Top banks with 24/7 customer support
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Most banks make it simple to find answers to common questions on their websites, often through a robust FAQ section. But there’s no substitute for live communication with a real person — whether you’re having login trouble or need to order checks, correct a banking error or report fraudulent activity.
Customer service hours vary among banks, with many only offering the ability to speak with a representative during business hours. If you prefer wider access to customer service, you might want a bank that allows you to communicate with a live person anytime.
These 12 popular banks, presented alphabetically, offer live 24/7 customer support over the phone or through live online chat.
Axos Bank
Axos Bank is an online-only bank that provides access to a large network of fee-free ATMs plus unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursement for some accounts. Over-the-phone customer service is available 24/7 except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Alliant Credit Union
Membership in Alliant Credit Union is open to those living and working in communities near its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. Alliant members can receive around-the-clock support by phone. You can also send a secure message through Alliant’s mobile app, although you may have to wait for an answer.
Ally Bank
Customers of Ally Bank can reach a representative at any time over the phone or through live chat on the bank’s website or mobile app. Clicking on “Contact Us” won’t just bring up phone numbers — it will also show you the approximate hold time.
American Express National Bank
Customers can reach American Express National Bank by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition to credit cards, this branchless bank offers a high-yield savings account and a rewards checking account for eligible customers.
Chime
Chime is a financial services company that offers a credit card, a checking account and a savings account that pays a return well above the national average. Round-the-clock live support is available through the chat feature in the bank’s mobile app.
Discover Bank
Discover Bank issues rewards credit cards and offers a handful of consumer bank accounts, many of which pay competitive yields. While the bank only maintains one branch, customers can reach support over the phone around the clock.
KeyBank
KeyBank is a regional bank headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. It operates more than 1,000 branches spanning 15 states. You can reach the bank over the phone around the clock. It also offers financial wellness reviews in person or on Zoom, during which you can meet with a banker to review your finances and discuss how to reach your goals.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Marcus by Goldman Sachs is an online-only bank offering competitive yields on deposit products such as its savings account and certificates of deposit (CDs). Marcus’ customer service can be reached by phone on a 24/7 basis.
Navy Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union customer support is available anytime via phone or online chat. Membership in Navy Federal is open to U.S. military members, veterans and their families. The credit union maintains more than 300 branches worldwide, many on military bases.
Synchrony Bank
In addition to credit cards, Synchrony Bank offers a savings account, a money market and CDs with terms from three months to five years. The accounts earn competitive yields and do not require a minimum balance.
Customers can reach Synchrony at any time through its around-the-clock online chat service.
TD Bank
TD Bank both provides 24/7 phone support and offers longer branch hours than many other banks. The bank operates more than 1,100 branches along the East Coast, many of which are open for extended hours and on Saturdays and Sundays.
U.S. Bank
U.S. Bank is the fifth largest bank in the country by assets. It offers access to a large branch network and plentiful ATMs. However, other banks on this list offer higher savings returns. U.S. Bank representatives can be reached anytime over the phone regarding the bank’s checking, savings and loan accounts.
Bottom line
Many banks offer help through self-service tools on their websites and mobile apps. However, if you prefer frequent access to a live customer service representative, you may favor a bank that provides 24/7 support via phone or online chat.
Other factors to consider when searching for the right bank for you include rate of return, account fees, minimum balance requirements and branch access.
Related Articles
Best banks for customer experience
Best banks and credit unions for mobile banking
Bankrate’s best banks of 2019: The best online banks in the US