Tradier review 2025

Pros: Where Tradier stands out

Pricing for active traders

Tradier offers three pricing tiers for clients, reflecting its focus on active traders, especially those who are dealing with the faster-paced sections of the market, such as options and futures. The costs are divided into a monthly fee and a per-trade cost:

Lite: No monthly fee. Stock and ETF trades cost $0.35, while stock and ETF option trades cost $0.35 per contract. Futures trading is not available at this tier.

No monthly fee. Stock and ETF trades cost $0.35, while stock and ETF option trades cost $0.35 per contract. Futures trading is not available at this tier. Pro: $10 monthly fee. Stock and ETF trades are free, as are options on stocks and ETFs. Standard futures contracts are $1.50.

$10 monthly fee. Stock and ETF trades are free, as are options on stocks and ETFs. Standard futures contracts are $1.50. Pro Plus: $35 monthly fee. Stock and ETF trades are free, as are options on stocks and ETFs. Standard futures contracts are $0.75.

Besides these differences in pricing and available securities, the tiers offer a few differences in features. For example, the Lite tier charges a $30 annual fee for an IRA, a fee that’s waived at the other levels. The Lite tier offers a web app, a mobile app, and API access but not a desktop app. To get the latter, you’ll need to move up to at least the Pro tier. The differences between the Pro and Pro Plus tier center mainly around pricing — cheaper futures pricing and option exercise fees.

The baseline pricing for stocks and ETFs at Tradier is less competitive than what you could find at other major brokerages such as Fidelity or Charles Schwab, where trading is free. However, Tradier’s Lite plan does offer better pricing on options than what is the industry standard of $0.65 per contract, though many brokers have also slashed option commissions to zero as well. Those looking for no options fee per trade will need to move up at least to Tradier’s Pro plan.

Given this pricing, Tradier is likely a better fit for active traders looking to lower their costs, especially those who are trading options and futures. Average individual investors can find lower costs elsewhere and a wider selection of tradable securities at other brokers (more below).

Range of trading platforms

Tradier offers not just its own trading platforms — in a web version, desktop version and mobile version — but also those of more than 100 third-party developers. They use Tradier’s data and core platform to set up their own platforms and then provide access to Tradier customers. If none of those are to your liking, you could even set up your own trading platform here.

These third-party platforms may offer tons of trading tools, including stock screens, backtesting, trading indicators, portfolio management and more. Some platforms may give you expanded trading access, such as the ability to trade foreign exchange or buy fractional shares of stock.

That said, many platforms charge a further monthly subscription fee for these extra services, so you’ll want to carefully consider the incremental fees and whether the platform is worth it.

Margin rates

A margin account allows you to borrow money to buy securities, with the equity in your account securing the margin loan. The margin rates at Tradier come in at 9.5 percent, which is much better than the average broker, though not as good as the top (Interactive Brokers, for example). Still, Tradier offers a good rate for those who want to access margin funding for their trading.