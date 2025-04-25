The top stories in home equity, mortgages and real estate

Interest rates roundup

7.94% and 8.36% Home equity products retreat… Both HELOC and home equity loan rates tumbled this week, with the $30,000 HELOC down below 8% and the $30,000, 5-year HE Loan at 8.36% — its lowest since last autumn, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

6.86% …and so do mortgages The national average for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.86%, according to Bankrate’s latest lender survey.

Mixed messages on the housing market

Usually, prices drop when demand dwindles. But In March 2025, the median home price was more than $403,00 — the highest March median on record – even as home sales recorded the slowest number for the month since 2009. What does this all mean for the housing market, and for home affordability?

Who’s winning and who’s losing the home equity sweepstakes?

Homeowners in the U.S. have seen a big boost in wealth thanks to rising home equity, which hit nearly $35 trillion by the end of 2024. But not everyone is reaping the benefits. We take a look at where the equity-richest residents live, where those losing value are, and explore the reasons why for both.

48% The percentage of mortgaged residential properties that considered equity-rich in Q4 2024, meaning the amount owed on them was no more than half their market value Source: ATTOM Data Solutions

Don’t let bad credit keep you from getting a home equity loan

Home equity loan borrowers tend to be a very creditworthy lot. But it’s possible to get a home equity loan with bad credit — the journey just will be a little tougher. Here’s how to navigate the road to approval.

Old homes, new headaches for homebuyers

With home prices soaring, aspiring buyers are increasingly eyeing older properties and fixer-uppers as a potential entry point into the market. But while these homes may be cheaper upfront, they come with a catch: higher costs to maintain them, or even make them habitable. Here are the pros and cons.

How rising property taxes took me by surprise

Among the often-unexpected expenses of homeownership: property taxes. Home Equity News Round-up writer Linda Bell explains how, over 20 years of homeownership, her tariffs increased by 134 percent (yes, you read that right). What’s behind such a rise, and what can a property-owner do about it?

In case you missed it

Technically, these stories were released in the previous weeks, but they’re still worth highlighting.

How big can HELOCs and home equity loans be?

Pretty big. Finance folk call home equity products “serious money loans” – and for good reason. We’re talking borrowing sums and credit lines as high as $750,000 or even $1 million. Many lenders won’t even open your application unless you’re requesting five figures, minimum. How do they decide how much to give you, and should you accept the full amount you’re offered?

How to spot a predatory lender

Guaranteed approval. Hidden fees. Automatically applied extras. These are some of the hallmarks of predatory lenders, whose practices are unfair, if not outright illegal. Here’s how to prevent yourself becoming their prey.