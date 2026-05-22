Key takeaways Property taxes are an important part of your budget and account for a large portion of homeowner costs.

State laws and local municipalities assess property to determine its tax burden, usually on an annual basis.

Exemptions and assessment appeals may be useful if you need to reduce your property tax burden.

All homeowners must account for regular expenses beyond their mortgage payments, and one of the most common is property taxes. Property taxes vary based on where you live and start with a different baseline in each state. Once you know your state’s property tax rate, you can dig deeper to learn about property tax specific to your locality.

What are property taxes?

Property taxes are levied based on the value of your home. These can be imposed by counties, municipalities, townships, school districts or special districts (i.e., independent government units created for a limited, specific purpose). They are meant to fund public services and institutions like schools, parks and infrastructure where they are levied. Property taxes are reassessed annually, meaning they might change every year, but some municipalities adjust their rates only once every few years.

The amount you pay in property taxes will depend on local tax rates in addition to your property’s current assessed value. According to the World Population Review, the average U.S. household currently spends about $2,459 in property taxes per year. The actual amount will vary depending on where you live and the value of your home, which is why everyone’s property tax rate is slightly different.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate’s take: Check with your city or county assessor’s office for more information on the frequency of property tax calculation in your area.

Property tax rates by state

This table shows the effective tax rate by state for tax year 2024, based on data from ATTOM Data Solutions. It indicates both the annual property tax on an average-value home in each state and, for comparison, on the national median home value.

State Effective Tax Rate Average Home Value Average Tax on Average Value Home Average Tax on Median Value U.S. Home ($430,848*) Alabama 0.41% $234,354 $960 $1,766 Alaska 0.94% $389,260 $3,659 $4,049 Arizona 0.41% $434,739 $1,782 $1,766 Arkansas 0.6% $201,112 $1,206 $2,585 California 0.69% $781,000 $5,388 $2,972 Colorado 0.5% $567,000 $2,835 $2,154 Connecticut 1.41% $414,096 $5,838 $6,074 Delaware 0.4% $405,100 $1,620 $1,723 District of Columbia 0.71% $600,000 $4,260 $3,059 Florida 0.9% $388,250 $3,494 $3,877 Georgia 0.82% $326,440 $2,676 $3,532 Hawaii 0.42% $867,479 $3,643 $1,809 Idaho 0.42% $456,682 $1,918 $1809 Illinois 1.84% $271,500 $4,995 $7,927 Indiana 0.84% $241,703 $2,030 $3,619 Iowa 1.27% $207,724 $2,638 $5,471 Kansas 1.26% $236,187 $2,975 $5,428 Kentucky 0.77% $201,517 $1,551 $3,317 Louisiana 0.77% $192,374 $1,481 $3,317 Maine 0.89% $383,566 $3,413 $3,834 Maryland 0.85% $422,382 $3,590 $3,662 Massachusetts 0.96% $626,870 $6,017 $4,136 Michigan 1.08% $251,830 $2,719 $4,653 Minnesota 1.01% $340,068 $3,434 $4,351 Mississippi 0.64% $189,078 $1,210 $2,757 Missouri 0.85% $251,942 $2,141 $3,662 Montana 0.67% $397,022 $2,660 $2,886 Nebraska 1.29% $255,577 $3,296 $5,557 Nevada 0.48% $444,674 $2,134 $2,068 New Hampshire 1.24% $506,350 $6,278 $5,342 New Jersey 1.52% $545,400 $8,290 $6,548 New Mexico 0.64% $295,500 $1,891 $2,757 New York 0.82% $481,264 $3,946 $3,532 North Carolina 0.62% $333,542 $2,067 $2,671 North Dakota 0.96% $267,034 $2,563 $4,136 Ohio 1.35% $230,734 $3,114 $5,816 Oklahoma 0.88% $199,000 $1,751 $3,791 Oregon 0.84% $503,500 $4,229 $3,619 Pennsylvania 1.26% $273,972 $3,452 $5,428 Rhode Island 0.94% $494,070 $4,644 $4,049 South Carolina 0.55% $288,473 $1,586 $2,369 South Dakota 1.11% $318,750 $3,583 $4,782 Tennessee 0.46% $322,517 $1,483 $1,981 Texas 1.38% $307,059 $4,237 $5,945 Utah 0.46% $530,250 $2,439 $1,981 Vermont 1.22% $415,273 $5,066 $5,256 Virginia 0.81% $395,538 $3,203 $3,489 Washington 0.78% $589,250 $4,596 $3,360 West Virginia 0.5% $172,514 $862 $2,154 Wisconsin 1.29% $306,835 $3,958 $5,557 Wyoming 0.52% $355,923 $1,850 $2,240 Source: ATTOM Data Solutions. *U.S. median price per Redfin data from March 2025.

Why do property taxes vary?

Property taxes are calculated based on your local tax rate and your property’s value. Your local assessor will determine your home’s assessed value, which is likely to be less than its fair-market value.

This is done by evaluating its overall condition and any significant improvements. A recently remodeled kitchen or an in-ground pool, for instance, may be considered as factors by your local assessor. They will also consider the plot your home is located on and the value of the land itself as they calculate your property tax.

However, more than 40% of U.S. homes may be overassessed, with a median potential savings of $539 per year, according to Realtor.com. If you feel that your home may have been overassessed, you can file an appeal. The exact process will depend on your state and municipality, but generally, it’s best to act quickly and provide documentation about comps, repairs and damage that may change the overall value of your home.

Property tax exemptions

Most homeowners pay property taxes as part of the basic cost of buying and owning a home. However, some property types and populations may be exempt from paying at least part of their property taxes.

The National Association of Counties maintains a list of property tax exemptions by state. Some exemptions relate to the property owner, others to the property itself.

Homeowner exemptions

Military service: Active members of the military and veterans might be eligible for tax exemptions, the details of which vary broadly by state.

Active members of the military and veterans might be eligible for tax exemptions, the details of which vary broadly by state. Senior citizens: In some states, senior citizens are exempt from paying property taxes. The exact age to qualify depends on the state.

In some states, senior citizens are exempt from paying property taxes. The exact age to qualify depends on the state. Widows and widowers: Homeowners who have lost their spouses may be eligible for a partial property tax credit or exemption, depending on their state.

Homeowners who have lost their spouses may be eligible for a partial property tax credit or exemption, depending on their state. Disabilities: Many states offer exemptions for disabled homeowners — this eligibility often follows the determination of disability from a U.S. government agency.

Many states offer exemptions for disabled homeowners — this eligibility often follows the determination of disability from a U.S. government agency. Income-based: Some states and localities offer property tax exemptions to people who meet poverty guidelines or other income thresholds.

Property type exemptions

Homestead: If you are paying property tax on your primary residence, you may be eligible for a homestead exemption on a portion of your home’s value. This exemption typically applies to seniors but in some states also applies to veterans, the disabled and certain other populations.

If you are paying property tax on your primary residence, you may be eligible for a homestead exemption on a portion of your home’s value. This exemption typically applies to seniors but in some states also applies to veterans, the disabled and certain other populations. Religious and nonprofit organizations: If a religious or nonprofit group owns the property, its locality may exempt them from paying property tax.

If a religious or nonprofit group owns the property, its locality may exempt them from paying property tax. Agricultural use: Though this would not apply to a home, it could apply to the property taxes assessed on land you own. If you use your land for farming or agricultural purposes, check to see if you qualify.

Though this would not apply to a home, it could apply to the property taxes assessed on land you own. If you use your land for farming or agricultural purposes, check to see if you qualify. Government property: Properties owned by federal, state or local governments are typically exempt from property taxes.

Tips for lowering property taxes

In addition to the exemption possibilities listed above, you may be able to decrease your annual property tax in a couple of ways.

There may be a discount available if you pay your property tax as a lump sum each year, rather than through an escrow account on your mortgage, collected as a part of your monthly mortgage payment. Check with your local property tax assessor’s office to see if paying a direct lump sum is an option.

You may also ask to have your property value reassessed. If your property taxes are calculated every few years, and you suspect your property value has declined, you may owe less than you currently pay. Another reason to request reassessment is if you suspect an error in your property tax calculation, such as incorrect square footage or lot size.

Bottom line

Ultimately, your property taxes hinge on where you live and how much your property is worth. Do not expect your annual property tax payment to be static; local levies shift and flow over time, and sometimes property tax rates make it to the ballot for local elections.

Local housing markets and property values are also always in flux, so be aware that as your property value rises, so too will your calculated tax. Staying on top of your tax rate, assessed property value and exemption eligibility will help you be mindful of the impact on your budget.