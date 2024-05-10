At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeways National Funding and SMB Compass both offer quick business loans for companies with fair credit

Choose National Funding for short-term loans

Choose SMB Compass for large loans with long repayment terms

National Funding and SMB Compass are online lenders offering various small business loan options to companies with fair credit scores. While SMB Compass and National Funding offer quick applications and funding, SMB Compass is a more traditional lender with lending amounts and interest rates you’d find with other conventional lenders, like banks. In comparison, National Funding uses factor rates on some of its loans, which are more common with online and alternative lenders.

Before applying for a loan from either company, take the time to consider your options.

National Funding vs. SMB Compass at a glance

National Funding and SMB Compass are online lenders with quick funding timelines. However, National Funding excels at offering smaller, shorter-term loans, while SMB Compass is better if you want larger amounts of financing or a wider variety of loans.

National Funding SMB Compass Bankrate Score 4.4 4.4 Best for Small, short-term loans Longer-term loans for large amounts Number of loan products 4 9 Loan amounts $5,000 to $500,000 $10,000 to $10 million Interest rates Starting at 1.10 factor rate or 4.99% simple interest Starting at 5.25% APR Term lengths 4 to 60 months 6 months to 25 years Personal credit score 660 600 Minimum time in business 6 months 6 months Minimum business revenue $250,000 $100,000

National Funding business loans

National Funding is an online lender focusing on relatively short-term loans for those with fair credit.

One of its top loan products is its working capital loan. This lets companies borrow between $5,000 and $500,000 for day-to-day expenses or other purposes. Like most short-term lenders, National Funding uses factor rates for these loans, which can significantly increase costs.

That said, National Funding does offer early repayment discounts, which could help you save money if you plan to pay your loans off ahead of schedule.

National Funding also has equipment loans with longer repayment periods — up to 60 months — but only offers loan amounts up to $150,000. And since National Funding has a minimum credit score of 660, bad credit borrowers will need to look elsewhere for financing.

Pros

Quick application and funding

Discounts for quick repayment

No collateral required for working capital loans

Cons

High revenue requirements

Low borrowing amount for equipment loans

Potential high interest rates

SMB Compass business loans

If you’re looking for larger loans or longer terms, SMB Compass might be a better fit, offering loans from $10,000 to $10 million with terms up to 25 years.

SMB Compass offers nine loan types, including SBA loans, equipment financing, secured term loans and lines of credit. You can also use the lender for invoice financing and inventory financing.

While SMB Compass has interest rates that begin at 5.25 percent, the best interest rates are reserved for loans with collateral, such as asset-based and equipment loans. A standard business term loan has an interest rate beginning at 6.99 percent.

SMB Compass can be a good choice for people who don’t have an excellent personal credit score. A line of credit requires a score of just 600, although it does a minimum time in business requirement of two years.

Pros

High loan maximum

Long terms available

Low rates for well-qualified borrowers

Cons

Sole proprietors cannot apply

High revenue requirements for some loans

Not available in every state

How to choose between National Funding and SMB Compass

National Funding and SMB Compass are similar in offering quick approvals and funding. However, the loans they offer can be quite different. National Funding is a great choice for smaller, short-term loans, while SMB Compass excels in larger loans with low starting interest rates.

Choose National Funding for short-term loans

Of the two, National Funding is the better choice for short-term borrowing. Most of their loan products have terms under two years, and National Funding also offers discounts for repaying your loan early, which is beneficial in managing a short-term loan.

National Funding is also a good choice for businesses looking for fast funding. Applicants could receive funds in as little as 24 hours, which is often why businesses seek short-term loans.

Choose SMB Compass for accessible, long-term loans

If you need large amounts of financing and longer repayment periods, SMB Compass is the way to go. SMB Compass has nine types of loans with terms up to 25 years with a range of annual revenue and time in business requirements — making them accessible to a wide variety of businesses.

For example, its secured loans, such as its asset-based and equipment loans, have lower revenue requirements of $100,000 compared to National Funding’s $250,000.

SMB Compass also offers larger loans, giving borrowers up to $10 million in financing.

Alternatives

National Funding and SMB Compass are both good choices if you want a business loan, but it’s worth considering other options.

For example, you’ll need to look at other lenders if you have poor credit. Options like Fundible or Fora Financial are worth considering, as Fundible minimum credit score is 450 and Fora Financial’s is 500.

Another type of alternative lender to consider is Kiva. As a microlender, Kiva offers interest-free loans for up to $15,000, making it a good option if you only need to borrow a small amount. That said, funding will take longer than National Funding or other online lenders.

If you are having trouble getting approved for traditional lending, you may qualify for funding from Accion Opportunity Fund. This nonprofit has a focus on lending to minority and low-income communities, requiring a minimum annual revenue of $50,000 and a 12-month time in business requirement, with loans going up to $250,000.

Those needing small amounts of financing might also look into business credit cards. Similar to a business line of credit, business credit cards allow you to reuse your credit as you repay your debt. If you pay your balance in full every month, you’ll also avoid any interest. Many business cards also come with benefits like rewards or an introductory APR.

SBA loans

If you’re in need of a small business loan and have exhausted other financing, SBA loans are a popular option. Since the U.S. Small Business Administration partially guarantees SBA loans, lenders are often more willing to lend to riskier borrowers, and borrowers benefit from set maximum interest rates.

Most businesses seek 7(a) and 504 loans, which are designed to help businesses with things like working capital or equipment.

If you’re looking to borrow relatively small amounts, you can also consider an SBA microloan or go with a Community Advantage Lending Company. These programs often have easier eligibility requirements and are offered through local nonprofits or mission-based lenders, though they have lower limits than standard SBA loans.

While SMB Compass offers SBA loans, its eligibility requirements make it difficult to qualify. SMB Compass requires a minimum credit score of 680 and an annual revenue of $500,000 for its SBA loans, making it less accessible to businesses that aren’t established or highly profitable.

Bottom line

Both National Funding and SMB Compass are online lenders specializing in quick loan applications and funding. If you need financing, consider National Funding for small, short-term borrowing and SMB Compass for larger loans with longer terms. You may be eligible for more funding options with SMB Compass if you have a lower annual revenue and personal credit score.

Even if you meet the requirements of National Funding and SMB Compass, review each option carefully. Finding the right type of funding is essential to your business’s success and future growth.

Frequently asked questions