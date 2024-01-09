Best Citi credit cards of January 2024

Since launching its first credit card in 1967, when it was called First National City Bank, Citi has become a global bank specializing in investments, mortgages and credit cards. 

The best Citibank credit cards have generous cash back rewards, lengthy intro offers or both.The issuer has something for nearly every type of cardholder. Here are our top picks for  Citi credit cards, featuring essential information for deciding on the best card to add to your financial toolbox.

Citi is an advertising partner.

Compare Bankrate's top Citi credit cards

Card Name Best For Annual Fee Rewards Highlights Bankrate Review Score

Best for automatic bonus category
$0

5% cash back in top eligible spending category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent and then 1%

4.4 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Best for travel rewards on everyday purchases
$95

3X ThankYou Points per $1 on restaurant, supermarket, gas station, hotel and air travel purchases; 1X Points on all other purchases. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi TravelSM portal through June 30, 2024.

4.7 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Best overall Citi cash back card
$0

Up to 2% cash back (1% at time of purchase, then 1% at time of payment) on all purchases

4.2 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Best balance transfer card
$0

N/A

4.1 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Citi Simplicity® Card

Best for intro APR offers and no late fee
$0

N/A
A closer look at our top Citibank credit cards

Image of

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Best for automatic bonus category

Caret Down
Earning a high level of cash back is relatively easy with this card since it automatically adjusts to your highest eligible spend category per billing cycle and awards you 5 percent back on up to $500 (then 1 percent), earning up to $25 back per cycle.
If you’re seeking a lucrative cash back card with a simple rewards structure, this is the card for you.
The Chase Freedom Flex℠ offers a solid alternative for consumers who love almost everything about the Citi Custom Cash, but want a more straightforward welcome bonus in the form of a statement credit, unlike the Custom Cash, with which you’d have to redeem ThankYou points. The Freedom Flex is also a bit easier to obtain because the spending requirement is much lower.
Read our full Citi Custom Cash Card review or jump back to offer details.
Image of

Citi Premier® Card

Best for travel rewards on everyday purchases

Caret Down
The bonus categories reward major spending categories — supermarkets, gas stations, air travel and dining at restaurants — at the same rate of 3X points, a rare feature in a rewards credit card. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi TravelSM portal through June 30, 2024.
Travelers who want to earn on everyday spending at the same rate they earn on air travel and hotel purchases
If the bulk of your spending falls outside traditional categories and you still want to earn, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a solid alternative. Capital One Venture Rewards cardholders will earn 5X miles on rental cars and hotels booked through Capital One Travel and 2X miles on everything else.
Read our full Citi Premier Card review or jump back to offer details.
Image of

Citi Double Cash® Card

Best for overall Citi cash back card

Caret Down
This card provides cardholders with a solid cash back rate and impressive security perks. The Citi lost wallet service ensures that a lost or stolen card will be replaced within 24 hours. There’s also no spending cap so your earning potential is unlimited.
The Citi Double Cash is best for simple cash back seekers who always pay off their balances. This card doesn’t have many perks, but it will give cardholders the chance to earn pretty solid rewards.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a strong second choice thanks to its flat cash rewards rate, sign-up bonus and cellphone protection.
Read our full Citi Double Cash Card review or jump back to offer details.
Image of

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Best balance transfer card

Caret Down
This card touts a decent intro APR period for purchases and balance transfers. It can be valuable for anyone planning a large purchase or paying down debt.
Anyone who wants to save on interest payments for either purchases or balance transfers with its intro period.
If you were considering the Citi Diamond Preferred card to complete a balance transfer, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card might be a good alternative. The Reflect also skips the annual fee and provides cardholders with a long balance transfer period.
Read our full Citi Diamond Preferred Card review or jump back to offer details.  
Image of

Citi Simplicity® Card

Best for intro APR offers and no late fee

Caret Down
Cardholders will get one of the longest introductory APR periods on balance transfers available on the market. They’ll also skip late fees and penalty APRs with late payments.
People who want to build better credit habits and pay off credit card debt. If you’re having trouble learning to manage your credit effectively, this card has consumer-friendly terms that can help.
If you want to stick with Citi, but are hoping to earn more rewards, the Citi Double Cash is a potential alternative. Citi Double Cash cardholders will earn a generous flat cash back rate on all purchases.
Image of

