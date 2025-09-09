Best credit cards for families

What to do with rewards

Raising kids isn’t cheap. But one silver lining of your expenses increasing is that your credit card rewards can, too. Plus, when you add a spouse or older child as an authorized user, you can help them build credit, and you get to accumulate rewards from their spending, too. Here are our picks for the best cards for families, based on your most common costs and how you want to redeem rewards.

Top credit cards for families

Best for new parents Prime Visa

Pros Earn cash back on Amazon and other everyday purchases for no annual fee. Get a $150 gift card for opening the account, which could easily cover several items on your registry. Cons You have to pay for an Amazon Prime membership to get the full benefits of this card. You're only able to redeem rewards as cash back — there are no travel or transfer options.



Best for gas and groceries Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Pros It has one of the highest rewards rates on the market for groceries, while offering boosted rewards on other purchases, too. Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first six months, one of the highest welcome offers for a cash back card. Cons The grocery category doesn't include wholesale clubs like Costco or Sam's Club or superstores like Target or Walmart, and is capped at $6,000 in spending per year. There's a $95 annual fee after the first year.



Best for everyday shopping U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Pros You can earn a high rate on uncommon rewards categories and adjust your strategy based on your year-round spending. Earn a $200 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days, a reasonably achievable spending goal for families. Cons Your category spending is capped at a combined $2,000 each quarter before the high rewards rate drops. The issuer's rewards ecosystem is limited, and you can't turn your cash back into travel points.



Best for wholesale clubs Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Pros True to its name, the card's cash back strategy can be highly customized based on your family's everyday and seasonal spending. Earn $200 in online cash rewards after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days, in addition to doubled rewards rates for the first year. Cons Rewards for your chosen category and groceries are capped at a combined $2,500 in spending per quarter. The card charges a foreign transaction fee, so you won't want to bring it on an international family trip.



Best for mortgage and daycare Mesa Homeowners Card

Pros For relatively low effort, earn points on purchases you have to make anyway — redeemable for statement credits, gift cards or travel. The impressive list of annual statement credits applies to wholesale club memberships, pet care, Lowe's and more. Cons The points aren't always worth the standard 1 cent, but will drop in value for statement credits and gift cards. There's no welcome offer for the card.



Compare the top cards for households

Card name Best for Annual fee Rewards Recommended credit score Prime Visa New parents $0 ($139/year or $14.99/month Amazon Prime membership required) Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership

Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases 670-850 Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Gas and groceries $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%).

Earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

Earn 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases.

Earn 1% cash back on other purchases. Good to Excellent U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card * Everyday shopping $0 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose.

5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center.

2% cash back on one everyday category like Gas Stations and EV Charging Stations, or Grocery Stores (excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs).

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases. 670-850 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Wholesale clubs $0 Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice.

Earn 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.

Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.

Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases. 670-850 Mesa Homeowners Card * Mortgage and daycare None³ Earn 1X Mesa Points per $1 of your monthly mortgage payments*

Earn 3X Mesa Points on home and family expenses including home improvement, decor, maintenance, utilities, and daycare

Earn 2X Mesa Points on everyday purchases including groceries, gas, EV charging

Earn 1X Mesa Points on all other eligible purchases N/A

*Up to 100,000 points annually. Subject to spending $1,000 in purchases on your card in the same statement period as your mortgage payment.

How to choose a credit card for household expenses

Getting rewarded for your family’s expenses doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are three easy ways to choose the right card.

Look at your budget to find your top spending categories. Try writing down a list of the monthly expenses that make up your budget. Then, look at your highest spending categories and compare those to the boosted rewards rates on the cards above. You could also use multiple cards to pay for their respective highest rewards category purchases — like swiping the Amex Blue Cash Preferred for groceries and the Mesa Homeowners card for mortgage payments.

