Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® review: Plentiful perks for a mid-tier card
An excellent choice for Virgin travel enthusiasts, but a tougher sell for anyone else.
Snapshot
4.4
Bottom line
With flexible and valuable perk choices and decent earning rates on everyday spending, this card is worth a look if you plan on traveling with any of the Virgin brands.
Intro offer
40,000 bonus Virgin Points
Rewards Rate
1 Virgin Point - 3 Virgin Points
Annual fee
$99
Regular APR
21.49%, 25.49% or 29.49% (Variable)
4.4
Bankrate score
Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®* overview
The new Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®* offers plentiful perk options with excellent value for its $99 annual fee. The card rewards everyday spending at a solid rate, making this a worthwhile choice if you plan to fly Virgin Atlantic, take a Virgin Voyages cruise or stay at a Virgin hotel. You’ll earn points in the Virgin Red program that can be used for any of these travel brands.
While this card is not entirely on the level of some of the top travel cards that offer more benefits and higher rewards rates, it measures up well compared to other co-branded card offerings.
Rewards
- 3X Virgin points at Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Voyages
- 2X Virgin points on dining, grocery stores, select streaming services and EV charging stations
- 1X Virgin points on all other purchases
Welcome offer
- 40,000 bonus Virgin points when you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $99
- Foreign transaction fee: $0
- Regular APR: 21.49%, 25.49% or 29.49% (Variable)
- Balance transfer APR: 21.49 percent, 25.49 percent or 29.49 percent variable
- Balance transfer fee: 5 percent of the amount of each transfer (minimum $5)
- Cash advance APR: 31.49 percent
- Cash advance fee: 5 percent of the amount of each transaction (minimum $10)
- Penalty APR: 31.49 percent, 35.49 percent or 39.49 percent variable
Other cardholder perks
- 5,000 bonus points each year upon account renewal
- Choose a Personal Perk after spending $15,000 in a cardholder year and another after spending $30,000 in a cardholder year
- Earn 25 Tier Points after $2,500 in qualifying spend (up to 50 Tier Points per month)
- Pay for two nights at Virgin Hotels, get the third night free (once per year)
- 2,500 bonus points for each additional cardholder (maximum of 10,000 points)
- Mastercard World Elite benefits
Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® pros and cons
Pros
Virgin points are one of the more valuable point currencies for airline rewards.
The Personal Perk options all provide excellent value for a manageable spending limit.
The overall perks of the card can far outweigh its annual fee.
Cons
The card doesn’t offer an intro APR offer for purchases or balance transfers.
You can only redeem points within the Virgin ecosystem and SkyTeam alliance, potentially limiting their usefulness.
You can get more valuable welcome offers on other cards with a similar annual fee.
Why you might want the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®
If you’re planning future travel with Virgin, you’ll enjoy decent rewards and excellent perks with this card.
Rewards: Solid everyday rates
Like any quality co-branded card, the Virgin Red Rewards earns its best rate of 3X points within the Virgin family, which includes Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Virgin Voyages cruises, and Virgin Hotels. According to our valuations, Virgin Atlantic points are worth around 2.6 cents each, making them one of the most valuable airline currencies. These points can be transferred to Virgin Red for hotel and cruise bookings for equal value, making the two programs essentially identical.
You’ll also get 2X points in everyday spending categories like dining and groceries, along with select streaming services and EV charging stations, which amounts to a 5.2 percent return using our valuation. This rate is a decent return on your spending as long as you can use the rewards with the Virgin ecosystem or for booking a partner flight on a SkyTeam alliance partner.
Welcome offer: Valuable bonus
The Virgin Red comes with a welcome offer of 40,000 Virgin points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days, a 7.5 percent return on spending. Using Bankrate’s valuations, the bonus is worth roughly $1,040, which is substantial as long as you can use the points. Other cards with a similar annual fee have welcome bonuses that fall well short of the value of this offer. However, points from these cards may provide more flexibility or involve lower minimum spending requirements.
Perks: Exceptional additional value
The Virgin Red Reward card’s strength lies in the flexibility and value of the perks added to offset its mid-tier $99 annual fee. You can earn up to 10,000 bonus points by adding authorized users with no spending requirements, which is a rare find. You’ll also get 5,000 bonus points each year for renewing the card, which more than offsets the fee, as this works out to be up to $130 in value. Each year, you’ll get a reward voucher (valid for 12 months) for a third consecutive night free with the purchase of a two-night stay at a participating Virgin hotel.
The card also provides excellent spending incentives. You can earn an additional 25 Tier Points after spending $2,500 up to twice each month. These extra points can help you reach the Silver tier at 400 points or the Gold tier at 1,000 points. Advancing to the higher tiers offers perks like bonus points on flights and additional in-flight benefits.
You’ll also get to choose from these Personal Perks after spending $15,000 and $30,000 within a cardholder year:
- Virgin Atlantic Flying Club reward voucher for a round-trip companion seat or round-trip cabin upgrade
- 1 Free Virgin Hotel night stay
- Virgin Hotels priority room upgrade
- Virgin Voyages bar tab credit (up to $300 value on cruises of 7 nights or more, up to $150 for less than 7 nights)
- Virgin Voyages Blue Extras perk package
Each of these perks can provide substantial value, and the ability to choose up to two of them through card spending is a surprisingly valuable feature for a mid-level co-branded card.
Why you might want a different travel card
If you don’t plan on traveling with Virgin or prefer more general flexibility, this may not be the travel card for you.
Travel flexibility: Loyal members benefit most
While Virgin Red Rewards does allow you to book flights, hotels, and cruises within the Virgin family, if you have no plans to travel with them, this card won’t do you much good. If you occasionally need Virgin points, most flexible travel cards carry Virgin as a transfer partner, and you can move points that way.
The card might work if you want to book partner award flights within the SkyTeam alliance; however, that is often complicated and still may not be the best way to book the flight you want. Unless you have advanced knowledge of booking partner awards with frequent flyer programs, you’d likely be better off earning points from a flexible travel card and transferring them using the card’s travel partners.
Rates and fees: Trending high
While the annual fee of $99 is a value price point considering the potential worth of the perks, most rates for this card trend towards the higher end of interest rates. There’s also no intro APR on purchases or balance transfers as an extra incentive, although the card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.
How the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® compares to other travel cards
Depending on your travel plans or brand loyalty, you may want to consider one of these other travel cards.
Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®
Annual fee
Intro offer
40,000 bonus Virgin Points as a welcome when you spend $3,000 on your card in the first 90 days.
Rewards rate
3 Virgin Points for every $1 you spend with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Voyages. 2 Virgin Points for every $1 you spend at grocery stores, dining out, popular streaming services and when charging your EV. 1 Virgin Point for every $1 you spend on everything else, anywhere Mastercard is accepted.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Rewards rate
5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠. 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries. 2x on all other travel purchases. 1x on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn 165,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 1/8/2025.
Rewards rate
Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases. Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Recommended Credit Score
Who is the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® right for?
If you’re loyal to the Virgin brand or are in the market for a cruise, this card might be right for you.
Bankrate’s Take — Is the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® worth it?
When considering the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard, you'll need to consider your travel wants and needs. While its points are some of the most valuable available, they won’t be worth anything if you have no plans with the Virgin family of travel brands. However, if a Virgin trip is in the cards, you’d be hard-pressed to find the added incentives this card provides at a reasonable annual fee.
The information about the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
Frequently asked questions
