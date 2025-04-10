Best home equity lenders for bad credit in 2025
You hear it everywhere, including on Bankrate: You need strong credit to get a home equity loan, and the higher your credit score, the lower your rate. While that’s true, a less-than-sterling score – or no score at all – doesn’t automatically disqualify you from home equity loans and HELOCs. Some lenders are more amenable than others, though. Here are our picks of some of the best lenders for low or bad credit borrowers and how to find the right one for you.
Best home equity lenders for low or bad credit
|Lender
|Minimum credit score
|Loan amount
|Maximum CLTV
|Products offered
|Bankrate Score
|Fifth Third Bank
|640
|$10,000–$500,000
|70% (for the best rate)
|HELOCs and home equity loans
|4.3
|Figure
|640 (680 if on a second home)
|$15,000–$400,000
|75% – 90%
|Fixed-rate HELOCs
|4.2
|RenoFi
|620
|$25,000–$750,000
|90% of post renovation value
|HELOCs and home equity loans
|4.2
|Rate
|620
|$25,000–$400,000 (Minimum $25,001 in Alaska)
|85%
|HELOCs
|4.1
|Lower
|640
|$15,000–$500,000
|95%
|HELOCs and home equity loans
|4.0
Fifth Third Bank
-
- Availability: 11 states
- Home equity products: HELOCs and home equity loans. You can also convert an adjustable-rate HELOC to a fixed-rate home equity loan
- Minimum credit score requirement: 640
- Funds available in: Undisclosed
- Where to find: One of its branches, on the phone or online
-
Figure
-
- Availability: In every U.S. state except Hawaii
- Home equity products: Fixed-rate HELOC
- Minimum credit score requirement: 640 (680 if on a second home)
- Funds available in: 5 days
- Where to find: Phone-based customer support every day of the week, except holidays
-
RenoFi
-
- Availability: In all U.S. states, except for Hawaii, Utah and New York
- Home equity products: HELOCs and fixed-rate home equity loans
- Minimum credit score requirement: 620
- Funds available in: 14-50 days
- Where to find: Online only
-
Rate
-
- Availability: 45 states
- Home equity products: Fixed-rate HELOC
- Minimum credit score requirement: 620
- Funds available in: 5 days
- Where to find: At one of its branches, on the phone, email or through its app
-
Lower
-
- Availability: 40 states and Washington, D.C.
- Home equity products: HELOCs
- Minimum credit score requirement: 640
- Funds available in: 17 days
- Where to find: On its customer service line Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST; via email or online chat
-
How a low credit score affects your home equity loan
A lower credit score marks you as a bigger risk in a lender’s eyes. That means they won’t deny you, but it does mean the loan will be more expensive. Be prepared to be charged a higher interest rate. You also might face terms that aren’t as favorable, like smaller amounts or higher fees. Lenders may also require that you meet stricter loan conditions like a lower debt-to-income ratio (DTI) or a higher amount of equity in your home.
How to get a home equity loan with bad credit
To boost your chances of getting approved for a home equity loan with bad credit, focus on improving your debt-to-income ratio – how much you regularly have going out each month vs. how much you have coming in. You can do that by paying down outstanding balances on credit cards or other loans.
Without a strong credit score, you will likely need more than the minimum 15 to 20 percent equity stake in your home to qualify. If you need help, a co-signer with good credit and working with a lender you already do business with can potentially help you score an approval. Write a letter of explanation describing why your credit score is low, especially if it has suffered a recent ding due to factors beyond your control – and/or you expect it to rebound shortly.