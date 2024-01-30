Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Esurance vs. Progressive
Disclaimer: Esurance stopped issuing new insurance policies as of March 2023. Policies issued before that time will continue to be serviced by Esurance. As Allstate works to phase out the Esurance brand, some carrier-specific information in this article is subject to change.
Esurance began in 1999 as one of the first car insurance carriers for tech-savvy policyholders who preferred online claims and customer service over the traditional insurance experience. Allstate bought Esurance in 2011. However in 2019, it announced plans to phase out the brand to focus on Allstate brand products. While many Esurance policies are still active, they are transitioning to other Allstate products and as of March 2023, Esurance stopped issuing new policies.
Progressive began writing auto insurance policies in 1937. It is the county’s third-largest auto insurance company by market share, writing 14 percent of U.S. auto insurance policies. The carrier offers coverage in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
|Esurance
|Progressive
|Bankrate score
|2.6
|4.4
|Tier 1
|2.2
|4.2
|Tier 2
|2.5
|5.0
|Tier 3
|3.9
|4.3
Our verdict
Progressive offers cheaper average rates in several categories, including for high-risk and young drivers. It is also superior in its digital tool resources and customer service, which could reflect the fact that Allstate is phasing out Esurance business. Progressive is available nationwide, while Esurance is not. However, Esurance’s DriveSense usage-based program could only lower your rate, while high-risk drivers could see a rate increase with Progressive’s SnapShot.
Esurance vs Progressive comparison
When comparing Esurance vs. Progressive rates, Esurance falls short. Although Esurance is user-friendly both online and through the mobile app, it has higher average rates than Progressive in all categories we compared premiums. Esurance is only available in 43 states, and for a digitally-focused company, its digital tools are fairly limited. It is worth noting, however, that Allstate’s digital tools are robust, which may be valuable information as Esurance is phased out of Allstate’s underwriting process.
Esurance pros and cons
Pros
- Has cheaper rates for excellent credit compared to national average
- Rates will not increase with DriveSense telematics program
- User-friendly website and mobile apps
- Wide range of discounts and coverage types
Cons
- Mobile app only for DriveSense
- Overall higher average rates than Progressive
- Not rated in J.D. Power studies
- Only available in 43 states
- New policies are not available
Progressive pros and cons
Pros
- Available nationwide
- Overall cheaper average rates than Esurance
- Mobile and plug-in device available for SnapShot
Cons
- 20% of drivers see rates increase when participating in SnapShot
- Below-average rating in claims satisfaction
- Rates may differ between online quotes and agency quotes
Is Esurance cheaper than Progressive?
The table below shows the average annual full and minimum coverage premiums for both carriers, based on 2023 data from Quadrant Information Services. Across the board, Esurance tends to be more expensive on average than Progressive.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Esurance
|$2,077
|$905
|Progressive
|$1,642
|$553
Comparing rates by credit score
Depending on where you live, car insurance companies may consider your credit score when calculating your personalized premium. Currently, California, Hawaii and Massachusetts are the only states that do not allow car insurance carriers to factor credit into insurance costs. In Michigan, insurers can’t use your credit score, but they can use information that factors into your score, such as missed or late payments.
The table below includes the Esurance and national average for full coverage car insurance premiums based on credit score. Credit-based rates are not available for Progressive. Esurance average rates are higher than average for those with average or poor credit, but cheaper than the national average for drivers with excellent credit. Your actual rate will very likely differ based on your unique ratings factors as well as which company you choose and what state you live in.
|Credit Score
|Esurance
|National average
|Poor
|$3,716
|$3,479
|Average
|$3,615
|$2,921
|Good
|$2,077
|$2,014
|Excellent
|$1,523
|$1,764
Progressive is generally cheaper for young drivers
Young drivers may see cheaper full coverage rates with Progressive than Esurance. Since teen drivers are often among the most expensive to insure, it may be worth comparing rates for Progressive when shopping for car insurance for young adults and teens. The rates below reflect full coverage rates for young drivers on their parents’ policy.
