In San Antonio, the average cost of home insurance is $1,464 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, according to premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Although San Antonio homeowners pay less for insurance than the average Texan, many still want to find the best deal. To help, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team assessed the affordability, financial strength, third-party customer satisfaction rankings, coverage offerings and discount opportunities of the insurance carriers serving Texas.

Best cheap home insurance companies in San Antonio

In order to find the best cheap homeowners insurance in San Antonio, Texas, Bankrate looked at several factors, including quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services and third-party customer satisfaction rankings per the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Based on our assessment, we assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale. This score weighs the factors above, as well as coverage affordability, availability and options, plus digital resources for policy and claims management. The five providers below may be worth considering if you are looking for some of the best home insurance in San Antonio, TX:

Texas Farm Bureau

Texas Farm Bureau may be a great choice for homeowners looking for highly affordable insurance. While this carrier only offers common coverage options with limited add-ons, its basic policy may be enough to satisfy your home insurance needs. Texas Farm Bureau’s average annual premium is the cheapest on our list at just $541. The company also offers potential discounts for bundling your policy, installing alarm systems, replacing your roof and more. Although its digital tools may be limited, Texas Farm Bureau has a number of local offices in San Antonio.

Learn more: Farm Bureau Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the United States by market share, with more than 100 agents located in San Antonio. Here, it’s also one of the cheapest providers, with an average annual premium of $1,119. The company could be a good choice for homeowners who value customer service, as well, thanks to its above-average score for overall customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study. State Farm’s policies may not be as customizable as other carriers, but it does offer a few endorsements, including inflation protection and contents replacement cost coverage.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Nationwide

Nationwide could be a good home insurance option for customers looking to customize their policies. This national insurer provides several ways to customize your home insurance, including endorsements for water backup coverage, identity theft coverage, earthquake coverage and scheduled personal property. However, Nationwide has a slightly below-average score for customer satisfaction per J.D. Power.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

USAA

USAA has a very high customer satisfaction score from J.D Power, but the carrier is technically ineligible for ranking as it only sells policies to eligible members of the military and their immediate family members. Through USAA, homeowners have the option to purchase several endorsements, including home sharing coverage, earthquake insurance and flood coverage. Every standard policy includes uniform coverage for active duty and deployed service members. Although USAA’s average premium is lower than the average for San Antonio, there are few discounts available compared to other providers, which may limit policyholders’ potential savings.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Travelers

Travelers has the highest average annual premium for homeowners insurance on our list, but policyholders may be able to lower their premiums with a variety of discounts. The company offers potential discounts for LEED-certified homes and homeowners who purchased property within the past 12 months. The company also has options for homeowners looking to customize their policies. Travelers’ endorsements include water backup coverage, green home coverage, identity fraud coverage and extra replacement cost on dwelling and contents. However, the company earned one of the lowest customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power in 2023.

Learn more: Travelers Insurance review

Home insurance coverage options in San Antonio

There are no federal or state laws that require you to have a homeowners insurance policy, but your mortgage conditions likely require you to have coverage. If you have an HO-3 policy, which is the most common type of homeowners policy, you generally have coverage for your dwelling, other structures on your property like a detached garage, your personal belongings and liability coverage.

Additionally, most insurance companies allow homeowners to customize their coverage with endorsements for extra financial protection in specific circumstances. Endorsements allow you to amend your policy with add-on coverage as needed. Some of the most common endorsements to consider for your home insurance in San Antonio may include:

Flood insurance: Standard home insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is sold as a separate policy by many private home insurance companies and through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Standard home insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is sold as a separate policy by many private home insurance companies and through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Water backup coverage: Water damage caused by damaged sewer or water lines may not be covered under a standard home insurance policy. Water backup or sewer backup coverage could provide additional financial protection in the case of water damage from a covered peril.

Water damage caused by damaged sewer or water lines may not be covered under a standard home insurance policy. Water backup or sewer backup coverage could provide additional financial protection in the case of water damage from a covered peril. Extended replacement cost coverage: This endorsement is intended to provide additional financial protection to rebuild your home and replace your assets in case of a covered peril. The exact amount will vary based on your policy, but extended replacement cost will typically pay between 125 and 130 percent of the dwelling coverage amount to rebuild your home.

Home insurance discounts in San Antonio

Although some home insurance carriers in San Antonio offer below-average rates, homeowners may be able to save even more by taking advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer a handful of discount opportunities with varying savings potential. Here are a few of the most common that you may be able to find in San Antonio:

Bundling discounts: By purchasing your car insurance with the same company that writes your homeowners insurance policy, you may be eligible to save money.

By purchasing your car insurance with the same company that writes your homeowners insurance policy, you may be eligible to save money. Loyalty discounts: Some insurers will give you a discount if you have been with them for a certain number of years, such as five years or longer, although some require you to be claim-free during that period.

Some insurers will give you a discount if you have been with them for a certain number of years, such as five years or longer, although some require you to be claim-free during that period. Smart home discounts: Installing smart home appliances, such as thermostats, security systems, water and gas shutoff sensors or automatic interior sprinklers, may net you an extra discount on your premium for risk mitigation.

Installing smart home appliances, such as thermostats, security systems, water and gas shutoff sensors or automatic interior sprinklers, may net you an extra discount on your premium for risk mitigation. Payment discounts: Many insurers will give you a small discount for paying your bill electronically and for setting up automatic payments. You may also earn a discount if you pay in full or pay your premium before the policy renews.

These are some of the discounts offered by homeowners insurance companies. Your insurer may have others, and it could pay to ask questions when you are getting quotes to be sure that you are receiving all the discounts for which you are eligible.

Frequently asked questions