Key takeaways Not all ATMs accept cash deposits, so it's important to check before attempting to deposit cash.

There may be limits on the amount of cash you can deposit at an ATM, usually based on the number of bills rather than a dollar amount.

Depositing cash at an out-of-network ATM may result in additional fees and longer processing times.

If you’re wondering if you can deposit cash at an ATM, the answer is yes, you can, but not all ATMs accept cash.

The details, including fees, vary depending on your bank, and if you use a bank that operates only online, you may not be able to deposit any cash at all. Luckily, there are several alternatives to getting cash into your bank account.

Can you deposit cash at an ATM?

It’s often possible to deposit cash at an ATM, though that may depend on a couple of factors.

First, you need to check to see if your bank allows for cash deposits through an ATM — most large, traditional banks do.

Second, you also need to find an ATM that’s equipped to handle cash deposits. In the Allpoint ATM network, for example, only those with an “Allpoint +” logo support cash deposits.

Many online-only banks don’t allow cash deposits, which can make it tricky to get your funds into your account.

One solution is to opt for an automated clearing house transfer from another bank account that allows cash deposits. Alternatively, some online-only banks allow cash deposits in nontraditional ways. With a Current account, for example, cash can be added by making a deposit at more than 60,000 retailers, including participating CVS Pharmacy and Walmart stores. But it’s not free; Current charges $3.50 a deposit.

How to deposit cash at an ATM

The process varies by bank but it’s easy to deposit cash at an ATM that takes cash deposits. You just need a debit card and the money to deposit.

Access your account(s). Insert your debit card and enter your PIN. You should be able to see all of your account information once you’re signed in. Choose an account and an action. Select “deposit” from among the options on the screen, and choose the account where you’d like the money to go. Enter the bills based on the bank’s instructions. You’ll likely need to insert the bills directly into the deposit slot or place them in a provided envelope first. Then, follow the instructions on the screen. Confirm the total deposit. After the ATM has counted your cash, it will ask you to confirm the dollar amount and the account where it will be deposited. Click the button to confirm, and the funds will be deposited. Get a transaction receipt. Get a record of your deposit by opting for a transaction receipt, either printed, emailed or texted to you.

These instructions only apply to depositing cash into your own bank account. You’ll need to choose another option to deposit cash into someone else’s account.

Be mindful of your surroundings when depositing cash

Take care when depositing cash at an ATM because you may be a target for robbery. Try to go during the daytime and make sure your screen is covered when you’re plugging in your ATM pin number. Discreetly insert your cash and be alert at all times.

Are there limits to the amount you can deposit at ATMs?

Most banks limit how much cash you can deposit at an ATM, but rather than having a dollar-amount limit, you’re more likely to face a limit on how many bills you can insert at a time. At U.S. Bank, for example, you can deposit up to 50 bills at a time, regardless of the dollar amount of each of the bills.

One benefit of depositing cash over a check is that your funds can be made available more quickly, no matter how much you deposit.

Where to find ATMs that accept cash deposits

Several options are available to locate ATMs that accept cash deposits:

Bank branches The most straightforward way to find ATMs accepting cash deposits is by visiting your bank’s branch. Check with your bank to see if nearby branches are equipped with cash deposit ATMs. ATM network partnerships Some banks form partnerships with other financial institutions or ATM networks to expand their reach. See if your bank has a partnership with another network that offers cash deposit ATMs, such as the Allpoint+, Co-op or MoneyPass ATM networks. Online ATM locators Various websites and apps specialize in providing comprehensive ATM location services, and they may allow you to filter your search based on which ATMs are able to take cash deposits. For instance, the MoneyPass ATM locator has a deposit-taking ATMs filter. Customer service hotline If you’re having trouble locating cash deposit ATMs, you can always reach out to your bank’s customer support line. Representatives can provide information about nearby ATMs and whether they support cash deposits.

Can you deposit cash at an ATM that’s not owned by your bank?

You may not be able to deposit cash outside of your bank’s network at all, unless the ATM has an existing partnership with your bank. Some institutions let you deposit cash at an out-of-network ATM but charge you for the transaction. Also remember that out-of-network ATM vendors may charge their own fees on top of what your bank charges you. In addition to charging fees, some banks take longer to process out-of-network ATM deposits than in-network ones.

It pays to be clear on charges and processing times before you head to an out-of-network ATM for any banking task.

Bottom line

ATMs are an excellent resource for depositing cash. Depending on where you live, it may be easy to access an ATM from a big bank to deposit your money. While many online banks are limited in their ability to accept cash deposits, there are some options available to make it easier on you.

–Freelance writer Dori Zinn updated this article. Former Bankrate writer René Bennett and freelance writer Lauren Ward provided previous updates to this article.