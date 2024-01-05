Merrick Bank Secured Credit Card review: A low-interest card for credit-builders

Why you might want the Merrick Bank Secured

The Merrick Bank Secured card can help credit-builders improve their score with features like complimentary FICO score reports and its low interest rate.

Rewards: No rewards means you can focus on building credit

This card also doesn’t earn rewards, which can be distracting if you are trying to keep a low balance to build good credit. A no-rewards card allows you to focus on developing healthy credit habits. A good credit score can lead to cards that come with enhanced features like sign-up bonuses, cash back rewards and intro APR offers.

Credit-building features: Access to free financial tools

Merrick Bank Secured comes with standard credit-building tools like free monthly FICO score reports and a chance for a higher credit limit with periodic reviews. It also reports to all three credit bureaus to help track your progress.

However, this card also has standout financial literacy tools, including articles, videos and Money Sense learning modules. This financial education covers a variety of topics. Depending on your financial goals, you can learn how to pay off debt, buy a car, save for retirement and more. All this is free and easily found on Merrick Bank’s website.

Rates and fees: Competitive interest rates

The Merrick Bank Secured card charges an annual fee of $36. This is charged in one lump sum for your first year, but after your first year, it’s broken into monthly payments of $3. For a lot of people, having the fee broken up into easily manageable portions can be helpful, as it can save you from having a surprise fee one month that throws your budget off track.

While not many credit-building cards charge an annual fee, the Merrick Secured card’s low variable APR could still make it worthwhile. Its APR is lower than competitor cards, which typically have high interest rates.

Here’s a look at how much more it would cost to carry a credit card with no annual fee but one with a higher variable APR: