more easily accessible. (ABA)

Of customers who don’t have an online bank account, 45 percent say it’s because they prefer access to a branch, and 42 percent cite security concerns. (Bankrate)

Around 4.2 percent of Americans are unbanked, meaning they have no bank accounts. (FDIC)

Traditional banking trends

Traditional banks — those that have a physical presence — are still the predominant financial institution where people keep their primary bank accounts. However, their reach is declining.

Between 2017 and 2021, 9 percent of all branch locations closed, a loss of around 7,500 branches, according to the nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). A third of those closures were in low- to moderate-income or historically marginalized neighborhoods.

The advantages of online banking (lower fees, ease of access) have recently affected the way that many traditional banks do business. One significant change in traditional banking over the past few years has been the elimination or reduction of overdraft fees. Citibank, PNC Bank and U.S. Bank are three of several of the banks that have eliminated or decreased their overdraft fees.

Most large, traditional banks also now offer comprehensive mobile apps, where consumers can complete basic banking transactions such as transferring funds between accounts, checking account balances and making mobile check deposits. Some of these apps even come with advanced tools like automatic savings features.

Several traditional banks also offer account opening bonuses to incentivize consumers to open an account with them.

One feature common to traditional banks is the offering of in-person services with a bank teller. Data shows that older generations are more likely to prefer speaking to a bank teller as their primary method of account access than younger people. Here’s how it differs by age, according to a 2024 survey by the ABA.

Generation Percent who prefer in-person banking services Gen Z 4% Millennials 4% Gen X 8% Baby Boomers 13%

SOURCE: ABA 2024 survey

Key statistics

Lightbulb Icon At the time of this writing, there were 68,632 FDIC-insured bank branches across the U.S. (FDIC)

The bank with the most branches is Chase Bank, which has more than 5,000 branches in the U.S. and abroad. (FDIC)

About two-thirds (66 percent) of consumers like to see bank branches in their neighborhoods. (Accenture)

About one-third of the branch closures that occurred between 2017 and 2021 were in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods or neighborhoods made up of predominantly racial minority residents. (NCRC)

Digital banking trends

Digital banking encompasses a wide range of mobile and online platforms that provide banking services. While digital banking services don’t have branches, they may be part of large ATM networks or allow for in-store cash deposits/withdrawals.

Digital banking is becoming more popular with consumers. In fact, the percentage of mobile app users is the highest since the American Bankers Association first started conducting their consumer banking survey in 2017.

Innovations in digital banking are also changing the way we pay for things. “New technologies continue to evolve how we pay for things and manage our money, all with the promise of simplicity and convenience,” says Christine Roberts, EVP and chief operating officer at Needham Bank.

“Digital wallets, mobile payment platforms, and contactless payment options continue to rise in popularity, transforming the payment landscape and bringing consumers more choices,” Roberts says.

She notes how biometric technology is growing in digital payments. “Imagine tapping your finger to pay at the grocery store or receiving authorization on a loan with a quick eye scan – companies like Mastercard are even testing paying with a smile,” she says.

Digital banking by age

Digital banking is somewhat more popular among younger generations, though it’s the preferred method of banking among all generations. More than three-quarters (80 percent) of millennials prefer to bank digitally, the highest of any generation, according to the ABA.

Here’s how the use of digital banking channels (categorized as online and mobile banking) as consumers’ primary method of banking differs across age groups:

Generation Percent who primarily use online banking Percent who primarily use mobile banking Gen Z 8% 64% Millennials 12% 60% Gen X 24% 55% Baby Boomers 41% 35%

SOURCE: ABA 2024 survey

Digital banking by race/ethnicity

According to the FDIC’s 2023 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households, over half (57.7percent) of multiracial households reported mobile banking as their primary method, while 48.5 percent of Black households and 46.2 percent of white households reported the same.

Race/ethnicity Percent who primarily use a bank teller Percent who primarily use mobile banking Two or more races 10.4% 57.7% Hispanic 14.6% 54.7% Asian 11.1% 54.3% Black 16.5% 48.5% White 15.4% 46.2% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 14.2% 57.2% American Indian or Alaska Native 12.7% 48.9%

SOURCE: FDIC’s 2023 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households

Key statistics

Lightbulb Icon As of 2024, mobile banking is the primary choice of account access for 55 percent of U.S. consumers, making it the most prevalent banking method. (ABA)

Digital wallets, such as PayPal and Apple Pay, continue to grow, with about 60 percent of consumers saying they used a digital wallet at least once in the past month. (Banked)

Of millennials and Gen Zers, 45 percent say they only bank digitally. (BMO)

Digital banking isn’t only important for ease of access – 59 percent of consumers say they want digital banking services to include financial literacy tools and resources. (BMO)

Online banking

Online banking makes it easy for customers to open and check up on their bank accounts from any location where they have internet access. In addition to digital-only banks, many traditional banks offer online accounts too, such as the 360 Checking account from Capital One.

Without the cost of establishing and operating physical branches, online banks can redirect those funds elsewhere, such as yields offered on savings products or ATM fee reimbursements. Most of the top savings account rates are offered by online bank accounts.

According to a Bankrate survey, 32 percent of consumers say the reason they don’t have an online savings account is because they’re concerned about the security of their money. Online banks are just as safe as traditional banks, as long as they’re insured by the FDIC, which covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per account type. Bank websites are encrypted to prevent cybercrimes, and they typically require multifactor authentication to ensure that no one hacks into your accounts.

Some online banks focus on a particular cause or consumer group. Limelight Bank, for example, invests the deposits from its certificates of deposit (CDs) into solar panel initiatives. Valley Bank, a regional bank with online services, has accounts specifically designed for those working in the cannabis industry, including cultivators and wholesalers of cannabis.

Online banking by generation

Younger consumers are gravitating more toward online-only banks. The highest percentage of those interested in online-only banking is among those aged 18-24, with 42 percent say they’re either very likely or somewhat likely to use an online-only bank for their primary bank account, according to CivicScience data. Those aged 55 and above are the least likely to do so, at 11 percent.

Age range % who are likely to use an online-only account as primary account 18-24 42% 25-34 34% 35-54 15% 55+ 11%

SOURCE: CivicScience

Mobile banking

Many digital banks offer mobile apps where customers can complete basic banking activities, such as checking their balances and transferring funds between their own accounts or to peers.

Mobile banking as a primary method of accessing bank accounts has increased greatly in recent years.

The benefits of mobile banking include:

Convenient access : You can access the bank’s mobile app anywhere there’s an internet connection.

: You can access the bank’s mobile app anywhere there’s an internet connection. Mobile wallets : Bank accounts can be connected to a digital wallet, such as Apple Pay, to make contactless payments in stores or online.

: Bank accounts can be connected to a digital wallet, such as Apple Pay, to make contactless payments in stores or online. Fraud alerts : Mobile bank apps frequently come with a variety of alerts that users may set up to notify them of any suspicious activity or large transactions.

: Mobile bank apps frequently come with a variety of alerts that users may set up to notify them of any suspicious activity or large transactions. Send money between peers : You can connect your bank account to a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment app to send money to friends and family with a few taps. Many banks even have Zelle, a popular P2P platform, built into their mobile banking app. (Zelle no longer has a standalone app.)

: You can connect your bank account to a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment app to send money to friends and family with a few taps. Many banks even have Zelle, a popular P2P platform, built into their mobile banking app. (Zelle no longer has a standalone app.) Pay bills : Some mobile banking apps allow you to set up mobile bill payments. You just need to add the biller’s information to make a payment to them.

: Some mobile banking apps allow you to set up mobile bill payments. You just need to add the biller’s information to make a payment to them. Deposit checks easily : You can deposit checks through a mobile app by taking pictures of the front and back of the check. The images are processed by the bank to make sure the check is valid.

: You can deposit checks through a mobile app by taking pictures of the front and back of the check. The images are processed by the bank to make sure the check is valid. Predictive budgeting tools: More and more frequently, mobile banking apps are using AI to analyze and predict users’ spending habits. The apps can then turn their analysis into actionable advice and insights on how to budget more effectively.

Key statistics

Lightbulb Icon Mobile app banking is the most preferred form (55 percent) of banking across all generations. (ABA)

The most valued mobile banking feature to users is the ability to lock a lost or stolen card, with 83 percent considering it critical or important; the second-most valued feature is mobile check deposit (79 percent). (Mitek Systems)

Even as mobile banking becomes more commonplace, 80 percent of users have concerns about their personal information being compromised due to their reliance on mobile banking. (Mitek Systems)

Traditional banking vs. digital banking

Traditional banks are those that have a physical presence, and many of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are considered traditional banks.

Online-only banks don’t have branches, and they may offer services both via desktop website and mobile apps.

Here’s a look at the differences between traditional and online banks and the advantages of each.

Traditional banking Digital banking Services Primarily branch banking, though some may also offer online accounts Primarily online and mobile banking Common savings account interest rates 0.01% – 0.02% APY 3.60% – 4.50% APY Advantages Wider selection of products

In-person customer service

Large ATM networks Higher interest rates

Banking can be done anywhere

Lower fees Disadvantages Higher fees

Lower interest rates

May require more documentation to open an account Harder to make cash deposits

May have limited services and products

How to open a digital bank account

Opening a bank account online is not too different from opening an account at a branch. The required documentation is generally the same, and it doesn’t take long to do.

First, make sure to find an account that fits your needs. One way that digital bank accounts differ from traditional accounts is that they may offer much higher yields and lower fees. The market for savings accounts is much more competitive with digital banks.

Because the account is digital, you won’t need to worry about looking for local branches. However, you may want to consider access to ATM networks, so that you can easily take out cash.

When submitting an application for an account, make sure to have the following information prepared:

Social Security number

Driver’s license or government-issued ID

A bill with your name and address on it

Other bank account and routing numbers to fund the new account

Once your application is approved, you’ll need to fund the new account. A common way to do this is by linking an external account and transferring funds into the new account. You may also be able to fund the account by making a mobile check deposit or by sending money through a P2P app, such as PayPal.