Try writing down a list of the monthly expenses that make up your budget. Then, look at your highest spending categories and compare those to the boosted rewards rates on the cards above. You could also use multiple cards to pay for their respective highest rewards category purchases — like swiping the Amex Blue Cash Preferred for groceries and the Mesa Homeowners card for mortgage payments. Do the math to justify any annual fee. Not all the cards above charge an annual fee, but some do, and you’ll want to make sure it’s worth it. Estimate your annual total expenses in one of the card’s top rewards categories, multiply the total by the percentage of cash back or number of points you’ll earn and divide it by 100. Is that number higher or lower than the annual fee? If it’s higher, it means your rewards will outweigh the fee. But if it’s lower, you might not earn enough to justify the fee.

Not all the cards above charge an annual fee, but some do, and you’ll want to make sure it’s worth it. Estimate your annual total expenses in one of the card’s top rewards categories, multiply the total by the percentage of cash back or number of points you’ll earn and divide it by 100. Is that number higher or lower than the annual fee? If it’s higher, it means your rewards will outweigh the fee. But if it’s lower, you might not earn enough to justify the fee. Compare authorized user options. Many credit cards let you add an authorized user for no fee, but check first before planning to add your partner or child. Some issuers also require children to be at least 13, 15 or 18 years old.

What to do with your family credit card rewards

Once you have a stockpile of rewards, what should you do with them? And how should they work for your family? Here are some ideas of what you can do with your family credit card rewards to stretch their value outside of simple cash back redemption.

Pay for gifts or entertainment. If you earn cash back, you could keep things simple and redeem it for statement credits or gift cards that fund your family’s fun purchases. Birthday and holiday gifts, movie tickets and water park days are even better when they’re “free”!

If you earn cash back, you could keep things simple and redeem it for statement credits or gift cards that fund your family’s fun purchases. Birthday and holiday gifts, movie tickets and water park days are even better when they’re “free”! Redeem for travel. If you earn travel points or miles, those rewards could cover some or all of your next family vacation. But even if your card earns cash back, some issuers let you convert cash back to travel rewards or transfer it to travel partners. You can often get more value out of your rewards that way.

If you earn travel points or miles, those rewards could cover some or all of your next family vacation. But even if your card earns cash back, some issuers let you convert cash back to travel rewards or transfer it to travel partners. You can often get more value out of your rewards that way. Invest in a 529 plan. You can add credit card rewards to a 529 — a tax-advantaged savings plan for college — either automatically or manually. Some cards will deposit your rewards directly into the account. Or, you can transfer the rewards yourself.

You can add credit card rewards to a 529 — a tax-advantaged savings plan for college — either automatically or manually. Some cards will deposit your rewards directly into the account. Or, you can transfer the rewards yourself. Build an emergency fund. It’s always a good idea to have an emergency fund, especially when you have littles at home. By depositing your rewards into a high-yield savings account that earns interest over time, you could eventually build up three to six months’ worth of expenses for your fund.

What’s next?

The bottom line

Your family could use credit card rewards to fund activities, vacations or college fund investments. You can maximize your rewards strategy by picking a card that aligns with your household’s top expenses. Then, you can “spend and forget” with the card until you tap into your stash of rewards.

*Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card and Mesa Homeowners Visa® Signature Preferred Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Frequently asked questions

Do travel cards make sense for large families? If your family takes flights or stays in hotels often, a travel card makes sense for your spending. You could earn travel points or miles on your everyday household purchases to put toward future trips. If you choose a co-branded airline or hotel card, you can tap into perks like free checked bags, companion passes or loyalty status for your family. Or, a top-tier general travel card could get you lounge access, expedited airport security and more perks.

What age can I add my child as an authorized user? The age at which you can add your child as an authorized user on a credit card varies by issuer, but tends to range from 13 to 18. Check your card's terms and conditions or call the issuer to find out.

Should I get a cash back or travel card for my family? Whether you choose cash back or travel rewards for your family depends on your most common types of spending and how you want to redeem rewards. For example, families who tend to stay at home and spend a lot on groceries and streaming might benefit more from a cash back card. You can redeem your cash back for family fun nights or put it toward a college fund or another practical investment. But families who travel often — and like to do so in style and comfort — could enjoy a travel card for its generous welcome bonus, rewards for future trips and luxury perks.