Best cheap homeowners insurance in San Antonio
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
In San Antonio, the average cost of home insurance is $1,464 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, according to premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Although San Antonio homeowners pay less for insurance than the average Texan, many still want to find the best deal. To help, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team assessed the affordability, financial strength, third-party customer satisfaction rankings, coverage offerings and discount opportunities of the insurance carriers serving Texas.
Best cheap home insurance companies in San Antonio
In order to find the best cheap homeowners insurance in San Antonio, Texas, Bankrate looked at several factors, including quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services and third-party customer satisfaction rankings per the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study.
Based on our assessment, we assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale. This score weighs the factors above, as well as coverage affordability, availability and options, plus digital resources for policy and claims management. The five providers below may be worth considering if you are looking for some of the best home insurance in San Antonio, TX:
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|J.D. Power score
|Texas Farm Bureau
|3.0
|$541
|N/A
|State Farm
|4.2
|$1,119
|829/1,000
|Nationwide
|4.3
|$1,135
|812/1,000
|USAA*
|4.7
|$1,152
|881/1,000
|Travelers
|4.1
|$1,268
|790/1,000
*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Texas Farm Bureau
Texas Farm Bureau may be a great choice for homeowners looking for highly affordable insurance. While this carrier only offers common coverage options with limited add-ons, its basic policy may be enough to satisfy your home insurance needs. Texas Farm Bureau’s average annual premium is the cheapest on our list at just $541. The company also offers potential discounts for bundling your policy, installing alarm systems, replacing your roof and more. Although its digital tools may be limited, Texas Farm Bureau has a number of local offices in San Antonio.
Learn more: Farm Bureau Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the United States by market share, with more than 100 agents located in San Antonio. Here, it’s also one of the cheapest providers, with an average annual premium of $1,119. The company could be a good choice for homeowners who value customer service, as well, thanks to its above-average score for overall customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study. State Farm’s policies may not be as customizable as other carriers, but it does offer a few endorsements, including inflation protection and contents replacement cost coverage.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Nationwide
Nationwide could be a good home insurance option for customers looking to customize their policies. This national insurer provides several ways to customize your home insurance, including endorsements for water backup coverage, identity theft coverage, earthquake coverage and scheduled personal property. However, Nationwide has a slightly below-average score for customer satisfaction per J.D. Power.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
USAA
USAA has a very high customer satisfaction score from J.D Power, but the carrier is technically ineligible for ranking as it only sells policies to eligible members of the military and their immediate family members. Through USAA, homeowners have the option to purchase several endorsements, including home sharing coverage, earthquake insurance and flood coverage. Every standard policy includes uniform coverage for active duty and deployed service members. Although USAA’s average premium is lower than the average for San Antonio, there are few discounts available compared to other providers, which may limit policyholders’ potential savings.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Travelers
Travelers has the highest average annual premium for homeowners insurance on our list, but policyholders may be able to lower their premiums with a variety of discounts. The company offers potential discounts for LEED-certified homes and homeowners who purchased property within the past 12 months. The company also has options for homeowners looking to customize their policies. Travelers’ endorsements include water backup coverage, green home coverage, identity fraud coverage and extra replacement cost on dwelling and contents. However, the company earned one of the lowest customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power in 2023.
Learn more: Travelers Insurance review
Home insurance coverage options in San Antonio
There are no federal or state laws that require you to have a homeowners insurance policy, but your mortgage conditions likely require you to have coverage. If you have an HO-3 policy, which is the most common type of homeowners policy, you generally have coverage for your dwelling, other structures on your property like a detached garage, your personal belongings and liability coverage.
Additionally, most insurance companies allow homeowners to customize their coverage with endorsements for extra financial protection in specific circumstances. Endorsements allow you to amend your policy with add-on coverage as needed. Some of the most common endorsements to consider for your home insurance in San Antonio may include:
- Flood insurance: Standard home insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is sold as a separate policy by many private home insurance companies and through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
- Water backup coverage: Water damage caused by damaged sewer or water lines may not be covered under a standard home insurance policy. Water backup or sewer backup coverage could provide additional financial protection in the case of water damage from a covered peril.
- Extended replacement cost coverage: This endorsement is intended to provide additional financial protection to rebuild your home and replace your assets in case of a covered peril. The exact amount will vary based on your policy, but extended replacement cost will typically pay between 125 and 130 percent of the dwelling coverage amount to rebuild your home.
Home insurance discounts in San Antonio
Although some home insurance carriers in San Antonio offer below-average rates, homeowners may be able to save even more by taking advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer a handful of discount opportunities with varying savings potential. Here are a few of the most common that you may be able to find in San Antonio:
- Bundling discounts: By purchasing your car insurance with the same company that writes your homeowners insurance policy, you may be eligible to save money.
- Loyalty discounts: Some insurers will give you a discount if you have been with them for a certain number of years, such as five years or longer, although some require you to be claim-free during that period.
- Smart home discounts: Installing smart home appliances, such as thermostats, security systems, water and gas shutoff sensors or automatic interior sprinklers, may net you an extra discount on your premium for risk mitigation.
- Payment discounts: Many insurers will give you a small discount for paying your bill electronically and for setting up automatic payments. You may also earn a discount if you pay in full or pay your premium before the policy renews.
These are some of the discounts offered by homeowners insurance companies. Your insurer may have others, and it could pay to ask questions when you are getting quotes to be sure that you are receiving all the discounts for which you are eligible.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The best home insurance for you depends on your individual circumstances since rates vary widely based on factors specific to you and your home, as well as the company you choose. Insurance professionals recommend pinpointing the coverage you need and figuring out your budget, then gathering home insurance quotes from multiple providers to compare. If you need help doing so, speaking with a licensed insurance agent may be beneficial.
-
The average cost of homeowners insurance in San Antonio, Texas, is $1,464 a year for $250K in dwelling coverage. However, your premium will vary based on several factors. These typically include your home’s age and condition, building costs in your region, your claims history and more. Getting multiple home insurance quotes in San Antonio can help you find the lowest rate for the coverage you need.
-
Most insurance professionals advise that you have enough home insurance so that you could rebuild your home in the event of a disaster. It may help you to talk to an insurance agent to find out what building costs per square foot are in your area, as well as consider replacement coverage value rather than actual cash value coverage. Replacement coverage value will pay to replace lost or damaged items at the current market value, rather than the depreciated value of the lost item.
-
Finding the best renters insurance in San Antonio will likely come down to pinpointing the coverage you need and determining your budget. Fortunately, renters insurance is typically far more affordable than homeowners insurance. Shopping around with various providers in order to compare quotes and coverage options is a good way to make an informed decision. Keep in mind you may also be able to purchase renters insurance from your car insurance company and earn a discount for bundling policies. Call to speak with an agent for details.
-
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2022 current rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
-
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
-
Related Articles
Where to get a home equity loan: finding the best lender for your needs
Best mortgage lenders in Florida in 2024
Best mortgage lenders in Texas in 2024
Is car insurance tax deductible?