Citi® Secured Mastercard®

Best for building credit

Caret Down
You’ll get the standard credit-building tools, plus a potentially higher-than-average credit limit compared to other secured credit cards.
Credit builders who don’t tend to carry a balance. This card is easily accessible and meant to help people with lower scores build their credit. However, if you carry a balance or make a late payment, the card’s high variable APR and penalty charges make it a deal breaker.
The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is one of the only secured cards that earns substantial rewards, making it a terrific option for credit builders looking for a starter cash back card. Discover it® Secured Credit Card cardholders will earn bonus rewards at gas stations and restaurants each quarter.
Image of

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®

Best for American Airlines flyers

Caret Down
For occasional travelers, this middle-of-the-road card offers solid perks and a respectable welcome bonus. Plus, you can continue earning 2X miles on gas station and restaurant purchases.
Occasional travelers who prefer to fly American Airlines. Though this card has fewer substantial rewards than other similar cards, its low annual fee and hefty welcome bonus make it a great pick for people who fly occasionally and want to earn rewards for their travel, gas and restaurant purchases.
For more serious travelers who want to get more from their American Airlines credit card — like lounge access around the world and an up to $100 application fee for Global TSA Precheck — the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® is an excellent choice.
The information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®  been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. 
Image of

Citi Rewards+® Card

Best for pairing with other Citi credit cards

Caret Down
Cardholders will earn good rewards on travel and every day spending categories with this card. They can also enjoy a great intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers. Plus, all rewards earned are rounded up to the nearest 10 points on purchases.
Someone with another Citi card that earns rewards outside of gas and supermarkets who wants to make the most of their rewards. 
The Citi Premier Card also works as an alternative to the Citi Rewards+ Card. You’ll get more rewards category variety, and it’s particularly lucrative for frequent travelers and foodies.

What to know about Citi credit cards

CitiBank is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, with more than 200 million customers and operations in more than 100 countries. CitiBank also has a long history of giving back to the communities it serves through its philanthropic endeavors and community partnerships.

The company offers a variety of financial products, including credit cards that come with different features, rewards programs and benefits, depending on your needs. 

Types of Citi credit cards

In addition to popular rewards cards for consumers, Citi issues business credit cards, balance transfer cards and even a secured credit card. Depending on your credit score and the features that matter most to you, Citi may have what you want. Here’s an overview of Citi’s main credit card types:

Pros and cons of Citi credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Variety: Citi offers cash back cards, travel cards, student cards, balance transfer cards and more.

  • Checkmark

    Categories: Select cardholders earn rewards on gas, travel, dining, supermarkets and more at both tiered and flat rates.

  • Checkmark

    Sign-up bonuses: Several Citi cards have decent sign-up bonuses and there are plenty of options with no annual fee.

  • Checkmark

    Pairing cards: There are plenty of opportunities to pair cards to maximize value.

Cons

  • Credit score requirements: Most options require good credit or better (FICO score above 670).

  • Penalty APR: A late payment on many Citi cards can lead to a stiff penalty that lasts indefinitely.

  • Limited options for beginners: Cardholders focused on building credit will have few options with Citi.

  • Cardholder protections: Travel and shopping protection availability is limited compared to Citi’s competitors.

Tips on choosing the best Citi card

Before applying for a credit card from any issuer, consider your spending habits, your current financial situation and what you're interested in getting out of the card. The questions below should help narrow down your options when choosing a Citi card:

  • Consider if you need an intro APR offer. Do you want a temporary break from interest on purchases or balance transfers? If yes, focus on Citi cards with introductory 0 percent APR offers designed to help you temporarily avoid interest charges.
  • Choose what type of rewards you want to earn.  If you’re considering a rewards card, make sure it matches up with categories where you spend the most and the type of earnings you want in return, such as cash back, points or miles. If you travel often, for example, the Citi Premier card earns maximum rewards on travel-related expenses such as hotels and air travel. And if struggle to keep track of bonus categories, the Citi Custom Cash card rewards you automatically in your highest eligible spending category.
  • Consider the card’s perks and benefits. Some Citi cards have travel-related perks, like free checked bags on select flights that can be beneficial if you travel often.But if you don’t travel frequently, consider other Citi options.
  • Know if you’re already loyal to one of Citi’s partners. If you’re a frequent American Airlines flyer or a Costco member, Citi's co-branded cards could have plenty of value to offer you. For example, the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi offers cardholders cash back on gas, restaurant, travel purchases and purchases from Costco and Costco.com. And casual travelers may find value in one of Citi’s AAdvantage credit cards.
  • Check your credit score. Most Citi cards require good credit or better, meaning you’ll have the best approval odds with a score higher than 670. Citi doesn’t have many cards in its portfolio that cater to credit-builders, so if your score is less than 670, you should consider cards for fair credit or a secured credit card.

