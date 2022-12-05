Why you might want the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner business card blends both travel and business perks that could offer business owners a best-of-both-worlds experience. Competitive rewards rates and accessible extras make this business card a worthwhile candidate for an entrepreneur's wallet.

Rewards: High rates in key categories

As is often the case with a co-branded credit card, you’ll earn your highest rewards rate when you make eligible purchases with Wyndham properties. However, you’ll also earn the same boosted rate on gas purchases, adding more practicality to your earning potential. Gas is one of the most popular everyday spending categories, so using this card for all your fueling could help you rack up points.

Your next-highest reward tier covers key business purchases like marketing, utilities and advertising. Brick-and-mortar businesses could rake in earnings with the 5X points on utilities. Throw in the 5X points on marketing and advertising categories, and a solid chunk of your business spending could help you earn points.

Welcome offer: More accessible than most

To earn the welcome offers on some of the best business and travel cards, you’ll typically have to spend thousands of dollars in a short time. The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card requires cardholders to spend $1,000 in the first 90 days to earn its 45,000-point welcome offer. This $1,000 required spend could be much more accessible when compared to the $3,000 or more typically required on other cards within the same timeframe.

Wyndham rewards points are worth around 0.9 cents per point according to Bankrate’s current estimates, making the welcome offer worth around $405.

Cardholder perks: Solid extras without the inflated annual fee

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card will get you a decent, but standard, suite of business perks. These perks include complimentary employee cards and enrollment in Visa SavingsEdge to save money on qualifying business purchases with tons of participating merchants.

But where this card truly stands out is in its hotel perks. As a cardholder, you automatically receive Wyndham’s highest member level benefits. Diamond status gets you suite upgrades (subject to availability), late checkout and early check-in (subject to availability), welcome amenities for qualified stays and various member discounts. This level also allows you to gift Gold status to a friend or family member one time per year. On “go free” award stays, Diamond members also receive two free tickets to local events.

Diamond level status with Wyndham also gives you Diamond level status with Caesars Rewards. The casino loyalty club offers exemption from resort fees, gift shop discounts, priority check-in, special gaming offers and more at its 30+ destinations. Wyndham Rewards Earner Business cardholders also enjoy a booking discount at Wyndham Hotels that could save you 7 percent to 12 percent, while the standard discount for Wyndham Rewards members is capped at 10 percent.

Many comparable hotel credit cards have extra high annual fees or spending requirements before granting elite status, so the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card could offer an easier route to elite hotel perks and benefits.