Another week, another decline in HELOC rates. The average rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) fell to 8.06 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. Meanwhile, the average $30,000 home equity loan was flat for the third straight week, holding at 8.40 percent, its lowest this year.

Though HELOCs are near a two-year low, Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, puts the drop into perspective. “The average HELOC rate declined, but it wasn’t a result of widespread rate reductions,” he says. “Rather, this week’s move was a result of some sizable rate reductions by lenders that didn’t have particularly competitive offers to begin with — and still don’t.”

Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low HELOC 8.06% 8.28% 8.99% 8.90% 8.06% 10-year home equity loan 8.53% 8.57% 8.80% 8.64% 8.46% 15-year home equity loan 8.48% 8.52% 8.78% 8.59% 8.37% Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.

What’s driving home equity rates today?

Both home equity loans and HELOCs are down substantially from the highs of this time in 2024. McBride forecasts that rates will continue to decline in 2025, especially those of HELOCs. They will average 7.25 percent, he thinks — which would be their lowest level in three years.

The demand for HELOCs and HELoans is being driven by two factors: lender competition — as banks and mortgage companies try to attract applicants with low-for-a-limited-time loan terms — and the Federal Reserve’s actions. The central bank cut interest rates three times in late 2024, and indicated cuts would continue this year. (It did put on the breaks at its January meeting, though, moving cautiously as it keeps an eye on inflation.)

“I expect the economy is still going to continue to grow at a slower, but still solid pace,” McBride says. “An environment where the economy is in good shape and homeowners have a pile of equity to draw from is also conducive to more marketing efforts and things like introductory rates. The forecast of where the HELOC rate is going to be at the end of the year encompasses not just the effects of what I expect to be three rate cuts from the Fed, but also one where we’re seeing more introductory offers and lower rates.”

Home Equity Icon Home equity trends Balances on HELOCs rose by $9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, the 11th straight quarter of growth. The number of mortgaged residential properties with negative equity grew to 990,000 in the third quarter of 2024; though up, it’s still less than 2% of mortgaged homes. Total homeowner equity as of the third quarter of 2024 was almost $35 trillion, slightly off a record high reached the previous quarter. HE Loan and HELOC originations grew by 8% and 6%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

What influences home equity rates?

Several factors can influence interest rates on HELOCs and new home equity loans. That includes the prime rate, which is tied to Federal Reserve monetary policy. When the Fed raises rates, borrowing costs on equity-based loans tend to go up. The opposite tends to happen when it lowers rates.

To be sure, the Fed’s moves influence interest rates on a variety of credit products. However, because HELOCs and home equity loans are linked to your home as collateral, those rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.

Current home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit

The Fed’s monetary policy influences interest rate trends overall and the rates lenders advertise. Of course, the individualized offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan reflects an additional factor: your creditworthiness — specifically your credit score and debt-to-income ratio. Then there’s the value of your home and your ownership stake, especially vis-à-vis the amount you want to borrow. Lenders generally allow your home-based loans (including your mortgage) to be 80 to 85 percent of your home’s worth.

Some people may be more conservative in tapping their equity, since what’s paramount is “paying off the loan as fast as they can,” says Fred Bolstad, head of retail lending at U.S. Bank. “For other people, it’s all about [increasing] cash flow, and so they want to leverage their home to the fullest.”