To help you find the best renters insurance companies in California, we analyzed property insurance companies using the most recent J.D. Power renters insurance customer satisfaction scores, coverage offerings and available discounts. We also compared each company’s financial strength rating, which shows its history of paying claims. Lastly, we reviewed how many discounts each company lists on its website, which may help California renters save on coverage. It is important to note that discounts may vary by state, and each company may not provide a complete discount list on its website. Talking with a licensed agent or getting a quote is the best way to understand what discounts are available.

If you are searching for the best renters insurance in California, these are the top companies, based on our research:

American Family

Although American Family did not make the list of top insurers in the J.D. Power renters insurance study, California renters may want to consider this carrier. Besides the standard coverage types, AmFam also has optional coverage for pets hurt in a covered loss, home-based businesses, travel protection and identity theft coverage. It also offers a diminishing deductible, which may drop your deductible each renewal after remaining claim-free for the previous policy period.

Large number of discounts

Valuable optional coverages

Not rated by J.D. Power for renters insurance

No military discount

Lemonade

Earning second place in the J.D. Power study, Lemonade is another option for renters in California. It offers a separate earthquake policy for Californians and a Giveback program, which donates unused premiums to a charity of your choice at the end of each year. Lemonade also features AI-supported claims, which allows claims to be paid in seconds. For those wanting a fast and easy claims process completely online or on their phone, Lemonade might be one of the best renters insurance companies in California.

Fast and easy claims process

Offers separate earthquake policy

No AM Best rating

Minimal discounts listed

Mercury

Mercury is another option for California renters. This carrier has several discounts that could help keep renters insurance premiums low. Mercury also allows renters to customize their policy with coverage options like workers’ compensation coverage for part-time personal employees, service line, home systems, home cyber and identity theft protection. If you have high-value items, you can also schedule them on your Mercury renters insurance policy so they are covered for what they’re worth.

Large number of discounts

Multiple ways to customize policy

Not ranked by J.D. Power for renters insurance

No online option to file claims

Nationwide

Nationwide earned the #1 spot for renters customer satisfaction in the 2022 J.D. Power study. Although it only lists a few discounts on its website, it offers the option to purchase replacement costs on personal property and add credit card or water backup coverage. For those who can make changes to their rental, like upgrading fixtures or adding improvements or making alterations, Nationwide also offers building additions and alterations coverage.

#1 for renters insurance customer satisfaction

Long list of optional coverage types

Few discounts listed

Cannot file claims online

USAA

USAA has a reputation for offering affordable insurance for active-duty military, veterans and qualifying relatives, including its renters insurance policies. You may be eligible for several discounts to lower your premiums even more. One major benefit is that policyholders get flood and earthquake coverage included as standard, whereas most insurance providers only offer these as separate protections for an additional fee. And if you move abroad or get deployed, overseas renters insurance is available to protect your belongings.

Includes flood and earthquake coverage

Exceptional J.D. Power rating

Limited availability

Pet damage coverage no available

