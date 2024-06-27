At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways An LLC loan can provide access to funds for small business owners, and there are several flexible options available

An LLC loan may require a personal guarantee, leaving the borrower's personal assets vulnerable to debt repayment if the business fails

Business loans may be more expensive for those with lower credit scores, and limited disclosure requirements make it harder to compare lenders

A limited liability company (LLC) is a business structure offering protections to small business owners. When forming an LLC, you shield your personal assets from liability for business debts and obligations.

An LLC loan could be a viable option if you operate as an LLC and need funds for your business. While there are plenty of advantages to securing a loan, in most cases, an LLC business loan may require you to give up your protections. Before you try to get an LLC loan, here’s a look at the pros and cons of LLC loans.

Compare pros and cons of LLC loans

Pros Access to funds

Flexible options

May help build credit Cons Personal liability

Can be expensive

Limited disclosure requirements

Pros of LLC loans

LLC businesses are a popular funding solution for small business owners — and for good reasons.

Access to funds

One of the top reasons small businesses fail is that they don’t have enough revenue. But an LLC can help cover your working capital needs, from filling cash flow voids when expenses exceed profits to providing access to cash when you experience a downturn in your business. LLC loans are often used to:

Start or grow a business

Purchase real estate

Purchase inventory

Cover unexpected or regular expenses

Purchase equipment

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Data from the 2023 Small Business Credit Survey shows that 77 percent of businesses faced challenges associated with the escalating expenses of goods, services and/or wages. Another 49 percent struggled to manage uneven cash flow, and 52 struggled with paying operational expenses.

Flexible options

LLC loans are available through traditional banks, credit unions and online. There are several types of LLC loans to choose from for just about any type of LLC, including:

May help build credit

Some business loans can help build business credit if the lender reports account activity to the business credit bureaus and you manage the loan responsibly. It’s not uncommon for traditional banks and credit unions to report payment activity. Financial institutions may also report business loans to personal credit bureaus.

Keep in mind that some alternative lenders don’t report to the credit bureaus. This is often the case for merchant cash advances, invoice financing and invoice factoring. Make sure you check with a lender to see if they report to credit bureaus and ask which bureaus they report to.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight business credit card is often a better way to build business credit. Business term loans charge interest the moment you receive funds. Business lines of credit charge interest on the amount you use. But with a business credit card, you can avoid interest charges as long as you pay your balance in full each month.

Cons of LLC loans

Even the best LLC loans have some disadvantages to consider.

Personal liability

Although an LLC helps protect your personal assets from liability for business debts, lenders often circumvent this barrier by requiring a personal guarantee.

When you sign a personal guarantee, you agree to assume personal liability for repaying the loan if your company cannot make the payments. That means a lender can come after your personal assets if your business fails to repay the loan.

Can be expensive

The lowest interest rates on LLC loans are generally reserved for borrowers with good-to-excellent credit scores. A lower credit score generally means you’ll pay more to access funding. The interest or factor rates are exceptionally high for bad credit business loans, including merchant cash advances, invoice factoring and invoice financing.

If you get a business line of credit, you could still spend a fortune in interest, even if you have excellent credit. The interest rate may be variable, so even if it starts out low, it could increase significantly as market conditions change.

Limited disclosure requirements

Consumer lenders are required to disclose the annual percentage rate (APR) to borrowers on consumer loans per the Truth In Lending Act. This information must be provided when you apply for a loan or credit card product and helps you understand borrowing costs to expect.

But this rule does not extend to business loans. Lenders aren’t required to display their rates and fees on their websites. They also don’t have to provide APRs and can instead use simple interest or factor rates, which can make it harder for business owners to compare lenders.

Should I get an LLC loan?

When considering whether to get an LLC loan, consider your business’s needs and why you are seeking financing.

Reasons to consider an LLC loan including expanding a business, taking advantage of a time-sensitive opportunity or addressing cash flow challenges. It also has the potential to build business credit, which helps when pursuing future financing.

That said, it may not be ideal for businesses already struggling with debt. Since LLC loans can be expensive, taking on another loan could result in a cycle of debt that is difficult to get out of.

Bottom line

An LLC loan can help your business flourish if you’re turning a profit but need additional funding to take advantage of growth opportunities. Be sure to compare the different types of LLC loans to determine which could work for your company and evaluate the pros and cons of each. Also, consider exploring the many alternatives to LLC loans if the cons outweigh the pros for your business.

Frequently asked questions