At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Bank of America travel rewards program allows cardholders to redeem points for statement credits to cover travel-related purchases making for a simple, flexible travel rewards option.

Bank of America travel rewards cards have various benefits and perks, but may not be the best option for frequent travelers compared to other programs since there isn't an option to transfer points to travel loyalty programs.

Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program can increase the value of rewards by 25 to 75 percent for members with qualifying accounts.

Bank of America’s travel rewards program isn’t as lucrative or extensive as what rivals like American Express or Chase offer, but some cardholders may find value in its simplicity, particularly if you are a Bank of America Preferred Rewards client.

If you’ve got one or more Bank of America credit cards that allow you to earn and redeem rewards for travel, or are interested in applying for one, this guide can help explain the basics of the bank’s travel program, including how to earn and redeem travel rewards and more.

Bank of America travel rewards basics

Compared to other issuers, Bank of America has a smaller portfolio of travel credit cards, but there are some similarities in how you earn and redeem travel rewards with the cards.

Essentially, you can redeem the rewards you earn for statement credits to cover travel-related purchases. Some Bank of America travel cards also allow you to cover purchases like dining with your award statement credits.

With each card, and in fact with any Bank of America credit card, you also gain access to the Bank of America Travel Center, where you can search for travel deals and pay with cash or rewards. The site operates much like a travel search engine, similar to Expedia or Orbitz.

Bank of America credit card and debit card holders have access to a variety of partner offers and deals, but the travel rewards program still lacks travel transfer partners, which is where many travel rewards aficionados look for the best value.

However, as we’ll explain below, being a member of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program could increase the value of the rewards you earn by 25 to 75 percent, making Bank of America’s somewhat limited travel rewards program more valuable.

How to earn Bank of America travel rewards points

The only thing you need to do to earn rewards is use your Bank of America card for eligible purchases; you don’t need to keep track of rotating bonus categories or activate offers in your Bank of America account to earn rewards. For some of the travel cards, you’ll earn more rewards in travel and dining categories, but there’s no need to track or apply for your rewards.

Additionally, Bank of America’s travel and dining categories are more extensive than those of many travel rewards cards, so you’ll be able to redeem your points for statement credit for everything from flights to zoo tickets.

How to redeem Bank of America travel rewards points

You can redeem rewards for a statement credit to cover eligible travel purchases (or dining purchases with the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card) at a value of 1 cent per point, so 2,500 points equals $25 in statement credit. Other redemption options include cash back as a check or direct deposit into an eligible Bank of America checking or savings account or a Merrill Cash Management Account, but at a significantly reduced value of .006 cents per point (therefore 2,500 points equals $15). You can also redeem points for gift cards, but that value will vary.

Travel credits and cash rewards redemptions require a minimum of 2,500 points and gift cards require at least 3,125 points to redeem.

How much are Bank of America travel rewards points worth?

Bank of America travel rewards are worth 1 cent per point when redeemed for statement credit to cover eligible purchases or to purchase travel through the travel portal, but the value goes down when redeemed for cash back (.006 cents each) and varies for gift card redemptions.

Since there isn’t an opportunity to boost value with transfer partners, the best value you can aim for is 1 cent per point. While it isn’t a top redemption value, the tradeoff is the flexibility and simplicity it offers.

How do Bank of America travel rewards compare to other points’ values?

In most cases, your Bank of America travel rewards points are worth 1 cent per point. Premium Rewards Elite cardholders can get a 20 percent boost for airfare bookings through the Travel Center when you pay with points, which means a flight that costs 20,000 points will require about 16,700 points thanks to the 20 percent bonus.

Keep in mind that the Premium Rewards Elite card charges a $550 annual fee, so that’s a hefty price for a 20 percent rewards bonus (although there are other benefits of the card, of course).

Issuers such as Chase and American Express offer similar boosts for some cardholders redeeming points through their travel portals — and on cards with lower annual fees. Additionally, those issuers also have transfer partners that can allow you to get more value for travel with partner airlines and hotels.

Bank of America doesn’t have transfer partners, so there isn’t an option for that extra redemption value. That said, if you’re a Preferred Rewards member, that may make up for the lack of travel partners, but it’s something you’d have to analyze on a case-by-case basis.

Who are Bank of America travel cards best for?

As noted, this travel rewards program is best if you want simplicity and flexibility in earning and redeeming travel rewards. The Bank of America travel cards allow you to use your rewards to cover eligible travel purchases or make purchases directly through the portal, but the redemption value isn’t stellar.

If you are a Bank of America Preferred Rewards program member, you’ll get much more value than other cardholders. This invitation-only program gives you access to banking services discounts and rewards-earning boosts and membership is based on the combined balance of qualifying Bank of America or Merrill Investment accounts. Here’s a look at the five tiers offered:

Gold Platinum Platinum Honors Diamond Diamond Honors Minimum three-month average balance across accounts $20,000 $50,000 $100,000 $1 million $10 million Credit card rewards bonus 25% 50% 75% 75% 75% Rewards rate for 1.5X back 1.875X 2.25X 2.625X 2.625X 2.625X Rewards rate for 2X back 2.5X 3X 3.5X 3.5X 3.5X

In this scenario, you get the rewards boost on your earnings, but the redemption options remain a fixed value.

Bank of America travel credit cards

Bank of America has a handful of cards that offer ongoing rewards and travel-focused perks. Here are the cards you can choose from:

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite credit card* Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Bank of America® Travel Rewards Secured credit card* Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Bank of America travel rewards frequently asked questions



Do Bank of America travel rewards expire? Caret Down As long as your account is active and in good standing, your rewards don’t expire.



Can I share points with friends and family members? Caret Down No, you cannot transfer points to another person. You may be able to transfer rewards from one of your Bank of America accounts to another. You must call customer service to see if your account qualifies.



Can you buy Bank of America Travel rewards points? Caret Down No, you cannot buy Bank of America Travel rewards points.

The bottom line

Bank of America’s travel rewards program isn’t as extensive as those of some other major issuers. But if your primary goal with travel rewards is simplicity and flexibility as compared to getting the best possible redemption value, Bank of America’s travel rewards program can deliver.

That said, if you’re at least a semi-frequent traveler, you’ll likely find better value from rewards programs like Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards.

*All information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite credit card and the Bank of America® Travel rewards Secured credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

The Bank of America content in this post was updated on April 19, 2024.