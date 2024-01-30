Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
State Farm vs. USAA
Choosing between State Farm and USAA involves weighing each insurer's unique benefits, such as USAA's military-focused offerings and State Farm's broad accessibility.
State Farm was founded in 1922 and holds close to 18 percent of the market share for auto insurance. The company underwrites its own insurance policies and is known for offering affordable car insurance, quality customer service and a standard array of auto insurance options. It also offers a number of bundling options, specialized coverage and discount opportunities that may help drivers save money on their policies. In addition, drivers with blemishes on their driving records may find State Farm’s rates lower than its competitors.
USAA was founded in 1922 in San Antonio, Texas, and currently holds 6 percent of the auto insurance market share. USAA is geared toward active military, veterans and qualifying family members, and membership is required to access insurance coverage options from this company — only certain drivers are eligible. However, those who qualify for coverage may find USAA to be worth considering, as it offers robust policy options and military-focused coverage, along with in-person support through local agents.
Our verdict
Both USAA and State Farm offer cheap average car insurance rates that are below the national average. One of the biggest differences between these companies is coverage eligibility. USAA coverage is exclusively available to military members, veterans and qualifying family members, while State Farm has no such restrictions. So, while USAA offers lower average rates and scores higher with third parties like J.D. Power, State Farm is much more accessible to the average driver.
State Farm vs. USAA comparison
When comparing State Farm vs. USAA, there are several important variables to consider. Average rates matter, but financial strength ratings, customer satisfaction, coverage options and discount opportunities may also be important to consider when determining which company works best for you.
|
Featured
State Farm
4.3
Bankrate scores primarily reflect a weighted rank of industry standard ratings for financial strength and customer experience, in addition to average quoted rates. A secondary assessment of each provider's online and mobile resources and policy management options also contributed to overall ratings
Cost & ratings4.3
Coverage4.0
Support4.4
|
USAA
4.2
Bankrate scores primarily reflect a weighted rank of industry standard ratings for financial strength and customer experience, in addition to average quoted rates. A secondary assessment of each provider's online and mobile resources and policy management options also contributed to overall ratings
Cost & ratings4.3
Coverage4.0
Support4.3
|
OVERVIEW
Bankrate identified key carrier features, coverage offerings, discounts and more
|
Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice.Read More
|
USAA might be a good fit for individuals connected to the military looking for tailored benefits and competitive rates, but it might not be accessible to the general public due to its specific membership criteria.Read More
|
STANDOUT FEATURES
These features are some of the carrier’s most impressive
|
Two safe driving programs
Plentiful discounts
Local agents available
|
Military on-base discount
MyUSAA Legacy discount
SafePilot telematics program
|
AVG FULL COV. AUTO RATE
Average national annual cost of a full coverage auto insurance policy
|$2,406
|$1,709
|
AVG MIN COV. AUTO RATE
Average national annual cost of a minimum coverage auto insurance policy
|$713
|$435
|
J.D. POWER AUTO SCORE
J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study assesses customer satisfaction with the claims experience on a 1,000-point scale
|882/1000
|890/1000
|
AM BEST RATING
AM Best ratings assess companies’ financial strength based on historical ability to pay out claims, among other financial obligations
|A++(Superior)
|A++(Superior)
State Farm pros and cons
-
J.D. Power scores indicate a high level of customer satisfaction
-
AM Best financial strength rating of A++
-
Range of policy/bundling options and discount opportunities
-
Plenty of agencies located across the country
-
Higher-than-average rates for drivers with certain driving profiles
-
Lower third-party ratings and scores compared to USAA
-
Gap insurance is not available
-
Live chat feature is not available
USAA pros and cons
-
Consistently high scores from J.D. Power
-
Lower-than-average rates for numerous types of coverage
-
Unique military-focused discount opportunities
-
SafePilot program could save drivers up to 30 percent
-
Strict eligibility requirements
-
Limited claims management options
-
No brick-and-mortar insurance agencies
-
Customer service is not available 24/7 nor available on Sundays
Is State Farm cheaper than USAA?
When comparing State Farm vs. USAA, a common concern is usually pricing. For an idea of how much you might pay, consider the average rates for full and minimum coverage from both companies. Typically, State Farm and USAA offer rates that fall below the national average, per data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. However, USAA is often cheaper for those who qualify for coverage.
Nonetheless, it’s crucial to understand that the more cost-effective option varies based on your individual circumstances. Factors such as your driving record, your ZIP code, your coverage needs and the type of vehicle you own play a significant role in determining your premium. The average rates below simply offer a baseline for comparison when getting a quote from State Farm or USAA.
|Driver profile
|State Farm avg. full coverage premium
|USAA avg. full coverage premium
|Young driver (age 25)
|$2,833
|$2,226
|Senior driver (age 70)
|$2,288
|$1,747
|Good driver, good credit
|$2,406
|$1,709
|Good driver, poor credit
|$8,968
|$3,287
|Speeding ticket with good credit
|$2,737
|$2,082
|At-fault accident with good credit
|$3,045
|$2,484
Bankrate's take
When considering insurance options, particularly for drivers with complex driving histories such as DUIs, it's important to note that not all insurers provide coverage. State Farm, for instance, typically does not offer policies to drivers who have a DUI on their record. This restriction underscores the necessity for drivers with DUIs to seek insurers who specialize in high-risk auto insurance or to request personalized quotes that take into account their specific driving history. Prospective policyholders should be transparent about their driving records to ensure they receive accurate rate estimations and find coverage that meets their needs. For those eligible, USAA and other similar insurers might offer viable alternatives, but always verify directly with the insurer about its policy toward drivers with DUIs.
