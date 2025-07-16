Cleo Card review: AI-driven credit builder that makes it hard to miss payments
The trendy secured card that's tailored for young people building credit.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
2.5
Bottom line
on Cleo's secure site
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
N/A
Annual fee
The Cleo Card itself has no fee. It is available as part of the Cleo Builder subscription<sup>2</sup>, which is $14.99 per month.
Regular APR
none
2.5
Bankrate score
Card Details
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Cleo Card overview
As far as secured cards go, the Cleo card is pretty standard. But its AI-powered budgeting app — which you're required to pay for to get the card — positions it squarely in the young credit builders market.
That said, anyone can apply for the card with no credit check. You'll have to put down a security deposit, which can be as low as $1 or as high as $25,000, and that amount becomes your credit limit. I'm a fan of Cleo's autopay feature, which pulls from your deposit and eliminates the risk of late payments. Since payment history is a big factor in your credit score, paying on time can be a surefire way to build credit.
Current offer details
-
Rewards
- This card does not offer rewards, which is typical for secured cards.
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- No interest rate
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No penalty fee
- $2.50 cash advance fee
- $14.99 Cleo Builder subscription
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Credit-building features
- No hard credit check
- Reports to the three major credit bureaus
- Security deposit and autopay make it hard to miss a payment
- Credit coaching
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Cleo Card pros and cons
Pros
-
You can qualify for the card with no credit check or credit score.
-
Set your own credit limit by depositing your chosen amount as the security deposit.
-
Your card activity is reported to the credit bureaus once per billing cycle, which can improve your credit score if used responsibly.
Cons
-
The card doesn't offer rewards, a welcome bonus or any other perks besides credit-building.
-
This is Cleo's only card, so you won't be able to upgrade to a better card.
-
You're required to pay $14.99 per month for the Cleo Builder subscription.
How to build credit with the Cleo Card
The Cleo card has one purpose, and that's helping you build credit.
It's designed to make it nearly impossible to miss a payment, which is a major credit-scoring factor. The way it works is you put down a security deposit to open the card. And if you've enabled Carefree Credit Building, your deposit funds will be applied to the card balance. That's why there's no interest rate or penalty fee — you're not able to carry a balance.
Cleo reports your outstanding balance, payment status, current balance and highest statement amount to Equifax, Experian and TransUnion 14 days after every statement due date. And those consistent, positive reports can pay off over time, especially if you're building your credit score from scratch.
You'll also get access to Cleo's AI-powered credit coaching, which offers tips and credit score updates.
Why you might want the Cleo Card
The Cleo card is easy to get and easy to use, making it a decent choice if you're just starting your credit journey.
Credit-building: Practice responsible credit use with relatively low risk
For people who are new to credit, a secured card like the Cleo card is often where you start. You can qualify with no credit score or hard credit check, and you put down a cash deposit that becomes your line of credit. When you make purchases with the card and pay off the balance at the end of the billing cycle, Cleo reports that positive payment history to the three credit bureaus.
The card comes with real-time updates to your credit score. And you're required to have a Cleo Builder subscription — an AI financial assistance app that helps you budget and build credit.
Cleo makes it hard to pay late, which is good for credit score reporting. That's because you can enable autopay and let the issuer draw from your deposit to pay off an outstanding balance. It eliminates the risk of late payments.
No fees: Requires a $1 minimum deposit and Cleo subscription
The card charges no annual fee, APR or late fees. Instead, if you don't pay your balance, your card may go into default.
However, you do have to pay for a Cleo subscription, which is $14.99 per month. And you'll put down money for a security deposit, which can be as low as $1 or as high as you want your credit limit to be.
Why you might want a different secured card
The Cleo card is comparable to other secured cards. But since it's from a smaller issuer, you won't gain access to a world of credit and banking products like you might with American Express, Capital One or Chase.
No upgrade options: There's no better card from the issuer
Card issuers with multiple card products in the same family — like the Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card, Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card — may let you upgrade to a better card with no credit check after using your starter card responsibly. You can get your security deposit back and start earning rewards.
But Cleo only offers one card, so you won't be able to upgrade to a different one with no credit check. Instead, you can build up your credit score with the Cleo card — by making responsible payments on time — until you qualify for a better card from another issuer.
Potentially low credit limit: Only spend as much as you can put down
While some cardholders might be eager to put down a high security deposit so they can start making bigger purchases, others might not have the cash on hand. With a low deposit and low credit limit, you can only make so many purchases before you have to pay off the balance. This may get tedious and may limit the card's usability. However, that's common across most secured cards.
How the Cleo Card compares to other secured cards
The Cleo card is easily accessible and offers credit-building tools like other secured cards do. But it lacks rewards, upgrade options or a diversified credit mix. Learn how it stacks up to other secured cards.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, everywhere.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the Cleo Card right for me?
Simple to qualify for and difficult to miss payments on, this card could be a straightforward way to build credit until you're able to apply for an unsecured card. It could be a good fit if you:
- Have a poor or no credit score and want to practice responsible credit use
- Aren't committed to a certain bank or issuer
- Would benefit from the Cleo subscription's budgeting and credit-building tools
Alternative picks
The Cleo card doesn't offer rewards or an unsecured option, like these cards do:
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.
We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category.
Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.
*Credit Builder Accounts & Certificates of Deposit made/held by Lead Bank, Sunrise Banks, N.A., First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. The secured Self Visa® Credit Card is issued by Lead Bank, Sunrise Bank, N.A., or First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC.
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.