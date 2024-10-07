At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways By using the right rewards credit card, you can earn rewards on your train travel.

Joining the Amtrak Guest Rewards program allows you to earn even more rewards on train travel.

To make the most of your train trip, consider redeeming some of your travel rewards for hotels, dining or entertainment.

Trains are one of the most affordable and environmentally-friendly ways of getting from one place to another. Trains can also be one of the most comfortable and enjoyable methods of traveling, whether you’re getting work done on your laptop, watching the scenery or talking with your fellow passengers in the dining car.

If you haven’t experienced the fun of train travel before, now is the time to see whether there’s an Amtrak station in your area — and if you decide you like trains enough to incorporate them into your next vacation, you’re going to want to know how to earn rewards on train travel.

Can you earn credit card rewards on train travel?

It’s easy to earn credit card rewards on train travel, even if you don’t have an Amtrak-branded credit card. Nearly all rewards credit cards offer at least one point or mile per dollar spent on train tickets, and many credit cards offer boosted rewards rates for travel purchases like airlines, cruises and trains.

Here’s what you need to know about earning rewards on train travel, along with some of the best credit cards to consider for your next trip.

How to earn rewards on train travel

To earn rewards on train travel, you’ll have to look at using a credit card that offers rewards in that category, plus programs to earn rewards with popular train networks.

Use the right rewards credit card

Many of today’s top travel credit cards and top cash back credit cards reward train travel. Even if the reward structure doesn’t specifically mention trains by name, you may still earn rewards on train purchases — especially if the card rewards travel purchases in general, which includes Amtrak trains and other passenger railways.

Even credit cards that don’t offer bonus rewards on travel can still be beneficial when you travel by train. A credit card with flat-rate cash back rewards, for example, could be a great way to earn cash back on your train ticket — as well as the taxi you take to the train station and the meal you buy on-board. Plus, you can redeem your cash back rewards towards statement credits that can help you cover the cost of your hotel, dining or entertainment.

If you want to choose the best credit card for train travel, look for a credit card that offers at least 2 percent cash back on all purchases or at least 2X points or miles on travel purchases. You may also want to consider a few of the credit card recommendations listed below.

Location Earn rewards for your daily commute Train travel doesn’t have to be limited to passenger train railways. Many credit cards also cover “public transit” as part of their general travel category, so you can earn rewards for taking your city’s light rail or subway system, too.

Join Amtrak Guest Rewards

You’ll get more out of your train travel if you join a railway rewards program. If you do most of your train travel in the United States, this means signing up for Amtrak Guest Rewards. As a member, you’ll earn 2X points per dollar spent on Amtrak travel, plus a 25 percent points bonus on business class travel and a 50 percent points bonus on Acela first class travel. You can also earn Amtrak Guest Rewards points with partner hotels, car rental agencies, retailers and more.

Amtrak Guest Rewards points can be redeemed for Amtrak travel, with reward travel starting at just 400 points. Your points can also be redeemed for gift cards that can be used for hotels, dining, entertainment and shopping — which makes the Amtrak Guest Rewards program versatile enough to handle whatever experiences come your way.

If you’re a frequent Amtrak traveler, you’ll probably want to earn as many Amtrak Guest Rewards points as possible. The best way to maximize your Guest Rewards is by applying for an Amtrak credit card. Not only will you earn accelerated rewards on Amtrak purchases, but you may also be eligible for rebates, upgrades and other travel benefits.

Another way to earn more Guest Rewards points is by transferring Audience Rewards® ShowPoints to Amtrak Guest Rewards at a 1:1 ratio. Audience Rewards is a loyalty program for New York City theatergoers, and it is currently the only program that transfers points to Amtrak Guest Rewards.

Best credit cards for earning rewards on train travel

The following cards can help you earn boosted rewards rates for train travel:

The bottom line

A lot of regular Amtrak commuters already know how to use Amtrak Guest Rewards to earn free trips, but using the right credit card — like one of the cards mentioned above — can make your next train experience even more rewarding. And don’t forget that you can earn rewards for daily train usage, too, which is perfect if you take public transit like the metro or subway often.

For more travel tips and tricks, check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about earning rewards for train travel

Can I transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards to Amtrak? Caret Down No, you cannot transfer your Chase Ultimate Rewards to Amtrak. Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders used to have this option, but it was discontinued in 2015. Current Chase transfer partners include popular hotels and airlines with rewards programs such as Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus and World of Hyatt.

Can I book train tickets with my Chase Ultimate Rewards? Caret Down No, you cannot book train tickets with Chase Ultimate Rewards points. The Chase Travel portal allows you to book flights, hotels, cars, cruises and activities. It does not allow you to book train travel.

