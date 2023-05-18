Why you might want a different travel card

While you might enjoy flexibility in travel rewards and redemption options with this card, the high fees you could face if you carry a balance on the card might give you pause. And if you prefer more premium perks to justify the annual fee, you might look elsewhere.

Rates and fees: High fees if you carry a balance

The Amex Green Card comes with a $150 annual fee which is relatively reasonable. However, you'll need to either take advantage of this card's two annual statement credits — which are most beneficial for frequent travelers — or earn enough rewards every year to help offset the cost. And if you are looking for premium perks like an annual companion pass to help offset the fee, an airline card might suit you.

Its other fees tend to be on the higher end too. You'll pay a cash advance fee of 5 percent (minimum $10), plus a 29.99 percent cash advance APR if you use your card to take out cash, a late payment fee up to $40 and a returned payment fee up to $40. Using the Pay Over Time alternative payment option poses a relatively high Pay Over Time variable APR as well. So if you tend to carry a balance, it may cut into your rewards.

Fortunately, for frequent international flyers, this card does not have foreign transaction fees.

Perks: Few luxury benefits

The Amex Green Card has some key travel benefits and protection plans, such as trip delay insurance, lost baggage insurance and secondary auto rental coverage. This card also offers an up to $189 credit toward a CLEAR Plus membership each year, which can help you get through security lines faster at participating airports and other venues. You will also get up to $100 credit to use toward LoungeBuddy, which you can use to purchase lounge access in hundreds of airports worldwide. The price varies but most lounge access costs around $50 depending on location and time. You’ll need to book lounge access and pay in advance each time.

However, this lounge access credit is a bit underwhelming compared to the Global Lounge Collection that The Platinum Card® from American Express offers. If you plan to spend more money on lounge access than what the LoungeBuddy credit offers, you should weigh that spending against the Platinum Card’s annual fee. Or if you'd like to take advantage of airline-specific perks like discounts on in-flight purchases, priority boarding and first checked bag free, you might check out co-branded travel cards instead.

Also, occasional flyers may not find these credits worthwhile. If you don't fly a lot, then you might consider a travel awards card with a lower annual fee that has more practical perks. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers anniversary bonus points and an annual hotel credit. For a limited time, you can also enjoy valuable perks not related to travel, such as 12 months of complimentary DashPass membership (must activate by Dec. 31, 2024). Though some of these offers are short-term, if you aren't a frequent flyer, then you might find these perks more appealing.