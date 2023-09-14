At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Funding Circle and OnDeck both offer similar types of business loans

Choose Funding Circle for long repayment terms

Choose OnDeck for same-day funding

Funding Circle and OnDeck focus primarily on term loans and business lines of credit, though Funding Circle can match you with a partnering SBA lender. They both accept fair credit borrowers, too — but they cater to businesses at slightly different phases.

Funding Circle works well for low-revenue businesses with a few years behind them already. But with OnDeck’s same-day funding, this lender makes more sense for credit-challenged businesses needing an immediate infusion of cash. It allows businesses with just one year in the market to apply.

Let’s look closer at each lender’s key loan features to help you decide between the two.

Funding Circle vs. OnDeck at a glance

Both Funding Circle and OnDeck offer online business loans accessible to low-revenue businesses. Their credit requirements are also similar, accepting scores in the fair credit range.

While both offer term loans and business lines of credit, Funding Circle goes a step above by offering SBA 7(a) loans through partner lenders. It also keeps starting interest rates low, which is unusual for an online lender. As one of the best short-term lenders available, OnDeck’s specialty is business loans with quick repayment terms and same-day funding if you apply early.

Funding Circle OnDeck Bankrate Score 4.6 4.5 Best for Long-term loans Fast funding Number of loan products 3 2 Loan amounts $5,000 to $500,000 $5,000 to $250,000 Interest rates From 7.49% From 29.90% Term lengths 6 months to 10 years Up to 24 months Personal credit score 650 625 Minimum time in business 2 years 1 year Minimum business revenue $50,000 $100,000 per year

Funding Circle business loans

Funding Circle sticks with a few business loan choices: term loans, business lines of credit and SBA 7(a) loans. The lender grants long payment terms of up to seven years for term loans or 10 years for SBA loans — in the online space that often keeps terms short. It’s also not typical for an online lender to offer SBA loans, even through lending partners, as is the case with Funding Circle.

Another feature is its low revenue requirements, accepting revenue down to $50,000 annually. Most lenders set the lowest standards at $100,000 annually, and many, like traditional banks, go higher. The biggest kickers are that you need at least two years in business, and origination fees run high, from 4.49 percent to 8.49 percent.

Pros

Low revenue required

Long terms

Low starting interest rates

Cons

High origination fees

Not available to startups

Few types of loans

OnDeck business loans

OnDeck caters to fair credit borrowers who don’t qualify for traditional business loans with low loan amounts. It provides business lines of credit up to $100,000 and short-term loans up to $250,000. Its line of credit offers flexible repayment options from 12-, 18- or 24-month terms.

OnDeck’s loan requirements are lenient, though standard for an online lender. To qualify, you need a personal credit score of at least 625, one year in business and annual revenue of $100,000. But the lender keeps its interest rates high, starting at a hefty 29.90 percent for both loans.

Pros

Same-day funding

Relaxed requirements to apply

Builds business credit

Cons

High interest rates

Smaller loan sizes

Few types of loans

How to choose between Funding Circle and OnDeck

While Funding Circle and OnDeck both work well for online business lines of credit or term loans, each offers distinct features that should help you choose between these business lenders.

Funding Circle can take businesses with unusually low annual revenue of $50,000 (OnDeck’s minimum is $100,000). It offers slightly higher loan limits at $250,000 for lines of credit and $500,000 for term loans.

That’s compared to OnDeck’s maximum $100,000 for lines of credit and $250,000 for term loans. But OnDeck is more accessible to younger businesses at least a year old, whereas Funding Circle doesn’t serve businesses under two years old.

Choose Funding Circle for long-term loans

Funding Circle offers long repayment terms for an online lender. Small business owners can qualify for up to seven years for a term loan or 10 years for an SBA 7(a) loan.

These terms are long, but it’s important to note that many SBA lenders offer 25-year loans specifically for real estate. Funding Circle isn’t a direct SBA lender, but it matches you with SBA lenders if you apply through them.

Meanwhile, OnDeck provides short-term loans between 18 and 24 months. Its business lines of credit also offer flexible and short terms of 12, 18 or 24 months, whereas most lines of credit often stop at 18-month terms.

Choose OnDeck for fast funding

Many online lenders market themselves as best for fast approvals, but OnDeck’s business loan process takes it to a new level. If you apply before 10:30 a.m. on a business day, you could see funds deposited by 5 p.m. your time. But if you don’t make that time window, your OnDeck business loan might get a more temperate two- to three-day approval instead.

But Funding Circle isn’t a slow lender either. Once you apply online and submit business documents, you’ll hear back from an account manager within 24 hours. You could receive funds within 48 hours total from end to end as long as your business is approved. The choice between the two might come down to the size of your loan and just how immediately you need business financing.

Alternatives

You may find neither Funding Circle nor OnDeck provides the loan options your business needs or can qualify for, and you need an alternative.

Fundible offers wider business loan choices, expanding from lines of credit and term loans to equipment financing, bridge loans, invoice financing and SBA loans. Not only can business owners achieve financing from $1,000 into the millions of dollars, but it also accepts startups with just six months of experience and 450 to 500 credit scores for some loans.

For the best chance of getting long repayment terms or low interest rates, you could go with a traditional bank. Bank of America spans many types of business loans, including some options with accessible requirements. For example, its cash-secured line of credit is good for startups with just $50,000 in annual revenue. Its unsecured line of credit accepts $100,000 in annual revenue and two years in business.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Strong credit borrowers without much business experience — or any business owner, for that matter — could go with a business credit card. These give you the flexibility to use at any time and then borrow again from the available credit later as needed. Interest rates can run from 17 percent to 30 percent (variable APRs). But you also could earn rewards from spending to redeem for cash back or travel.

SBA loans

SBA loans are a great chance to get a business loan when you don’t qualify with a traditional lender. Funding Circle matches businesses with SBA (7a) lenders, stating that lenders often fund within three weeks. The downside is you’ll need two years in business and at least $400,000 in annual revenue to qualify through Funding Circle.

Most SBA loans take 30 to 90 days to approve. SBA 7(a) loans work great for nearly any working capital expense that would boost your business’s growth.

But, SBA microloans and Community Advantage loans can make SBA loans even more accessible. SBA microloans provide up to $50,000 through nonprofit lenders, often seeking to support disadvantaged businesses through training and education.

Community Advantage loans offer up to $350,000 through a myriad of nontraditional, community-focused lenders. These also look to develop businesses in specific demographics or industries.

Bottom line

Funding Circle and OnDeck work great for online lending to businesses with fair credit or stronger. If you’re looking to stretch payments over a long term or need higher loan amounts, Funding Circle might be the way to go.

But if you wouldn’t normally qualify elsewhere or need speedy, same-day funding, OnDeck could offer the accessible loan options you need. Neither lender uses hard credit pulls, so you could apply with both and compare the offers in terms of repayment timelines, loan amounts and interest rates. Either way, see how these lenders fare against other top small business lenders available.

Frequently asked questions