CD Rates in Texas March 2024
For years, annual percentage yields (APYs) on deposit products such as savings accounts were at rock-bottom. This changed in recent years as the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate to combat inflation. Thus, many banks are offering deposit products — including certificates of deposit (CDs) — with robust yields that can help your cash grow over time at minimal risk. If you're a resident of Texas, you may be wondering how to choose the best CD in your state. Here's how.
The following accounts can be found at most banks and credit unions. They’re federally insured for up to $250,000 and offer a safe place to put your money while earning interest.
Certificate of Deposit (CD)
CDs are best for individuals looking for a guaranteed rate of return that’s typically higher than a savings account. In exchange for a higher rate, funds are tied up for a set period of time and early withdrawal penalties may apply.
Checking account
Checking accounts are best for individuals who want to keep their money safe while still having easy, day-to-day access to their funds. ATM and other transactional fees may apply.
Savings / Money Market Accounts (MMA)
Savings and MMAs are good options for individuals looking to save for shorter-term goals. They’re a safe way to separate your savings from everyday cash, but may require larger minimum balances and have transfer limitations.
How to find the best CD rates in Texas
There are three main components you should consider when choosing a CD: the term length, the yield and the penalty for early withdrawal.
Choosing the CD term
A CD term is the length of time your money is slated to stay within the account. Terms typically range anywhere from seven days to 10 years, though some banks offer terms even longer than a decade. To find the right term for you, consider how long you can park your cash in the account without needing to withdraw it. Unless you're opening a no-penalty CD, you'll likely need to pay a penalty for withdrawing your money before the CD's maturity date.
You'll also want to consider the minimum opening deposit when choosing your term. While some banks don't have a minimum deposit requirement, others may ask for a relatively standard $500 or $1,000 minimum deposit. If you're interested in a jumbo CD, you'll likely need around $100,000 to open an account.
Choosing the yield
Getting the best yield is probably the most important factor for most consumers when choosing a CD. Thanks to historic interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, yields on CD rates have soared over the last three years. Top-notch rates for CDs surpass 5 percent APY in today's market, but not all institutions are offering yields that high. In general, big institutions like Bank of America and Chase Bank are still offering lackluster rates compared with online-only banks like Ally Bank and Marcus by Goldman Sachs.
But choosing a CD based solely on the highest yield may not always be the right move. If you suspect you may need to withdraw your money before a CD matures, you'll likely need to pay an early withdrawal penalty, which could even eat at some of your principal (the money you originally invest in a CD).
Mind the early withdrawal penalties
Banks typically impose an early withdrawal penalty if you withdraw some or all of the principal before a CD matures. Early withdrawal penalties range widely from bank to bank. An relatively standard early withdrawal penalty for a 12-month CD could range anywhere from three to six months of interest. And some banks may even impose a flat fee on top of that penalty, further ratcheting up the cost of withdrawing from a CD before maturity.
Here, you'll want to consider your risk tolerance, balancing the term and the yield with the associated penalty. If you're more likely than not to withdraw early, you may want to consider a CD with a lower yield but a softer penalty.
Short-term vs. long-term CDs
Whether to invest in a short-term or long-term CD is dependent on your financial situation.
Texas residents who don't need to touch their money for a couple of years may find that long-term CDs are their best bet, as it locks in a high yield even if banks slash rates down the road. Long-term CDs in today's market have the potential to outpace inflation. As such, if you have enough cash, now might be a good time to invest in a CD ladder.
However, Texas residents who don't want to tie up their money for too long will still find high, perhaps even more favorable, yields for short-term CDs. Moreover, these CDs shave off some of the risk associated with early withdrawal penalties, since your money is locked down for a shorter amount of time.
How to compare CD rates in Texas
Texans looking for CDs may find high-yield options at banks within their region, but should also consider offerings at online-only banks. The most popular banks in Texas by number of branches include Wells Fargo Bank, Chase Bank and Bank of America. And although “everything's bigger in Texas,” the same can't be said about these banks' lackluster yields, they're much lower than you can find elsewhere. So Texans will be better off looking for other options.
Online-only banks typically offer deposit products nationwide, meaning they allow just about anyone to open an account. These banks tend to offer higher rates than those offered by big institutions. If you choose to open a CD at an online bank, you may also consider opening other deposit accounts at the same bank, as it makes it easy to transfer funds (such as credited interest that can be withdrawn without penalty) between accounts.
Research methodology
Since 1976, Bankrate has been a leading publisher of rates and personal finance articles. It is also often cited by some of the most respected and well-known publications and websites. The Bankrate promise is that we strive to help our readers make smarter financial decisions, adhering to strict principles of editorial integrity and transparency.
Bankrate’s editorial team is made up of five banking experts. These experts have researched many banks and at least twice a month go to bank websites to make sure readers stay up to date on the latest rates and bank products.
We select banks that have high annual percentage yields (APYs) and that are popular and broadly available, and we include some of the largest banks.
Note: Bankrate doesn’t include callable CDs or brokered CDs on this page and compares regular CDs and no-penalty CDs separately.