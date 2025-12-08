Bankrate Wrapped 2025: Your year in money
This year, people like you used Bankrate to find trusted ways to save, borrow and thrive. You asked, we answered — questions like, how do I find the best rates? Where should I buy a house? And who do I call when I’m in debt?
While we’ve been busy writing thousands of articles, you’ve been just as busy reading them. We kept tabs on your favorite 2025 reads so we can bring you more of what you love in the new year. Here are the receipts.
Income, taxes and mortgage rates were top of mind
Lots of you were interested in the world’s wealthiest people — and eager for ideas on how to join their ranks. Here are the stories that most captured your attention:
- The world’s 10 richest people: The wealthiest have $100 billion or more
- 25 passive income ideas to help you make more money
- What is the long-term capital gains tax? Here are the rates for 2025-2026
- Got a stash of $2 bills? Here’s how to check if they’re worth thousands
- Mortgage rate history: 1970s to 2025
You applied for products to tap into home equity, repay debt and build credit
The homeowners out there wondered how to get more out of their properties. Here are the top resources that helped answer that question:
- Current home equity line of credit (HELOC) rates
- Current home equity loan rates
- Best bad credit loans
- Best debt consolidation loans
- Best personal loan rates
You spent the most time learning about home equity, mortgages and retirement
Some of our articles really piqued your interest. Here are stories where you spent the most time scrolling:
- What is a home equity sharing agreement?
- Traditional 401(k) or Roth 401(k) calculator
- What is a home equity loan and how do you get one?
- Today’s 30-year refinance rates
- Mortgage calculator
You weren’t alone in your money problems
From the longest government shutdown in history to anxiety-inducing layoff numbers amid a stagnant job market, 2025 gave many of us a reason to hold onto our hats. But every macroeconomic headline reflects something deeper — the people living it. We talked to hundreds of folks this year and brought you stories like these:
- This single mom of 3 uses SNAP to feed her family. Now, she’s caught in a political tug-of-war
- I talked to three women who asked for higher pay. This is what they got — and what they learned
- Economists are realizing the job market is cooling. Workers have known it for months
- Squeezed first-time buyers turn to six-figure down payment assistance packages
- Laid off with a monthly mortgage repayment. How do you manage?
Wishing for some additional learning over the holidays?
Our team spent weeks digging through news, data and dollar signs to bring you comprehensive coverage of the year’s most pressing economic events:
- Most working women won’t see equal pay before they retire, Bankrate analysis finds
- As Trump eyes Powell’s successor, the Fed moves toward another rate cut
- Priced out of 75% of the market, Americans’ dream of homeownership has become a luxury
At Bankrate, our top priority is you — bringing you the best tools and advice for a healthier wallet and happier life. Thank you for trusting us now and (we hope) for years to come!
