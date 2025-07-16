 Skip to Main Content

Cleo Card review: AI-driven credit builder that makes it hard to miss payments

The trendy secured card that's tailored for young people building credit.

Katie Kelton, CCC
Rebekah Rosado-Evans
Snapshot

2.5

Bankrate rating
Bottom line

With comprehensive budgeting tools and a flexible security deposit, the Cleo Card helps new-to-credit cardholders practice responsible use.
The Cleo Card&#185; does the work. You take the credit.

The Cleo Card¹ does the work. You take the credit.

No Credit History
Apply nowLock

on Cleo's secure site

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

The Cleo Card itself has no fee. It is available as part of the Cleo Builder subscription<sup>2</sup>, which is $14.99 per month.

Regular APR

none

2.5

Bankrate score

On This Page

Cleo Card overview

As far as secured cards go, the Cleo card is pretty standard. But its AI-powered budgeting app — which you're required to pay for to get the card — positions it squarely in the young credit builders market.

That said, anyone can apply for the card with no credit check. You'll have to put down a security deposit, which can be as low as $1 or as high as $25,000, and that amount becomes your credit limit. I'm a fan of Cleo's autopay feature, which pulls from your deposit and eliminates the risk of late payments. Since payment history is a big factor in your credit score, paying on time can be a surefire way to build credit.

Current offer details

  • Credit Card With Dollar Sign Icon

    Rewards

    • This card does not offer rewards, which is typical for secured cards.

  • Credit Card Search Icon

    Rates and fees

    • No interest rate
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • No penalty fee
    • $2.50 cash advance fee
    • $14.99 Cleo Builder subscription

  • Credit Fair Icon

    Credit-building features

    • No hard credit check
    • Reports to the three major credit bureaus
    • Security deposit and autopay make it hard to miss a payment
    • Credit coaching

Cleo Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    You can qualify for the card with no credit check or credit score.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Set your own credit limit by depositing your chosen amount as the security deposit.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Your card activity is reported to the credit bureaus once per billing cycle, which can improve your credit score if used responsibly.

Cons

  • The card doesn't offer rewards, a welcome bonus or any other perks besides credit-building.

  • This is Cleo's only card, so you won't be able to upgrade to a better card.

  • You're required to pay $14.99 per month for the Cleo Builder subscription.

How to build credit with the Cleo Card

The Cleo card has one purpose, and that's helping you build credit.

It's designed to make it nearly impossible to miss a payment, which is a major credit-scoring factor. The way it works is you put down a security deposit to open the card. And if you've enabled Carefree Credit Building, your deposit funds will be applied to the card balance. That's why there's no interest rate or penalty fee — you're not able to carry a balance.

Cleo reports your outstanding balance, payment status, current balance and highest statement amount to Equifax, Experian and TransUnion 14 days after every statement due date. And those consistent, positive reports can pay off over time, especially if you're building your credit score from scratch.

You'll also get access to Cleo's AI-powered credit coaching, which offers tips and credit score updates.

Why you might want the Cleo Card

The Cleo card is easy to get and easy to use, making it a decent choice if you're just starting your credit journey.

Credit-building: Practice responsible credit use with relatively low risk

For people who are new to credit, a secured card like the Cleo card is often where you start. You can qualify with no credit score or hard credit check, and you put down a cash deposit that becomes your line of credit. When you make purchases with the card and pay off the balance at the end of the billing cycle, Cleo reports that positive payment history to the three credit bureaus.

The card comes with real-time updates to your credit score. And you're required to have a Cleo Builder subscription — an AI financial assistance app that helps you budget and build credit.

Cleo makes it hard to pay late, which is good for credit score reporting. That's because you can enable autopay and let the issuer draw from your deposit to pay off an outstanding balance. It eliminates the risk of late payments.

No fees: Requires a $1 minimum deposit and Cleo subscription

The card charges no annual fee, APR or late fees. Instead, if you don't pay your balance, your card may go into default.

However, you do have to pay for a Cleo subscription, which is $14.99 per month. And you'll put down money for a security deposit, which can be as low as $1 or as high as you want your credit limit to be.

Why you might want a different secured card

The Cleo card is comparable to other secured cards. But since it's from a smaller issuer, you won't gain access to a world of credit and banking products like you might with American Express, Capital One or Chase.

No upgrade options: There's no better card from the issuer

Card issuers with multiple card products in the same family — like the Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card, Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card — may let you upgrade to a better card with no credit check after using your starter card responsibly. You can get your security deposit back and start earning rewards.

But Cleo only offers one card, so you won't be able to upgrade to a different one with no credit check. Instead, you can build up your credit score with the Cleo card — by making responsible payments on time — until you qualify for a better card from another issuer.

Learn more: How to upgrade credit cards with the same issuer

Potentially low credit limit: Only spend as much as you can put down

While some cardholders might be eager to put down a high security deposit so they can start making bigger purchases, others might not have the cash on hand. With a low deposit and low credit limit, you can only make so many purchases before you have to pay off the balance. This may get tedious and may limit the card's usability. However, that's common across most secured cards.

How the Cleo Card compares to other secured cards

The Cleo card is easily accessible and offers credit-building tools like other secured cards do. But it lacks rewards, upgrade options or a diversified credit mix. Learn how it stacks up to other secured cards.

Image of The Cleo Card&#185; does the work. You take the credit.
Bankrate Score
Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5
2.5
Apply now Lock Icon
on Cleo's secure site

Annual fee

The Cleo Card itself has no fee. It is available as part of the Cleo Builder subscription2, which is $14.99 per month.

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info Icon
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%
Info Icon

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info Icon
Image of The secured Self Visa&reg; Credit Card<sup>1</sup>
Bankrate Score
Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5
3.1
Apply now Lock Icon
on Self's secure site

Annual fee

$0 annual fee for the first year only, $25 annual fee thereafter.

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info Icon

Is the Cleo Card right for me?

Simple to qualify for and difficult to miss payments on, this card could be a straightforward way to build credit until you're able to apply for an unsecured card. It could be a good fit if you:

  • Have a poor or no credit score and want to practice responsible credit use
  • Aren't committed to a certain bank or issuer
  • Would benefit from the Cleo subscription's budgeting and credit-building tools

Alternative picks

The Cleo card doesn't offer rewards or an unsecured option, like these cards do:

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Best for gas and dining rewards

Caret Right Icon
Chase Freedom Rise®

Chase Freedom Rise®

Best for unsecured credit-building

Caret Right Icon

Frequently asked questions

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category.

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score: 

Compare the best bad credit cards
