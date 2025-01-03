Why you might want the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®

If you’re planning future travel with Virgin, you’ll enjoy decent rewards and excellent perks with this card.

Rewards: Solid everyday rates

Like any quality co-branded card, the Virgin Red Rewards earns its best rate of 3X points within the Virgin family, which includes Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Virgin Voyages cruises, and Virgin Hotels. According to our valuations, Virgin Atlantic points are worth around 2.6 cents each, making them one of the most valuable airline currencies. These points can be transferred to Virgin Red for hotel and cruise bookings for equal value, making the two programs essentially identical.

You’ll also get 2X points in everyday spending categories like dining and groceries, along with select streaming services and EV charging stations, which amounts to a 5.2 percent return using our valuation. This rate is a decent return on your spending as long as you can use the rewards with the Virgin ecosystem or for booking a partner flight on a SkyTeam alliance partner.

Welcome offer: Valuable bonus

The Virgin Red comes with a welcome offer of 40,000 Virgin points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days, a 7.5 percent return on spending. Using Bankrate’s valuations, the bonus is worth roughly $1,040, which is substantial as long as you can use the points. Other cards with a similar annual fee have welcome bonuses that fall well short of the value of this offer. However, points from these cards may provide more flexibility or involve lower minimum spending requirements.

Perks: Exceptional additional value

The Virgin Red Reward card’s strength lies in the flexibility and value of the perks added to offset its mid-tier $99 annual fee. You can earn up to 10,000 bonus points by adding authorized users with no spending requirements, which is a rare find. You’ll also get 5,000 bonus points each year for renewing the card, which more than offsets the fee, as this works out to be up to $130 in value. Each year, you’ll get a reward voucher (valid for 12 months) for a third consecutive night free with the purchase of a two-night stay at a participating Virgin hotel.

The card also provides excellent spending incentives. You can earn an additional 25 Tier Points after spending $2,500 up to twice each month. These extra points can help you reach the Silver tier at 400 points or the Gold tier at 1,000 points. Advancing to the higher tiers offers perks like bonus points on flights and additional in-flight benefits.

You’ll also get to choose from these Personal Perks after spending $15,000 and $30,000 within a cardholder year:

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club reward voucher for a round-trip companion seat or round-trip cabin upgrade

1 Free Virgin Hotel night stay

Virgin Hotels priority room upgrade

Virgin Voyages bar tab credit (up to $300 value on cruises of 7 nights or more, up to $150 for less than 7 nights)

Virgin Voyages Blue Extras perk package

Each of these perks can provide substantial value, and the ability to choose up to two of them through card spending is a surprisingly valuable feature for a mid-level co-branded card.