Still deciding if a Citi credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Expert advice for Citi Cards

Our team of financial experts provides expert advice on Citi credit cards, helping you make informed decisions and maximize rewards and features.

  • Credit Card Best

    Learn how the Citi rewards program works

    Citi’s ThankYou rewards program is similar to most credit card loyalty programs, allowing cardholders to earn ThankYou Points by making eligible purchases. 

    You can earn two types of points with Citi credit cards:

    • Basic Citi ThankYou points: As the name suggests, these are Citi’s most basic points, and you can’t transfer them to travel partners for redemption. You can, however, still redeem basic points for travel through Citi.
    • Full-fledged” Citi ThankYou points: These points have a bit more reach and versatility, given that you can transfer and redeem your full-fledged ThankYou points with Citi’s travel partners. Overall, the ability to transfer these points makes this version more valuable.

    The only card that earns full-fledged Citi ThankYou points is the Citi Premier card. But you can use the Citi Trifecta to combine ThankYou points and rewards from three different Citi cards: The Citi Double Cash, the Citi Custom Cash and the Citi Premier. By pooling the points from these cards together, you can redeem more at once and transfer them to travel partners for maximum value.

    Like the Chase Trifecta, the Citi Trifecta lets cardholders maximize their rewards by allowing them to combine ThankYou points and rewards from three different Citi cards. By pooling the points from these cards together, you can transfer them to Citi travel partners for maximum value.

  • Credit Card Search

    Decide if Citi rewards are worth it

    The Citi credit card rewards program is worth it if you're someone who wants to maximize everyday spending, but the program isn't for everyone. Citi offers credit cards that have different reward structures, so you'll have to decide which one works best for your needs.

    Some people may find that they can get more value out of the rewards program by pooling and then transferring them to an airline or hotel loyalty program. This way, they would get more value out of their points than if they redeemed them cash back or statement credits on travel purchases made during the year.

    However, the Citi ThankYou points program could prove limiting or tedious for some people. Navigating the differences between basic and fully realized ThankYou points could be difficult for credit beginners and the bulk of your value may be limited to one or two redemption options.

    Overall, it may be worthwhile if you believe you could benefit from the Citi trifecta or if one of Citi's cards aligns well with what you want from a credit card.

  • Credit Card Reviews

    Maximize Citi credit card benefits

    To maximize the benefits of your Citi credit card, it is important to understand and take advantage of the various features and perks offered and strategically utilize them based on your spending habits and financial goals.

    Here are some Citi credit card benefits you can use to get special offers, features and financing:

    • Concierge service: Provides a team of experts to assist with everyday needs like locating restaurants and pharmacies.
    • Citi® Quick Lock: This lets you lock a misplaced Citi card without affecting any recurring transactions.
    • Citi Entertainment: Offers special access to exclusive event experiences, ticket presales and purchases for top sporting events, concerts, dining experiences and more. 
    • Citi Flex Loans: This lets you take out a loan against your Citi card’s credit line with a fixed APR. There’s no application, credit inquiry or origination fee for Citi cardholders, and you have the flexibility to choose your loan terms. It is important to note that access to Citi Flex Loans is by invitation only, so not every cardholder will be eligible for this feature.
  • Credit Card Apr

    Avoid carrying a balance with your Citi credit card

    While Citi credit cards offer various benefits and rewards, it’s important to be aware of the potential pitfalls that come with using them. One potential drawback is the high interest rates associated with some Citi credit cards.

    Half of Citi’s credit card offerings have APRs higher than the current average credit card interest rate, so if you carry a balance on your card from month to month, the interest charges can quickly accumulate and become a financial burden.

    If you avoid carrying a balance and pay off the full amount each month, you can prevent expensive interest charges on your account. Avoiding interest like this can help you use your credit card as a tool for convenience rather than a way to accumulate unnecessary debt.

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

How we assess the best Citi credit cards

When evaluating the best credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about Citi credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.