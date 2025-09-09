Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for families

Katie Kelton, CCC Courtney Mihocik, CCC
Written by
Katie Kelton, CCC,
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik, CCC
Published on September 09, 2025 | 4 min read

Young boy and his parents are in the kitchen ordering groceries
Photography by Getty Images

Raising kids isn’t cheap. But one silver lining of your expenses increasing is that your credit card rewards can, too. Plus, when you add a spouse or older child as an authorized user, you can help them build credit, and you get to accumulate rewards from their spending, too. Here are our picks for the best cards for families, based on your most common costs and how you want to redeem rewards.

Top credit cards for families

Badge Icon Best for new parents
Prime Visa image

Prime Visa

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for gas and groceries
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express image

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for everyday shopping
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card image

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for wholesale clubs
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card image

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for mortgage and daycare
Mesa Homeowners Card image

Mesa Homeowners Card

Learn more in our Bankrate review

Compare the top cards for households

Card name Best for Annual fee Rewards Recommended credit score
Prime Visa New parents $0 ($139/year or $14.99/month Amazon Prime membership required)
  • Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
  • Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
 670-850
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Gas and groceries $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
  • Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%).
  • Earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
  • Earn 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases.
  • Earn 1% cash back on other purchases.
 Good to Excellent
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card* Everyday shopping $0
  • 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose.
  • 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center.
  • 2% cash back on one everyday category like Gas Stations and EV Charging Stations, or Grocery Stores (excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs).
  • 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
 670-850
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Wholesale clubs $0
  • Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice.
  • Earn 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.
  • Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
  • Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
 670-850
Mesa Homeowners Card* Mortgage and daycare None³
  • Earn 1X Mesa Points per $1 of your monthly mortgage payments*
  • Earn 3X Mesa Points on home and family expenses including home improvement, decor, maintenance, utilities, and daycare
  • Earn 2X Mesa Points on everyday purchases including groceries, gas, EV charging
  • Earn 1X Mesa Points on all other eligible purchases
 N/A

*Up to 100,000 points annually. Subject to spending $1,000 in purchases on your card in the same statement period as your mortgage payment.

How to choose a credit card for household expenses

Getting rewarded for your family’s expenses doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are three easy ways to choose the right card.

  • Look at your budget to find your top spending categories. Try writing down a list of the monthly expenses that make up your budget. Then, look at your highest spending categories and compare those to the boosted rewards rates on the cards above. You could also use multiple cards to pay for their respective highest rewards category purchases — like swiping the Amex Blue Cash Preferred for groceries and the Mesa Homeowners card for mortgage payments.
  • Do the math to justify any annual fee. Not all the cards above charge an annual fee, but some do, and you’ll want to make sure it’s worth it. Estimate your annual total expenses in one of the card’s top rewards categories, multiply the total by the percentage of cash back or number of points you’ll earn and divide it by 100. Is that number higher or lower than the annual fee? If it’s higher, it means your rewards will outweigh the fee. But if it’s lower, you might not earn enough to justify the fee.
  • Compare authorized user options. Many credit cards let you add an authorized user for no fee, but check first before planning to add your partner or child. Some issuers also require children to be at least 13, 15 or 18 years old.

What to do with your family credit card rewards

Once you have a stockpile of rewards, what should you do with them? And how should they work for your family? Here are some ideas of what you can do with your family credit card rewards to stretch their value outside of simple cash back redemption.

  • Pay for gifts or entertainment. If you earn cash back, you could keep things simple and redeem it for statement credits or gift cards that fund your family’s fun purchases. Birthday and holiday gifts, movie tickets and water park days are even better when they’re “free”!
  • Redeem for travel. If you earn travel points or miles, those rewards could cover some or all of your next family vacation. But even if your card earns cash back, some issuers let you convert cash back to travel rewards or transfer it to travel partners. You can often get more value out of your rewards that way.
  • Invest in a 529 plan. You can add credit card rewards to a 529 — a tax-advantaged savings plan for college — either automatically or manually. Some cards will deposit your rewards directly into the account. Or, you can transfer the rewards yourself.
  • Build an emergency fund. It’s always a good idea to have an emergency fund, especially when you have littles at home. By depositing your rewards into a high-yield savings account that earns interest over time, you could eventually build up three to six months’ worth of expenses for your fund.
Learn more: How 3 families manage their seasonal costs

What’s next?

The bottom line

Your family could use credit card rewards to fund activities, vacations or college fund investments. You can maximize your rewards strategy by picking a card that aligns with your household’s top expenses. Then, you can “spend and forget” with the card until you tap into your stash of rewards.

*Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card and Mesa Homeowners Visa® Signature Preferred Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Frequently asked questions