State Farm vs. USAA: discounts
Car insurance companies often offer discounts for eligible drivers. Car insurance discounts can help drivers save on their premiums if they meet certain criteria. While both State Farm and USAA have distinctive discounts, each carrier also offers discounts that are similar.
Discounts available from both carriers
Both State Farm and USAA offer a range of discounts that can provide substantial savings on premiums, appealing to a broad array of customers. These discounts are designed to reward responsible behaviors and circumstances that lower the insurers' risk. Key discounts offered by both companies include:
- Multi-policy discount: Customers who bundle multiple types of insurance policies, such as home and auto, typically enjoy reduced rates on each policy.
- Multi-vehicle discount: Insuring more than one vehicle with the same company can lead to savings on the overall cost of car insurance for policyholders.
- Good student discount: This discount is usually available to full-time students who maintain a "B" average or better, reflecting the correlation found between good academic performance and responsible driving behavior.
State Farm discounts
- Steer Clear: Drivers under the age of 25 with a clean driving record for the past three years may be eligible for this program with State Farm, which could earn you a discount.
- Drive Safe and Save: This is a car insurance telematics program through State Farm that requires enrollment. Your driving is monitored through a smartphone app and, depending on your driving habits, you may receive a discount.
- Good driver discount: New State Farm customers who have maintained a clean driving record for at least three years, with no moving violations or at-fault accidents, may be eligible.
USAA discounts
- SafePilot: USAA’s telematics program also tracks your driving habits with an app and may assign you a personalized discount at your policy renewal.
- Military installation: If you store your vehicle in a garage or storage facility on base, you may receive additional savings.
- Loyal member: If your parents have USAA and you purchase a policy of your own, you might qualify for a loyalty discount through the MyUSAA Legacy Discount program.
State Farm and USAA telematics programs
Both companies offer a usage-based car insurance program that may help you save on premiums when you drive safer. These telematics programs use real-time data from phone apps or in-car devices to evaluate your driving patterns. Below you will find a detailed comparison of both USAA and State Farm’s telematics programs.
|State Farm Drive Safe & Save
|USAA SafePilot
|Device
|App or in-car device
|App
|Can it raise your rate?
|Will not negatively impact rates, per State Farm
|Will not negatively impact rates, per USAA
|Availability
|Not available in California, Massachusetts or Rhode Island
|Select states only
|Discount
|Up to 30%
|Up to 30%
|What it monitors
|Acceleration, braking, cornering, speed and phone use
|Phone use, hand-held or hands-free calling, harsh braking, time of day and potential accidents
State Farm vs. USAA: customer experience comparison
Customer satisfaction and digital tools can also make a difference when comparing potential insurance companies. When it comes to the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction study, USAA scored higher than State Farm, but both performed above average. State Farm and USAA also both offer a robust lineup of online tools and features that give customers access to digital policy management. Both carriers offer a mobile app for access to ID cards, bill payment, roadside assistance and claims filing. However, State Farm offers additional features for on-the-go policy management, such as the ability to message an agent through the app or obtain technical assistance.
|State Farm
|USAA
|Apple store
|4.8 of 5
|4.8 of 5
|Google play
|4.7 of 5
|4.0 of 5
|J.D. Power claims satisfaction
|891 / 1,000
|900 / 1,000*
Customer complaints
Understanding how companies handle customer complaints can be pivotal when selecting an insurance provider. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index is a crucial metric in this evaluation. This index compares the number of complaints an insurance company receives relative to its size, specifically its market share of premiums. An index score of 1.0 indicates that the insurer receives complaints at the industry average rate; scores above 1.0 suggest a higher-than-average complaint rate, while scores below 1.0 indicate fewer complaints relative to the industry standard. This index helps consumers gauge the quality of service and customer satisfaction at a particular insurer, typically reflecting the company’s efficiency and effectiveness in resolving issues.
State Farm auto insurance customer complaints
In our State Farm Insurance review, we found that the company has demonstrated a trend of maintaining a complaint index score below the industry average, suggesting a relatively satisfactory level of customer service. The consistent scores indicate a stable performance in complaint management and resolution, underscoring State Farm's commitment to its customer base.
USAA auto insurance customer complaints
USAA's index has seen some fluctuation over recent years. The numbers indicate that the volume of complaints per premium dollar amount is right at or moderately higher than the industry average. This information suggests areas where USAA may focus on improving to enhance its customer interactions and satisfaction further.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in May 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.