Best boat loans of January 2024

Jan 09, 2024

LightStream: BEST OVERALL BOAT LOAN

LightStream
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99%–25.49%
* with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k– $100k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
695
Upgrade: BEST FOR BUYING A SAILBOAT

Upgrade
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.49%–35.99%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$1k– $50k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
600
PenFed: BEST FOR BUYING A USED BOAT

PenFed
4.8
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99%–17.99%
Loan amount
$600– $50k
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
700
Prosper: BEST FOR BUYING A DECK BOAT

Prosper
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.99%–35.99%
Loan amount
$2k– $50k
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
SoFi: BEST FOR BUYING A LUXURY BOAT

SoFi
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99%–25.81%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k– $100k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
680
How to compare boat loan lenders

What makes a lender 'best' for one borrower will be different for another. However, there are a few factors that stand out as the most important when it comes to boat loans.

  • Usage requirements: Some lenders restrict what you can use the loan on. Read the terms and conditions thoroughly to make sure the lender allows you to use the loan for your intended boat-related expenses. 
  • Used boat restrictions: An older pre-owned boat may be viewed as a risk by a lender. If you're financing an older boat, don't be surprised if your lender requires a full inspection of the vessel to ensure it's in good condition before approving the loan. 
  • Member benefits: Banks, lenders and credit unions may offer benefits to existing members that marine-specific lenders lack. Some potential perks include interest rate discounts, extended grace periods or payment relief options. Plus, the application process will likely be streamlined with a financial institution that already has your information.  
  • Rates and terms: Your credit profile largely determines the annual percentage rate (APR) you'll be offered. Prequalify for at least three lenders to get an idea of what a competitive interest rate could look like for you. Also consider the repayment terms from each lender and what your payment needs are to make sure the loan won't hurt your finances down the road.
  • Fees: Carefully read the terms and conditions to see what fees each lender you're considering charges. Some waive every fee while others charge administration, prepayment and origination fees, to name a few. These can add up quickly, so make sure to search every fee charged and consider how it could impact your balance.

Bankrate's top picks for boat loan lenders

LENDER BEST FOR EST. APR LOAN AMOUNT LOAN TERM MIN CREDIT SCORE
LightStream Overall 7.99%-25.49% with Autopay $5,000-$100,000 2 - 7 years 695
Upgrade Buying a sailboat 8.49%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 2 - 7 years 600
PenFed Buying a used boat 7.99%-17.99% $600-$50,000 Up to 5 years 700
Prosper Buying a deck boat 6.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 2 - 5 years 600
SoFi Buying a luxury boat 8.99%-25.81% $5,000-$100,000 2 - 7 years 680

How we made our picks for best boat loans

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

    Affordability
    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
    Availability
    Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
    Customer experience
    This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
    Transparency
    For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender's website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.
What to know about boat loans

Boat loans can be used to finance watercrafts that range from an old used sailboat to a luxury craft. Before you apply for a boat loan, consider what type will work best for your needs along with the benefits and drawbacks of using financing.

​​What is a boat loan?

A boat loan can be similar to an auto loan. In this case, a boat loan gives you the money to purchase a boat. Some lenders offer loans specifically for boats, but most will offer personal loans that can be used to finance boats and related costs. Looking for an online boat loan from a personal loan lender can give you more options to find the least expensive option for you. 

Most lenders will ask the borrower to fill out a loan application, which can be fairly thorough. Lenders will also likely ask for information like tax returns and proof of assets. It's likely that you'll need to provide a detailed account of your personal finances during the application process.

The application process is typically fast and approval is largely based on your credit score and income. Though some banks require a down payment for the purchase of a boat, you may be able to finance 100 percent of the cost.

How boat loans work

Find out how boat loans work and what you need to qualify for one.

Types of boat loans

A secured loan is backed by collateral — property, a vehicle or a valuable item that's used to recoup the loan value if the loan payments aren't made. In the case of a secured boat loan, the boat itself could serve as collateral.
Due to the collateral, secured loans usually feature lower interest rates than unsecured loans, and may be accessible to borrowers with a low credit score or thin credit history.

Pros and cons of getting a boat loan

Pros

  • Depending on the financial institution, you may be able to purchase a boat without making a down payment.
  • Terms of up to 20 years may be available if you go through a marine finance company.
  • Opting for an unsecured loan will allow you to have the boat title in hand as soon as you purchase it.
Cons

  • Origination and administrative fees have the potential to cut into a large portion of your loan amount.
  • Taking out a larger loan could boost your debt-to-income ratio significantly, which makes it harder to get approved for other forms of financing.

Where to get a boat loan

While there are multiple companies that offer boat loans, what you qualify for will differ based on the lender or institution's eligibility requirements. Make it a priority to research every one of the options listed to get the most competitive rate for you.

Where to get a boat loan

Find out where to get the best boat loan.

How to calculate how much boat you can afford

To decide how much boat you can afford, consider factors like the following:

  • The APR: Look through the lender's credit requirements, APR ranges and prequalify to see your approval odds and what your monthly payments potential interest rate could cost you.
  • Your monthly income and expenses: Calculate your debt-to-income ratio to see how much more debt you can reasonably take on while maintaining your budget.
  • Other current debts: If you have other high-interest debts, like private student loans or credit cards that have been weighing down your wallet, consider paying those down before taking on another loan. 
  • Repairs and maintenance: Before applying, calculate the maintenance, insurance and storage costs to determine whether a boat will fit comfortably in your budget. Also factor in the potential for emergency repairs and how much it could cost with your desired make and model.

Can I lease a boat?

If you're itching to get on the water but foresee the boat being docked for most of the year, renting is a cost-effective and practical way to avoid the cost and routine maintenance of boat ownership. While you do lose the everyday costs, it can still require a large chunk of change. 

Renting a non-luxury vessel can cost upwards of $200 per day, but it can cost as high as $50,000 per day if you rent a superyacht. When deciding whether renting is a good option for you, consider both the advantages and potential downsides

Advantages 

  • Try out different boat types.
  • May be able to buy at the end of the lease.
  • No upkeep or maintenance.

Disadvantages 

  • Payments don't build equity.
  • The boat may not be in perfect condition.
  • May not be available year-round.

Alternatives to boat loans 

If a boat loan isn't in the picture, there are other ways to finance your purchase. Keep in mind that not every option will fit your finances. Before choosing an option, make sure it doesn't add too much pressure to your monthly budget. 

  • Home equity loans can also be used to finance a boating-related purchase, although it's not recommended. A home equity loan allows you to tap into the equity you've built up in your home to finance a purchase, with your home acting as collateral.
  • Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are also a potential solution, especially if you have an ongoing project related to your watercraft. This type of financing also taps into your home equity, but instead of being disbursed in a lump sum you can draw from it over a period as needed.

Frequently asked questions about boat loans