Why you might want a different student card

Even though the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is a great pick for its welcome bonus and cardholder perks, there are a few downsides to consider, such as its lackluster rewards rate and high APR.

Rewards rate: Unimpressive compared to other student cards

Students spend a significant amount on school supplies, textbooks and gear each year — costly categories that typically don’t earn rewards — and the Deserve EDU Mastercard earns a modest flat-rate cash back of unlimited 1 percent on all purchases.

However, this flat rate is considered quite low and unimpressive for a student cash back card. Given the spending habits of students and the desire to maximize savings, a higher rewards rate could provide more substantial benefits.

In contrast, similar student cash back cards offer more attractive rewards rates that can significantly increase savings potential. The Discover it® Student Cash Back card provides up to 5 percent cash back on rotating categories, so students can earn more on everyday purchases like groceries, dining and transportation. Additionally, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card offers tiered cash back rewards on entertainment, dining, popular streaming services and more — providing flexibility and higher rewards potential based on individual spending habits. Overall, these alternative options are more compelling for students looking to maximize their cash back rewards.

Redemption: Limited options

Like other cash back programs, your Deserve EDU cash back is calculated based on a percentage of dollars back on your total purchase. This card’s flat 1 percent cash back rate means you’ll get 1 cent back for every dollar you spend.

At the end of the billing cycle, your cash back is calculated and automatically credited back to your statement in increments of $25, meaning it might take a few months to see a return if your everyday spending is low.

Although automatic statement credits are an easy redemption method for credit newcomers, some student cards do offer more cash back redemption choices, such as direct bank account deposits, gift cards and more.

Rates and fees: High APR

Like many entry-level unsecured credit cards, the APR is a bit high at 22.99 percent variable, so try to avoid carrying a balance. It’s not a bad ongoing rate since that’s only slightly above the current average credit card interest rate, and several student cards have variable APRs upwards of 26 percent, but you can still fall into credit card debt with interest you accrue on your balance.

Fortunately, there are no annual fees, over-the-credit limit fees or foreign transaction fees on this card, but there are a number of other fees to keep track of.

The late payment is up to $25, while the returned payment is up to $37. Balance transfers and cash advances are not available.