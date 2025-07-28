3 ways to deposit cash into someone else’s account

Key takeaways You can deposit money into someone else’s bank account via electronic transfer, wire transfer or depositing cash in person at a branch.

Some banks restrict cash deposits to accounts that are not in your name to prevent money laundering and fraud.

It pays to shop around for the most convenient and cost-effective ways to deposit money into another person's account.

Depositing money directly into another person’s bank account can be a convenient way to pay back a friend, send an allowance to a college student or give some birthday money to a relative. You can send the money electronically, such as through Zelle or a wire transfer, or you can choose to visit a bank branch to deposit cash.

Here we’ll go over the various options involved with transferring the money electronically or making an in-person deposit at a bank branch — including what information you’ll need and whether you’ll be charged a fee for the service.

1. Make an electronic transfer

You can easily transfer money into a friend or relative’s account through a variety of services. These include:

While users of Venmo, PayPal and Cash App can log on to those services’ apps to send money, Zelle is accessible through the app or website of banks that offer Zelle to their customers.

As a rule, exercise caution when making electronic transfers. When you send money to someone else through these peer-to-peer payment services, the payments are often irrevocable. Don’t transfer money to anyone you don’t know and trust to avoid falling victim to a scam.

Another option is to make a direct transfer electronically from your bank account to that of your friend or family member. For this, you’ll need to provide the other person’s bank account number and routing number. Unlike Zelle and some other digital payment networks that move money in minutes, this kind of bank-to-bank transfer can take a few days.

It’s important to share your bank account number only with people you completely trust, such as family members, close friends or verified businesses, says Hanna Horvath, certified financial planner and Managing Editor at Bankrate. “While someone typically can’t withdraw money with just your account number, they could potentially set up unauthorized debits or use it for other types of fraud.”

Before giving out your account details, ask yourself whether you’d be comfortable handing someone your debit card, Horvath adds. “If the answer is no, don’t share your account information. If you aren’t sure you can trust someone, consider safer alternatives like peer-to-peer payment apps, cashier’s checks or cash.”

2. Make a wire transfer

A wire transfer is another option for transmitting money to someone else’s bank account. Wire transfers can be done at banks, credit unions, or providers such as Western Union.

To conduct a wire transfer, you’ll usually need information such as the account number, routing number and recipient’s name.

Savings Icon Money tip: Exercise caution when giving out your bank account number, and only provide it to someone you trust completely. If this information falls into the wrong hands, you run the risk of the account being drained or used for other types of fraud.

When sending a sizable amount of money, a wire transfer may be your best option, as those done through a bank commonly have high limits or no limits. Domestic wire transfers can also be conveniently quick, as they commonly take just a few hours to process.

Wire transfers can be expensive, however, compared to services like Zelle that don’t charge a fee. Fees for domestic outgoing wire transfers can cost approximately as much as $40, while outgoing international ones commonly range from $35 to $50.

3. Deposit cash at the bank

You can sometimes put cash into someone else’s account by going to a bank where the person holds an account and giving the teller the person’s name and account number.

However, some banks don’t allow you to deposit cash into an account that’s not in your name. For instance, large brick-and-mortar bank Wells Fargo states in its deposit account agreement that non-account owners are not allowed to deposit cash into consumer accounts.

Prohibiting cash deposits can help prevent money laundering and fraud from a bank’s perspective. However, it’s also expensive for the bank to process cash.

As a rule, you should exercise caution when providing your bank account number to others.

Alternative ways to send money

In some instances, you may prefer to mail or hand-deliver some money instead of depositing it directly into the recipient’s savings or checking account. Some options include:

Personal checks: If you plan to mail or hand-deliver a monetary gift, writing a check can be a safer alternative than using cash. Plus, once your recipient endorses the check, they may be able to deposit it into their bank account conveniently with just a few clicks in their bank’s mobile app.

If you plan to mail or hand-deliver a monetary gift, writing a check can be a safer alternative than using cash. Plus, once your recipient endorses the check, they may be able to deposit it into their bank account conveniently with just a few clicks in their bank’s mobile app. Cashier’s checks: Like a personal check, a cashier’s check can be safer to carry with you than cash. Cashier’s checks are typically available from banks and credit unions. You’ll pay the money up front, and the bank generates the check and makes it out to your intended recipient. A benefit of a money order is there’s no risk of it bouncing since it’s backed by the issuing bank’s funds. Cashier’s checks often cost $10-$15, while some banks waive the fee for account holders.

Bottom line

Electronic options such as Zelle, Venmo and wire transfers, can make moving money into another person’s bank account quick and sometimes inexpensive. Old-school methods, such as depositing money in person at a bank branch, are still viable options, although they’re often less convenient than modern digital options.