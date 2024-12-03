Best banks for customer experience

When it comes to providing strong customer service, banks with extended branch hours and friendly phone support have traditionally stood out. Nowadays, an added component of the customer experience is how well a bank’s mobile banking features meet people’s needs.

Priorities for bank customers these days often include aspects such as:

An intuitive mobile app with self-help options

In-person banking services

Around-the-clock phone support

A large ATM network

Services such as Zelle and mobile wallets

The good news is there are more options than ever to meet your specific needs. We examined data from Bankrate’s bank reviews to determine the top contenders when it comes to customer experience. Here are the banks that really stood out for providing a great experience when it comes to factors including mobile banking, branch availability, ATMs and phone support.

Chase Bank

Customer satisfaction rating: Chase ranked in the top three for customer satisfaction in 10 of the 15 U.S. geographic regions in J.D. Power’s 2024 retail banking satisfaction study. Chase was first in the south central region (Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee), second in six regions and third in three regions.

Where it shines: Chase provides ample access to branches as well as a full-service digital app.

Where it could offer more: You can find banks, such as Ally Bank and Chime, with a larger ATM network elsewhere.

The well-known and widely used Chase Bank is the largest bank in the country by assets. Chase also offers the most branches in the U.S., with more than 4,700 branches in 48 states. It continues to expand its footprint in new markets.

The bank’s user-friendly mobile banking app has earned favorable reviews in the app stores. You can use it to open accounts, pay bills, set up credit card travel alerts and more. The app also publishes a daily snapshot of your account transactions, which includes both a list and a bar graph.

Chase offers representatives on the phone 24/7. If you prefer to avoid waiting to talk with an agent, you can send a message to a bank representative from within the app.

Ally Bank

Customer satisfaction rating: Ally Bank was ranked as one of the best banks for a checking account or a savings account in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Study.

Where it shines: Ally makes agents available 24/7 and offers a virtual assistant.

Where it could offer more: You’re not able to bank at a branch.

The online bank has long been recognized for its strong customer service — and for good reason. Bank representatives are available 24/7 by phone, and when you’re logged onto the Ally website or mobile app, you can see the estimated wait time. Live chat is also available to customers through the app and website.

While you will give up access to branches by choosing Ally, you will gain access to a comparatively large ATM network. By partnering with the Allpoint network, Ally provides fee-free access to 75,000 ATMs. The bank also gives you the option to put controls on your debit card transactions, such as blocking transactions based on merchant categories.

Capital One

Customer satisfaction rating: Capital One earned a high overall customer satisfaction rating among online banks for both its savings and checking products according to J.D. Power’s 2024 Direct Banking Satisfaction Study. It also ranked first in both the New York Tri-State area and the Mid-Atlantic (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.) in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

Where it shines: Capital One offers plentiful access to fee-free ATMs, as well as a well-regarded mobile app.

Where it could offer more: The bank doesn’t offer as many branches as most other big banks, and phone support is not available around the clock.

Capital One maintains only around 250 branches, mainly in Washington, D.C., Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia, but it earned Best Big Bank in the 2024 Bankrate Awards. Capital One also offers cutting-edge online banking through its highly rated, especially for Apple users, mobile app.

The bank also operates around 54 Capital One Cafés, where you can open accounts and make transactions — and customers and non-customers alike can purchase food and drinks. Free financial coaching sessions are also offered at the cafés.

Through its own ATMs as well as the Allpoint and MoneyPass networks, Capital One provides customers with more than 70,000 fee-free ATMs — which is more than Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America have to offer, combined. The bank’s customers can also deposit cash into their account at the register at Walgreens and CVS stores.

Customer service phone support is available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern.

Citibank

Customer satisfaction rating: Citi received the second highest overall customer satisfaction index ranking in Illinois and the third highest ranking in California in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. But it received the fourth lowest published score in the New York Tri-State region.

Where it shines: Citi offers a large ATM network and provides useful digital banking tools.

Where it could offer more: You can find banks with a larger branch network elsewhere.

Citibank provides the kind of access you ought to expect from a big bank: It offers more than 60,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S. and makes bank representatives available 24 hours a day, seven days a week over the phone. You can find banks with a larger branch footprint, but Citi’s selection is still impressive with more than 600 branches.

PNC Bank

Customer satisfaction rating: PNC received both above average and below average reviews in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

Where it shines: PNC maintains around 2,200 locations and offers digital money management tools.

Where it could offer more: You won’t have access to 24/7 customer care consultants via the phone.

PNC Bank offers a robust network of 2,200 branches in 28 states, along with access to about 60,000 ATMs and useful digital tools. It was also named the Most Trusted Bank as part of the 2023 Bankrate Awards, which recognizes the best in personal finance products.

PNC’s well-regarded mobile app allows you to incorporate tools for money management, pay friends with Zelle, lock or unlock a debit card, pay bills and locate nearby ATMs.

Through the bank’s virtual wallet tool, you can establish savings goals and view a calendar of upcoming paydays and bill payment deadlines. A color-coded feature breaks down money earmarked for expenses and savings goals, as well as what’s available to be spent.

PNC Bank is planning to open more than 100 new branches, according to a November 2024 press release.

Bottom line

These days, it’s not hard to find a bank that provides a customer experience that suits your needs. This is true whether you value plentiful branch access, a large network of fee-free ATMs or a full-featured digital app with all of the bells and whistles.

Do your research to find a bank that offers the features that matter most to you. In addition to customer experience, be sure to take savings account yields into consideration when shopping for a bank.

– Writer Mary Wisniewski contributed to a previous version of this article.