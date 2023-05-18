American Express® Green Card review: A fair option for infrequent flyers

A solid first rewards card for occasional travelers.

Written by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Edited by
Tracy Stewart
Reviewed by
Stephanie Zito
 /  13 min
Snapshot

4.4

Bankrate rating
Bottom line

The Amex Green is a good choice if you travel occasionally but not enough to warrant paying a high annual fee for a luxury travel card. However, another travel card will likely be a better fit if you’re after premium perks like unlimited airport lounge access.

Image of American Express&reg; Green Card

American Express® Green Card
*

4.5
Bankrate score
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

3X - 3X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Intro offer

Regular APR

On This Page

American Express® Green Card Overview

The American Express® Green Card offers a terrific rewards structure for anyone who wants to earn elevated points on dining, transit and travel. Its annual credits can also make the $150 annual fee easier to justify. The best part is that the Amex Green Card lets you rack up valuable points in the American Express Membership Rewards program, known for its flexibility and valuable transfer partners.

However, you might find more luxury perks and higher rewards rates in another travel card, especially if you are a frequent flyer. 

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3X Membership Rewards points in expanded travel categories (including airfare, hotels, cruises, tours, car rentals, campgrounds, vacation rentals, travel purchases on third-party travel websites and travel purchases on amextravel.com)
    • 3X points on eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S.
    • 3X on transit
    • 1X points on all other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    •  40,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $3,000 in your first six months

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $150
    • Foreign transaction fee: None
    • Regular APR for Pay Over Time: 21.24 percent to 29.24 percent variable
    • Pay Over Time Penalty APR: 29.99%
    • Cash advance fee: Either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance (whichever is greater)
    • Late payment fee: Up to $40
    • Returned payment fee: Up to $40

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Annual statement credit for CLEAR membership 
    • Annual LoungeBuddy statement credit
    • Travel and purchase protections

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Amex Green pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card offers a great rewards rate for travel that includes more than flights and hotels, such as campgrounds and vacation rentals.

  • Checkmark

    Credits for CLEAR Plus membership and LoungeBuddy are attractive perks that can help offset the annual fee.

  • Checkmark

    If you travel abroad a lot, you won't have to worry about foreign transaction fees.

Cons

  • The annual fee isn’t waived the first year, so you'll need to make sure you can offset the fee through rewards or perks.

  • Unless you use the Pay Over Time feature, this card requires you to pay off your balance in full each month.

  • The Pay Over Time ongoing APR is high, and since there are no intro APR offers it will be hard to catch a break on interest.

Why you might want the Amex Green

The Amex Green stands out because of its redemption flexibility and potentially high rewards value, which could make the welcome offer quite lucrative. Also, travelers who may not fly often but prefer vacation options like camping or going on cruises can benefit from this card. 

Rewards: Earn on expanded travel categories

Cardmembers can earn unlimited 3X Membership Rewards points in expanded travel categories. You also earn 3X points at restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery limited to U.S. restaurants), 3X points on transit and 1X points on all other purchases. So even if you don't travel often, you can earn bonus rates in non-travel categories. 

The travel category for the Amex Green is especially notable compared to other mid-tier travel cards, since many eligible purchases go beyond basic airfare and hotels. You earn on travel purchases on both third-party websites and through the American Express Travel portal, and eligible purchases include options like car rentals, cruises, campgrounds and even vacation rentals. Whether you prefer to take a road trip, catch a flight or set sail, the Amex Green card’s broad travel category has you covered. 

Redemption: Flexibile options and potentially high redemption value

You can redeem American Express Membership Rewards points for cash back, merchandise, gift cards and travel through the Amex Travel portal. Cardholders can use points at checkout with select merchants and for prepaid rental cars booked through Amex Travel. You can also transfer points to airline and hotel Amex transfer partners like Hilton Honors, Delta SkyMiles, Air France / Flying Blue and more.

The value of American Express Membership Rewards are some of the most valuable points you can earn, holding a 2.0 cents redemption value, on average, according to Bankrate's valuations

The Amex Membership Rewards program is flexible because cardholders have plenty of options to choose from, but some redemption options are more rewarding than others. You’ll typically want to redeem points on options that give you a point value of at least 1 cent apiece. Booking flights with American Express Travel, selecting gift cards or transferring to certain partnering hotels and airlines might be your best choices.

Welcome offer: Ups card's short-term value

New cardholders can earn 40,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases on the card in the first six months. The value of 40,000 Membership Rewards points will vary based on how you redeem them. If you take advantage of Amex’s travel partners, you could squeeze about 2.0 cents out of each point according to Bankrate's latest valuations, making this offer worth around $800.

