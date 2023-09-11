Why you might want a different credit building card

While the Destiny Mastercard is marketed as a card designed for building credit, the card’s withering fees and low initial credit limit hamper the card’s ability to perform that task.

Numerous account fees can strain your wallet

For a credit-building card, the Destiny Mastercard features an unfortunate number of fees. To use the card, you’ll need to pay a $175 annual fee for the first year and $49 for each year afterward. On top of the annual fee, you’ll also pay a monthly fee, which is an uncommon fee on most mainstream credit cards. This monthly fee is waived for the first year from account opening, but Destiny Mastercard will start charging $12.50 per month the following years, for $150 annually.

Put these two charges together and you’re looking at $199 in costs just to keep the account open. These fees cut directly into your initial credit limit and are charges you don’t want to worry about when you’re focused on building your credit and protecting your finances.

Sky-high interest rate makes not paying your balance in full risky

The Destiny Mastercard sports a very high interest rate of 35.90 percent variable. Very few cards on the market feature an APR this high, and carrying a balance presents an enormous risk.

Ideally, cardholders should always pay their statement balance in full at the end of each month to avoid accruing interest. But if you can’t pay the full balance, having the flexibility to pay the minimum without worrying about ballooning interest is a gift, especially if you don’t have much financial wiggle room.

Small credit line limits your spending options

Your credit utilization ratio — the percent of credit you’re borrowing from your total credit availability — plays an important role in determining your credit score. To best build credit, you want to keep your ratio to 30 percent or below. Surfing above this percentage over time can ultimately harm the growth of your credit score.

With an initial credit limit of just $700, you won’t have much room to work with if you want to stay under that 30 percent target. Assuming the Destiny Mastercard is your only source of credit, carrying a balance above $210 will result in a credit utilization ratio greater than 30 percent.

Adding to the squeeze is the card’s annual and monthly fees. These fees are applied directly to your account and take up precious real estate from your total available credit.

Lacks credit-building features

The Destiny Mastercard offers surprisingly little when it comes to credit-building features. While it reports to all three major credit bureaus and considers applications from most credit histories, these are standard features on most credit-building cards. Further, the Destiny Mastercard doesn’t offer to increase your credit limit after a certain period of on-time payments and does not mention free FICO credit score access. Both of these features are great to have if you’re serious about boosting your credit score.

On the bright side, you can use the Destiny Mastercard immediately if you qualify and add the card to your digital wallet. But this has little impact on your ability to grow your credit in the long run.

No additional value through cash back or rewards

While this isn’t uncommon among credit-building cards, the lack of cash back on purchases especially stings given the card’s annual and monthly fees.