Personal loans
LightStream: BEST OVERALL BOAT LOAN
- Loan amount
- $5k– $100k
- Min credit score
- 695
Apply on partner site
-
Pros
- Longer terms
- High maximum amount
- No down payment
Cons
- Requires excellent credit
- Limited eligibility criteria
- No due date flexibility
-
WHO IT'S FOR:
Borrowers with strong credit history.
WHY WE LIKE IT:
LightStream’s personal loans offer a wide range of loan amounts and repayment options, in addition to a low interest rate cap of 24.49% APR. All of these factors make LightStream a great option for a big purchase such as a boat.
Read our full LightStream Personal Loans review.Lender perks:
Fees:
- No fees
- Low interest rates
- Autopay discounts
Time to receive funds:
- None
Requirements:
- Same day if approved before 2:30pm EST, Mon-Fri
- Good-to-excellent credit profile
- Several years of mixed credit
- Assets or savings
- Stable, sufficient income
- Few reported delinquencies