|Esurance
|Progressive
|Age 16
|$7,316
|$3,473
|Age 17
|$7,165
|$3,509
|Age 18
|$7,056
|$3,163
|Age 19
|$5,336
|$2,885
|Age 20
|$4,697
|$2,600
Progressive is generally cheaper for adult drivers
Progressive is also generally cheaper for adult drivers of various age groups. From age 18 to 60, Progressive’s average annual full coverage premiums are cheaper than Esurance. Regardless of which carrier you choose, rates tend to decrease as you age and gain experience, as long as you maintain a clean driving record.
|Esurance
|Progressive
|Age 18
|$8,799
|$7,088
|Age 25
|$2,349
|$2,070
|Age 30
|$2,235
|$1,779
|Age 40
|$2,077
|$1,642
|Age 60
|$1,927
|$1,460
Progressive is generally cheaper for high-risk drivers
When you apply for a car insurance policy, one of the biggest factors that insurance companies look at is your driving record. In most cases, drivers with no history of accidents or violations pay the lowest rates. The table below includes the national average full coverage insurance rates based on driving record for Esurance and Progressive. Across all driving records, Progressive’s annual full coverage rates are generally cheaper, especially for high-risk drivers.
However, keep in mind that every insurance company may weigh driving incidents differently. A DUI is a serious offense and there is no guarantee a company will provide coverage for a driver with a DUI on their record. You can contact these companies directly for more information on policies for drivers with high-risk incidents on their record.
|Esurance
|Progressive
|Clean driving record
|$2,146
|$1,561
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,415
|$2,030
|At-fault accident
|$3,443
|$2,507
|DUI conviction
|$2,883
|$2,049
Esurance vs Progressive: Discounts
Most car insurance companies, including Esurance and Progressive, offer a variety of discounts that may help drivers get a lower premium. Esurance only has two advertised discounts, while Progressive has over 10. Here are some of the car insurance discounts available from these two providers:
Esurance unique discounts
- Policy bundling discount: Esurance may offer a discount to drivers who purchase auto and renters insurance from the company.
- DriveSense: Policyholders who participate in Esurance’s telematics program may earn a discount on their auto insurance if they practice safe driving habits.
Progressive unique discounts
- Online quote discount: Drivers who get an insurance quote online may save up to 7 percent on their premium.
- Continuous insurance discount: Progressive may provide a discount based on the length of time a new customer was insured with their old provider.
- Teen driver discount: Progressive advertises a potential discount when parents, who have had Progressive for more than a year, add a driver who is 18 years old or under to their policy.
Usage-based insurance comparison: Esurance vs Progressive
Participating in a carrier’s telematics program can sometimes offer great savings. Telematics programs use an app or in-car device to monitor your driving habits in real time and adjust your rate accordingly. Here is an overview of the telematics programs available from Progressive and Esurance.
|Esurance DriveSense
|Progressive Snapshot
|Telematics device
|Mobile app
|Mobile app or plug-in device
|Monitored driving factors
|
Must log at least 50 trips per term
Braking
Time of day
Speed
|
Braking
Acceleration
Phone use
Time of day driving
Miles traveled
|Potential impact on rates
|Rate can only decrease
|Rates can increase or decrease
|Potential discount
|
Up to 5% for signing up
Additional discount possible depending on driving habits
|
You could save an average of $94 at signup
Average potential savings of $231 per year after completing the program
2 in 10 drivers see a rate increase for high-risk driving
|Availability
|Available in 35 states
|All states except California
Esurance vs Progressive: customer experience comparison
When it comes to customer satisfaction and experience, Progressive tends to outperform Esurance based on the metrics we evaluated. Although both companies perform well in iOS ratings, Progressive has slightly better ratings from both Google Play and Apple users. Progressive also earns an above-average score in both service and shopping on the J.D. Power 2023 Insurance Digital Experience Study, though it gets a below-average rating in the 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Esurance does not rank in either J.D. Power studies.
|Esurance
|Progressive
|Apple store
|4.8 out of 5
|4.8 of 5
|Google Play
|4.3 out of 5
|4.6 out of 5
|J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction
|N/A
|870 / 1,000
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.