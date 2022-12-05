Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card review: Best of both worlds for business owners?

If you travel often for business and Wyndham properties are your hotel of choice, you may have found your match.

Entrepreneurs who travel often and have a loyalty to the Wyndham hotel brand could get all they need with this hotel and business card hybrid. Not only does it come with competitive rewards rates, but its perks like automatic Wyndham Diamond Status and account anniversary bonus points make this card worth a look.
The Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card overview

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card is ideal for small-business owners who travel frequently for work. The card’s rewards for business-related spending, low annual fee and benefit of Wyndham’s 9,000+ international locations enrich its overall value.

Although the welcome offer is a bit low compared to similar cards, the annual bonus points still set the Wyndham Business Credit Card apart. Cardholders get an automatic 15,000 points each year on their card anniversary, a value that offsets the annual fee.

Business owners may have a hard time deciding whether a travel credit card or a business credit card is more beneficial, and the Wyndham Rewards Business Card offers a fair balance of both.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 8X points on gas and eligible purchases made at Wyndham Hotels
    • 5X points on eligible marketing, advertising and utilities
    • 1X point on all other purchases (excluding Wyndham Timeshare resorts down payments)

    Expert Appraisal: Good 
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • 45,000 points after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% intro APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on Wyndham Timeshare Purchases for six billing cycles
    • No intro APR on balance transfers
    • 20.49 percent, 24.49 percent or 29.49 percent variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • $95 annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • Balance transfer fee of $5 or 3 percent of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
    • $39 returned payment fee
    • $19 late payment fee for balances less than $250
    • $39 late payment fee for balances greater than $250

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Wyndham Hotels perks
    • Complimentary employee cards 
    • Cellphone insurance 
    • One-year extended warranty protection
    • $0 fraud liability 
    • Enrollment in Visa SavingsEdge 

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card’s rewards rate is generous and geared toward general business spending.

  • Checkmark

    The welcome offer is attainable for most business owners, making it an easy way to rack up points early on.

  • Checkmark

    The card comes with automatic Wyndham Diamond status, giving you even more value on hotel stays with the brand.

Cons

  • There’s no intro APR offer on balance transfers and the intro APR offer on purchases only applies to Wyndham timeshare purchases.

  • Points are worth less if you redeem them for anything but stays at Wyndham properties, limiting the card’s monetary value.

  • The rates and fees are typical, but can eat into the card’s rewards.

Why you might want the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner business card blends both travel and business perks that could offer business owners a best-of-both-worlds experience. Competitive rewards rates and accessible extras make this business card a worthwhile candidate for an entrepreneur's wallet. 

Rewards: High rates in key categories

As is often the case with a co-branded credit card, you’ll earn your highest rewards rate when you make eligible purchases with Wyndham properties. However, you’ll also earn the same boosted rate on gas purchases, adding more practicality to your earning potential. Gas is one of the most popular everyday spending categories, so using this card for all your fueling could help you rack up points.

Your next-highest reward tier covers key business purchases like marketing, utilities and advertising. Brick-and-mortar businesses could rake in earnings with the 5X points on utilities. Throw in the 5X points on marketing and advertising categories, and a solid chunk of your business spending could help you earn points.

Welcome offer: More accessible than most

To earn the welcome offers on some of the best business and travel cards, you’ll typically have to spend thousands of dollars in a short time. The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card requires cardholders to spend $1,000 in the first 90 days to earn its 45,000-point welcome offer. This $1,000 required spend could be much more accessible when compared to the $3,000 or more typically required on other cards within the same timeframe.

Wyndham rewards points are worth around 0.9 cents per point according to Bankrate’s current estimates, making the welcome offer worth around $405.

Cardholder perks: Solid extras without the inflated annual fee

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card will get you a decent, but standard, suite of business perks. These perks include complimentary employee cards and enrollment in Visa SavingsEdge to save money on qualifying business purchases with tons of participating merchants.

But where this card truly stands out is in its hotel perks. As a cardholder, you automatically receive Wyndham’s highest member level benefits. Diamond status gets you suite upgrades (subject to availability), late checkout and early check-in (subject to availability), welcome amenities for qualified stays and various member discounts. This level also allows you to gift Gold status to a friend or family member one time per year. On “go free” award stays, Diamond members also receive two free tickets to local events.

Diamond level status with Wyndham also gives you Diamond level status with Caesars Rewards. The casino loyalty club offers exemption from resort fees, gift shop discounts, priority check-in, special gaming offers and more at its 30+ destinations. Wyndham Rewards Earner Business cardholders also enjoy a booking discount at Wyndham Hotels that could save you 7 percent to 12 percent, while the standard discount for Wyndham Rewards members is capped at 10 percent.

Many comparable hotel credit cards have extra high annual fees or spending requirements before granting elite status, so the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card could offer an easier route to elite hotel perks and benefits.

Why you might want a different hotel card

Some businesses may need a card that covers more categories — and not everyone has loyalty to the Wyndham brand. If you visit other properties more frequently, want more in terms of travel perks and protections or you’re hoping to save on interest with an intro offer, another card may be a better pick.

Intro APR offer: Super short and specific

You won’t want the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card if you value a competitive intro APR offer. While the card does have an intro offer, its intro period only lasts six months. Additionally, the intro offer for purchases only applies to Wyndham Timeshare purchases. All other purchases are subject to an ongoing APR of 20.49 percent, 24.49 percent or 29.49 percent variable.

You won’t get any intro APR offers on balance transfers, making this card a less-than-stellar candidate for a debt payoff strategy.

Rates and fees: Fairly standard 

The Wyndham Business Credit Card’s annual fee of $95 is standard with comparable cards. Skipping the foreign transaction fee is also expected of any good travel card. The main drawback here is that you might be able to get even better travel perks and insurances with a slightly higher annual fee.

While the annual points bonus and automatic Diamond Status perks are nice, they could be useless if you don’t frequent Wyndham properties enough to make them worthwhile. Credits for TSA PreCheck, travel interruption insurance and lounge access could be worth the extra cash.

The variable APR is also standard and nothing to write home about. While it can be on the higher side, the lower end of the potential APR is right in line with the average credit card interest rate.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card comes with some great benefits, according to Katie Genter, a travel rewards specialist at The Points Guy. She believes the card is an excellent option for travelers who enjoy staying at Wyndham properties and redeeming Wyndham points:

I can easily redeem the 15,000 points I get each anniversary year for more value than the card’s $95 annual fee. Plus, the card offers a 10 percent points rebate on Go Free awards along with top-tier Wyndham Diamond status that I can match to Caesar’s Diamond status. And I love earning 8 points per dollar on qualifying purchases at Hotels by Wyndham and gas purchases.

— Katie Genter, Senior Writer, The Points Guy

How the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card compares to similar cards

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card may be ideal for the Wyndham loyalist, but people who frequent other properties may not get the best deals with this card. If your hotel of choice isn’t a Wyndham property or you want broader travel perks, other cards on the market could offer you much more. 

Best cards to pair with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card

If you are a business owner or frequent traveler looking for a card that hits the middle ground, then the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card is a great choice. Supplementing it, however, with another card that’s more focused on the rewards, travel or business aspects is also a great option if you want to prioritize one of those areas.

Who is the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card right for?

The Wyndham Rewards Earner business card will be a better bet for some than others. These are the few groups of people who will benefit most.

Bankrate’s Take—Is the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card worth it?

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card is made for the traveling small-business owner. It has a low annual fee, great Wyndham Hotels perks and a rewarding points system.

The mixture of business and travel benefits are what create this card’s value, but only if you frequent many of Wyndham’s 9,000+ international properties. 

Even a startup business owner who may not spend much will still automatically earn 15,000 bonus points each year on their card anniversary, a value worth more than the $95 annual fee. Less active spenders can also more easily reap the benefits of the welcome offers 45,000 points due to the low spending requirement of $1,000 within the first three months.

The automatic Diamond level status, booking discounts and the “go free” awards program mean cardholders can save money and enjoy more perks at every turn when traveling through Wyndham properties.

*The information about the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card and the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

