When Gina Williams moved into a Florida townhouse in late 2024, she became one of the tens of millions of Americans who count themselves as homeowners.

Williams also joined a much smaller group: first-time buyers who have amassed more than $100,000 in down payment assistance .

Williams landed a $95,000 loan through Palm Beach County and the Florida Housing Finance Corp., the state’s housing finance agency. She also received about $10,000 toward closing costs and the down payment from her lender, Third Federal Savings .

“This totally changed my life,” says Williams, an administrative assistant and longtime renter.

Down payment help hits six figures in costly markets

Supersized down payment subsidies are something of an outlier. The typical award nationally is $18,000, according to Down Payment Resource, a company that tracks homebuyer assistance.

Yet as home prices flirt with record highs and mortgage rates remain elevated, six-figure down payment assistance packages have grown more common. In fact, dozens of down payment programs now offer more than $100,000 in assistance. In one particularly large example, the City of San Francisco extends up to $500,000 in down payment assistance to first-time buyers, reflecting a housing market where the median home sale price as of January 2025 was $1.4 million.

Money Bag Icon Eighty-one percent of aspiring homeowners say the down payment and closing costs are a “very significant” or “somewhat significant” obstacle to homeownership, according to Bankrate’s 2025 Home Affordability Report.

“Since 2020, we’ve seen increased purchase price limits, increased income limits and larger assistance amounts,” says Sean Moss, executive vice president at Down Payment Resource, of these programs.

While generous down payment packages are most common in California, buyers in more affordable areas might also score hefty packages. Software engineer Diana Muro moved into a townhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, in late 2024 after receiving more than $100,000 in down payment assistance.

Help doesn’t come without hoops

Williams, 63, was a renter for decades. As a single person with a modest income, apartment life was a good fit.

“I loved to rent,” Williams says.

Her attitude toward renting changed, however, during the pandemic.

“They raised my rent three times in the last three years,” Williams says. “It squeezed every last dollar out of me.”

As her rent was skyrocketing, Palm Beach County launched a program offering up to $100,000 in down payment assistance to first-time buyers who met certain guidelines. Among other criteria, applicants were required to show a mortgage preapproval letter, complete a first-time buyer class and buy a place valued at no more than $568,557.

The program also imposed shifting income requirements: A round of grants awarded in early 2024 limited single-person households to an income of $95,480, while another cycle later in the year capped single applicants’ incomes at $60,000.

Williams applied — and then the frustrations began. A paperwork mishap delayed her application by six months. She then had one bid after another accepted by the seller, only to later fall through. Over the course of four ill-fated offers, Williams figured she wound up spending a total of $6,000 on appraisals, home inspections and application fees to condo associations.

Ultimately, she made an offer that stuck — but Williams says she couldn’t get a clear answer about whether her down payment assistance was approved, or for how much, until the day of closing.

“Nothing was easy,” Williams says. “This was the biggest learning experience of my life.”

Her persistence paid off. In December, Williams closed on her $195,000 townhome. The $95,000 down payment assistance from the state and county is structured as a no-interest loan that’s forgiven after 30 years. If she sells before then, she’ll have to repay it.

Tips to supersize your down payment assistance

While large down payment assistance packages aren’t the norm everywhere, they are available. Here are some lessons learned from buyers who’ve landed large subsidies: