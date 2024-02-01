At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways A proof of funds letter, or POF letter, proves you have the funds to buy a home. You might need one whether you’re getting a mortgage or paying for the property with cash.

Many mortgage lenders allow you to provide bank statements as proof of funds. In some cases, though, you might need a formal letter.

You can request a proof of funds letter in person at your bank or online. Your lender might be able to fill out a request form on your behalf instead.

What is a mortgage proof of funds (POF) letter?

A proof of funds letter is a document providing evidence that you have enough liquid assets, or cash, to buy a home with a mortgage. You’ll need this paperwork to demonstrate to the lender and seller you can afford to purchase the home, including paying for the down payment and closing costs.

Likewise, if paying for the home in cash, you’ll need to provide proof of having access to enough money to cover the full cost of the home. Most sellers won’t take the home off the market before confirming the buyer has these funds set aside.

Why homebuyers need a proof of funds letter

The purpose of proof of funds for real estate is to prove that your offer to purchase a home is legitimate. Without a proof of funds letter, your offer might not even warrant consideration.

A proof of funds letter might also give you an advantage when making an offer on a home if you’re in a multiple-bid situation. If you can show you’re prepared with the funds (either for a down payment and closing costs or an all-cash deal), you might stand out over another buyer with fewer assets.

It might not be necessary to provide proof of funds if the home is for sale by owner and the seller isn’t working with a real estate agent, however. This scenario is the exception, not the rule.

What types of funds qualify?

You can use many different types of funds to qualify for a mortgage, including:

Money in checking and savings accounts

Money from investment or retirement accounts (provided they are liquidated)

Gift funds or grants

Money from a bridge loan

Money from a pending sale

Regardless of where you source from, the funds need to be liquid. That means assets like mutual funds or life insurance, while they have value, might not qualify if they aren’t sufficiently liquidated.

Preapproval letter vs. proof of funds letter

A preapproval letter and a proof of funds letter are two separate documents, but they’re both important when buying a house. Before you can get a mortgage, you will need a mortgage preapproval letter. This is a document from a mortgage lender showing a proposed loan amount for a given borrower. While a preapproval letter isn’t a firm confirmation you have financing, it’s another necessary document to provide when making offers on homes.

Once you find a home that you like and want to put an offer on, you will need to present the proof of funds letter to your lender and the seller — which you can request from your bank. This letter verifies that you have enough liquid funds to buy the home. Without a proof of funds letter, your offer may not be as competitive, and depending on the situation, the seller might not consider your offer at all.

Proof of funds letter example

Your bank can provide a proof of funds letter, or you can find proof of funds example letters like the one below:

Document [DATE] [NAME OF BANK] [ADDRESS OF BANK] [EMAIL AND/OR PHONE NUMBER]



Dear [NAME],



This letter and enclosed financial statements are to certify that [NAME OF PERSON OR COMPANY] has been a client with our bank since [YEAR] and is in good standing.



[NAME OF PERSON or COMPANY] has a total combined balance of cash deposits with our bank of USD $______. We have attached copies of the statements for each of [NAME OF PERSON or COMPANY’S] accounts at our bank.



If you require any further information or have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us directly at [EMAIL AND/OR PHONE NUMBER].



Sincerely,





[SIGNATURE] [NAME OF BANK REPRESENTATIVE] [TITLE]

How to get a proof of funds letter

While a simple bank statement often suffices as proof of funds, you might need to provide more context with an official letter from your bank. Sometimes, the lender has the borrower fill out a request form that is then forwarded to the bank. In other cases, you might need to request one yourself. Here’s how:

Put your money in one account: If you’re using funds from multiple accounts or pulling from an investment account, consider moving them all to a single checking or savings account. If going this route, try to move all of the money at least two months’ ahead of getting preapproved for a mortgage and making offers on homes. This gives the funds time to “season.” Keep careful records, too: Your lender will want to see statements showing when the funds moved from one account to another. Submit a request to the bank: Depending on your bank, this process might be referred to as a “verification.” You typically have to make this request in person at a branch location or through a special form online. The bank often gets a document to you within a few days, and usually no more than one week. Provide the letter to the seller: As soon as you receive the proof of funds letter, pass copies along to your lender and the seller. As with all of your mortgage documents, keep another copy of the letter in a safe spot.

Proof of funds letter FAQ