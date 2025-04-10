Skip to Main Content

Best home equity lenders for bad credit in 2025

Linda Bell Troy Segal
Written by
Linda Bell,
Edited by
Troy Segal
Published on April 10, 2025 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Real estate agent explain sale contract and home insurance to client.
Worawee Meepian/ Getty Images

You hear it everywhere, including on Bankrate: You need strong credit to get a home equity loan, and the higher your credit score, the lower your rate. While that’s true, a less-than-sterling score – or no score at all – doesn’t automatically disqualify you from home equity loans and HELOCs. Some lenders are more amenable than others, though. Here are our picks of some of the best lenders for low or bad credit borrowers and how to find the right one for you. 

Best home equity lenders for low or bad credit 

Lender  Minimum credit score Loan amount  Maximum CLTV Products offered Bankrate Score
Fifth Third Bank 640 $10,000–$500,000 70% (for the best rate) HELOCs and home equity loans 4.3
Figure  640 (680 if on a second home) $15,000–$400,000 75% – 90% Fixed-rate HELOCs  4.2 
RenoFi  620 $25,000–$750,000 90% of post renovation value HELOCs and home equity loans 4.2
Rate 620  $25,000–$400,000 (Minimum $25,001 in Alaska)  85% HELOCs 4.1
Lower 640 $15,000–$500,000 95% HELOCs and home equity loans 4.0
fifth third bank logo

Fifth Third Bank

Learn more
    • Availability: 11 states
    • Home equity products: HELOCs and home equity loans. You can also convert an adjustable-rate HELOC to a fixed-rate home equity loan
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 640
    • Funds available in: Undisclosed
    • Where to find: One of its branches, on the phone or online
figure logo

Figure

Learn more
    • Availability: In every U.S. state except Hawaii
    • Home equity products: Fixed-rate HELOC
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 640 (680 if on a second home)
    • Funds available in: 5 days
    • Where to find: Phone-based customer support every day of the week, except holidays
renofi logo

RenoFi

Learn more
    • Availability: In all U.S. states, except for Hawaii, Utah and New York
    • Home equity products: HELOCs and fixed-rate home equity loans
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 620
    • Funds available in: 14-50 days
    • Where to find: Online only
Rate

Rate

Learn more
    • Availability: 45 states
    • Home equity products: Fixed-rate HELOC
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 620
    • Funds available in: 5 days
    • Where to find: At one of its branches, on the phone, email or through its app
lower logo

Lower

Learn more
    • Availability: 40 states and Washington, D.C.
    • Home equity products: HELOCs
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 640
    • Funds available in: 17 days
    • Where to find: On its customer service line Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST; via email or online chat

How a low credit score affects your home equity loan

A lower credit score marks you as a bigger risk in a lender’s eyes. That means they won’t deny you, but it does mean the loan will be more expensive. Be prepared to be charged a higher interest rate. You also might face terms that aren’t as favorable, like smaller amounts or higher fees. Lenders may also require that you meet stricter loan conditions like a lower debt-to-income ratio (DTI) or a higher amount of equity in your home. 

How to get a home equity loan with bad credit

To boost your chances of getting approved for a home equity loan with bad credit, focus on improving your debt-to-income ratio – how much you regularly have going out each month vs. how much you have coming in. You can do that by paying down outstanding balances on credit cards or other loans.

Without a strong credit score, you will likely need more than the minimum 15 to 20 percent equity stake in your home to qualify. If you need help, a co-signer with good credit and working with a lender you already do business with can potentially help you score an approval. Write a letter of explanation describing why your credit score is low, especially if it has suffered a recent ding due to factors beyond your control – and/or you expect it to rebound shortly. 

Learn more: Getting a home equity loan with bad credit

How Bankrate rated the best home equity lenders for low or bad credit

Written by
Linda Bell Arrow Right Icon
Senior writer, Home lending
Linda Bell is a senior writer on Bankrate's Home Lending team, producing content around HELOCs, financing home renovations, home equity loans and more.