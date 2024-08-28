At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our home equity reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, different types of home equity options and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a borrower or homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A lower credit score doesn’t necessarily mean a lender will deny you a home equity loan. It does mean the loan will be more expensive, as you won’t get the lowest interest rate.

It’s possible to get a home equity loan with a fair credit score — as low as 620 — as long as other requirements around debt, equity and income are met.

Strategies for getting a loan despite your bad credit include taking on a co-signer, applying to a place where you currently bank, and writing a letter of explanation to the lender.

Alternatives to a home equity loan include personal loans, cash-out refinances, reverse mortgages and shared equity agreements.

Can you get a home equity loan with bad credit?

Yes, you can. A lower credit score doesn’t necessarily mean a lender will deny you a home equity loan. Some home equity lenders allow for FICO scores in the “fair” range (the lower 600s) as long as you meet other requirements around debt, equity and income.

That’s not to say it’ll be easy: Lenders tend to be stringent with these loans even more so than they are with mortgages. Still, it’s not impossible. Here’s how to get a home equity loan (even) with bad credit.

Requirements for home equity loans

Not all home equity lenders have the exact same borrowing criteria, of course. Still, general guidelines do exist. Typical requirements for home equity loan applicants include:

A minimum credit score of 640

At least 15 percent to 20 percent equity in your home

A maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43 percent, or up to 50 percent in some cases

On-time mortgage payment history

Stable employment and income

To learn a specific lender’s requirements for a home equity loan, you’ll need to do some research online or contact a loan officer directly. If you aren’t ready to apply for the loan just yet, ask for a no-credit check prequalification to avoid having the loan inquiry affect your credit score.

What are “good” and “bad” scores for home equity loans?

First, let’s define our terms. Here’s how FICO — the most popular credit scoring model — categorizes different scores:

Score Classification Source: MyFico.com 300-579 Poor 580-669 Fair 670-739 Good 740-799 Very Good 800-850 Excellent

When it comes to home equity loans, lenders set a high bar for creditworthiness — higher, even, than mortgages. That’s because they are considered riskier than mortgages: You, the applicant, are already carrying a big debt load. Should you default and your home get seized, the home equity loan — as a “second lien” — only gets paid after the primary (the original) mortgage.

Furthermore, home equity loans don’t have a robust secondary market they can be sold on, like most mortgages do (though in April, government-sponsored enterprise Freddie Mac proposed the idea of creating and purchasing such loans). So the lender bears all the risk of originating and then keeping them.

As a result, home equity lenders set stricter criteria, demanding scores squarely in the “fair” range. A score in the 500s – good enough for an FHA mortgage — will have a tough time qualifying for a home equity loan. Some lenders have loosened their standards of late and are approving applicants with scores as low as 620. But a “good” score, preferably above 700, remains the threshold for many institutions. It can vary even within one lender, depending on factors like the loan amount or other loan terms.

And of course — as with any loan — the lower your credit score, the less likely you will qualify for the best interest rates.

How to apply for a bad credit home equity loan

Before applying for a home equity loan, remember that it’s not just a question of getting the financing, but also how you can overcome a lower credit score to get the best possible rate. Here are some steps to take:

1. Check your credit report

Check your credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com to get a sense of where you stand. If there are any errors, like incorrect contact information, contact the credit bureau — Equifax, Experian or TransUnion — to get it updated as soon as possible.

2. Determine your equity level

To qualify for a home equity loan, lenders typically require that you own at least 15 percent or 20 percent of the home outright. The amount of equity you have, your home’s appraised value and your combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio help determine how much you can borrow.

Home equity loan calculator Bankrate’s home equity loan calculator can estimate your potential home equity loan amount. Visit the calculator

Here’s a quick way to calculate your equity: Take the value of your home and subtract the balance left on your mortgage. While lenders will only consider the official appraised value of your home when determining how much you can borrow, you can get an idea of your home’s value through Bankrate or a real estate listing portal or brokerage.

Let’s say your home is worth $420,000 and you have $250,000 to pay on your mortgage: