In a surprising spike, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) climbed 10 basis points this week to 8 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. Conversely, home equity loans, fell in the latest week, with the average $30,000 home equity loan dropping two basis points to 8.38 percent.

Before this week’s gains, HELOCs were on a downward trajectory, falling for seven weeks in a row. Even with the uptick, they they remain at their lowest level in two years.

“With inflation persisting, more consumers are turning to HELOCs and home equity loans as cost-effective borrowing options,” says JP Kelly, senior vice president of mortgages at MeridianLink, a cloud-based digital lender based in California. “Amid financial uncertainty, these products stand out, offering homeowners a smart way to access [their] equity.”

Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low HELOC 8.00% 8.04% 9.06% 8.80% 7.90% 10-year home equity loan 8.52% 8.52% 8.72% 8.61% 8.46% 15-year home equity loan 8.42% 8.45% 8.70% 8.57% 8.37% Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.

What’s driving home equity rates today?

HELOCs and home equity loans are down substantially from the highs reached at the beginning of 2024, with HELOC rates hitting lows not seen since 2023. Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride forecasts that rates will continue to decline in 2025, especially those of HELOCs. They will average 7.25 percent, he thinks — which would be their lowest level in three years.

The demand for HELOCs and HELoans is being driven by two factors: lender competition — as banks and mortgage companies try to attract applicants with low-for-a-limited-time loan terms — and the Federal Reserve’s actions. The central bank cut interest rates three times in late 2024, and indicated cuts would continue this year. It did hit the breaks on rate cuts at its first two meetings of 2025, though, moving cautiously as it keeps an eye on inflation and the unemployment rate. All eyes are on what happens between now and the Federal Reserve’s next policy-setting meetings, scheduled for May 6-7.

Home Equity Icon Home equity trends The share of loans with negative and near-negative equity increased by 20 percent in Q4 2024, reaching 2.4 percent compared to the previous quarter. More than half of baby boomers have $100,000 or more in home equity, the biggest stake among all generations. Total homeowner equity as of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $34.7 trillion, slightly off a record high of $35.5 billion in Q2 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the housing wealth of people aged 62 and older decreased to $13.95 trillion as home values and home sales fell.

What influences home equity rates?

Several factors can influence interest rates on HELOCs and new home equity loans. That includes the prime rate, which is tied to Federal Reserve monetary policy. When the Fed raises rates, borrowing costs on equity-based loans tend to go up. The opposite tends to happen when it lowers rates.

To be sure, the Fed’s moves influence interest rates on a variety of credit products. However, because HELOCs and home equity loans are linked to your home as collateral, those rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.

Current home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit

The Fed’s monetary policy influences interest rate trends overall and the rates lenders advertise. Of course, the individualized offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan reflects an additional factor: your creditworthiness — specifically your credit score and debt-to-income ratio. Then there’s the value of your home and your ownership stake, especially vis-à-vis the amount you want to borrow. Lenders generally allow all your home-based loans (including your mortgage) to be 80 to 85 percent of your home’s worth.

Some people may be more conservative in tapping their equity, since what’s paramount is “paying off the loan as fast as they can,” says Fred Bolstad, head of retail lending at U.S. Bank. “For other people, it’s all about [increasing] cash flow, and so they want to leverage their home to the fullest.”

However, Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, notes that despite their recent rate declines, home equity products are still relatively high-cost debt. He counsels caution in using them, especially amid all the current economic turmoil and fears of a slowdown or even recession. “Three years ago, the average HELOC rate was below 4 percent,” he says. “I just wouldn’t be in a rush to borrow $50,000 for a home renovation at 8 percent if there’s a chance you might regret it, like if you lose your job, if you could have held off, if [President Trump’s] tariffs aren’t as bad as feared, etc.”