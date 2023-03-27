Autumn Cafiero Giusti

Contributing writer
Education EDUCATION
  • Loyola University New Orleans, bachelor’s degree in communications - print journalism

Autumn Cafiero Giusti is an award-winning journalist with over two decades of professional experience. A freelance writer based out of New Orleans, Giusti been a Bankrate contributor since 2010. She writes about mortgages, real estate and banking.

Giusti’s work has appeared in over two dozen outlets, including the Discover Modern Money Blog, PULSE Network, American Express Canada, REALTOR Magazine, American Banker, PaymentsSource and Daily Funder.

Giusti started her career in 2000 as a crime and city government reporter for the Daytona Beach News-Journal before moving back to her hometown to become an assistant editor for New Orleans Magazine. Before launching her freelance writing business in 2010, Giusti was news editor for New Orleans CityBusiness for seven years.

