HELOC rates again came in lower this week, with the the $30,000 home equity line of credit dropping to an average of 8.36 percent — closing out 2024 with a record low for the year, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. In contrast, the average $30,000 home equity loan rate remained the same, at 8.41 percent.

Since the Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates this autumn, HELOC rates have been trending lower. The question is: Will they continue to fall in the upcoming year?

“How much lower HELOC rates will go in 2025 is unclear at the moment,” says Melissa Cohn, regional vice president of William Raveis Mortgage, a Connecticut-based lender. “Ongoing strength in the economy will slow down the pace of any future rate cuts. Policies of the new administration on tariffs, immigration and tax cuts are seen as inflationary and could cause the Fed to pause on any further cuts.

“The Fed reacts to the economy. If it remains strong, cuts will be fewer than expected,” she adds.

Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low HELOC 8.36% 8.55% 10.12% 9.15% 8.43% 15-year home equity loan 8.49% 8.55% 9.06% 8.70% 8.37% 10-year home equity loan 8.55% 8.48% 9.05% 8.74% 8.46% Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.

What’s driving home equity rates today?

While home equity loan rates have bobbed around a bit in recent months, HELOC rates steadily moved lower in 2024. Their moves are currently being driven by two factors: lender competition — as banks and mortgage companies try to attract applicants with low-for-a-limited-time loan terms — and the Fed’s actions. On Dec. 18, the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point at its final meeting of the year.

“HELOC rates will be sensitive to declining interest rates and borrowers will see rates steadily moving lower, even faster than fixed-rate home equity loans,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “HELOC rates could fall faster than credit card rates, particularly if competition brings about introductory offers and if credit card issuers are skittish about delinquencies and slower to pass along lower rates.”

Home Equity Icon Home equity trends The average equity gain of homeowners between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 was $5,700. In the third quarter of 2024, total net homeowner equity soared to more than $17.5 trillion. HELOCs comprised 17.8% of all home-based loans in Q3 2024, almost four times the level recorded in early 2021.

What influences home equity loan rates?

Several factors can influence rates on home equity loans and HELOCs.

Chief among them: changes to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. New home equity loans and HELOCs are tied to the prime rate, which tends to move alongside the benchmark interest rate that the Fed adjusts. As a result, when the Fed raises rates, borrowing costs on equity-based loans tend to go up. And the opposite happens when it lowers rates.

The Fed’s moves influence the general direction of interest rates not just for home equity loans, but also for consumer loans and financing in general. However, because they use your home as collateral, HELOCs and HELoan rates tend to be more akin to current mortgage rates — and much less expensive than the interest charged by credit cards and personal loans, which aren’t secured.

Comparing consumer loan rates

The Fed’s monetary policy influences interest rate trends overall and the rates lenders advertise. However, the individualized offer you actually receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan reflects an additional factor: your creditworthiness — specifically your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, and the value of the home you’re putting up as collateral.