Why you might want a different travel card

While you might enjoy flexibility in travel rewards and redemption options with this card, the high fees you could face if you carry a balance on the card might give you pause. And if you prefer more premium perks to justify the annual fee, you might look elsewhere.

Rates and fees: High fees if you carry a balance 

The Amex Green Card comes with a $150 annual fee which is relatively reasonable. However, you'll need to either take advantage of this card's two annual statement credits — which are most beneficial for frequent travelers — or earn enough rewards every year to help offset the cost. And if you are looking for premium perks like an annual companion pass to help offset the fee, an airline card might suit you. 

Its other fees tend to be on the higher end too. You'll pay a cash advance fee of 5 percent (minimum $10), plus a 29.99 percent cash advance APR if you use your card to take out cash, a late payment fee up to $40 and a returned payment fee up to $40. Using the Pay Over Time alternative payment option poses a relatively high Pay Over Time variable APR as well. So if you tend to carry a balance, it may cut into your rewards. 

Fortunately, for frequent international flyers, this card does not have foreign transaction fees.

Perks: Few luxury benefits

The Amex Green Card has some key travel benefits and protection plans, such as trip delay insurance, lost baggage insurance and secondary auto rental coverage. This card also offers an up to $189 credit toward a CLEAR Plus membership each year, which can help you get through security lines faster at participating airports and other venues. You will also get up to $100 credit to use toward LoungeBuddy, which you can use to purchase lounge access in hundreds of airports worldwide. The price varies but most lounge access costs around $50 depending on location and time. You’ll need to book lounge access and pay in advance each time.

However, this lounge access credit is a bit underwhelming compared to the Global Lounge Collection that The Platinum Card® from American Express offers. If you plan to spend more money on lounge access than what the LoungeBuddy credit offers, you should weigh that spending against the Platinum Card’s annual fee. Or if you'd like to take advantage of airline-specific perks like discounts on in-flight purchases, priority boarding and first checked bag free, you might check out co-branded travel cards instead.   

Also, occasional flyers may not find these credits worthwhile. If you don't fly a lot, then you might consider a travel awards card with a lower annual fee that has more practical perks. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers anniversary bonus points and an annual hotel credit. For a limited time, you can also enjoy valuable perks not related to travel, such as 12 months of complimentary DashPass membership (must activate by Dec. 31, 2024). Though some of these offers are short-term, if you aren't a frequent flyer, then you might find these perks more appealing.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

The American Express Green Card can be a strategic option that complements your lifestyle and travel capabilities. Here's how Stephanie Zito, Bankrate’s Travel Rewards Expert Contributor, puts it:

“The traditional American Express Green Card may not be the most exciting card in the Amex portfolio, but it definitely has its place. During the pandemic, I downgraded my American Express Platinum because I wasn’t using the travel benefits, and keeping the Green Card open gave me a good place to park my Membership Rewards points — while paying a much lower annual fee and still taking advantage of a good 3X earning rate at restaurants, travel and transit.”

— Stephanie Zito, Bankrate contributor

And check out why expert contributor Holly D. Johnson also loves the Amex Green card

How the American Express Green Card compares to other travel rewards cards

While the Amex Green is a solid mid-tier card, it may not be the best fit based on your spending habits. Whether you’re looking for an American Express credit card that earns American Express Membership Rewards points or a general travel rewards card, you might consider these alternatives. 

Best cards to pair with the Amex Green Card

You might pair the Amex Green card with a no-annual-fee cash back card that earns in bonus categories the Green card doesn’t cover or, if you have a business, an Amex business card could supplement your spending. Compare all American Express Membership Rewards cards to see which one might work best and which card — or combination of cards — will cover all of your spending categories.

Who is the Amex Green right for?

This card could benefit occasional flyers, especially those who might prefer non-flight vacation options like taking a cruise. Frequent commuters can also take advantage of this card's elevated rewards rate.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Amex Green worth it?

Although the Amex Green Card has a $150 annual fee, the 40,000-point welcome offer could be worth around $800, based on Bankrate’s valuations, if you transfer your rewards to select airline partners. You could also qualify for up to $289 in credits annually when you combine the CLEAR Plus membership and LoungeBuddy credits. Together, these can more than offset the fee the first year and beyond.

However, make sure you will use the cardholder benefits available to you. If not, you may want to consider another travel card with different benefits or no annual fee.

Dig deeper: Is the American Express Green Card worth the $150 annual fee?

How we rated this card

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best excellent credit credit cards

