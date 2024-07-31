August Bilt Rent Day: Complimentary Guest on Virgin Voyages and BLADE Lounge Experience
Each month on Rent Day, Bilt delivers a new set of bonus opportunities for Bilt cardholders and members. The offers range from earning bonus points to enjoying special experiences just for members.
In celebration of August Rent Day, Bilt Rewards members can take advantage of exclusive experiences with Virgin Voyages and BLADE Lounges. You can also enjoy member-only dining experiences in select cities.
Other August Rent Day perks include SoulCycle rides and the RentFree game show.
Keep in mind: These offers are part of Bilt’s Rent Day series, an ongoing program that offers a daylong promotion on the first of each month. On this day, Bilt cardholders can earn double the points on non-rent purchases, plus other perks.
One quick reminder of some recent not-so-good news: Bilt has ended its relationship with American Airlines as a transfer partner, so it could be time to reevaluate whether you still have the right rewards credit card for your needs given that change.
Details about Bilt’s August Rent Day offers
August’s featured Rent Day benefit includes two great travel experiences with Bilt travel partners — Virgin Voyages and BLADE. Plus, you can take advantage of curated dining experiences with Bilt’s Neighborhood Dining program.
Complimentary guest on Virgin Voyages
The first of Bilt’s main offerings for August’s Rent Day is an exclusive travel experience with Virgin Voyages.
When booking select cruise sailings with Virgin Voyages, Bilt members receive a complimentary booking for a guest on their reservation. Bookings can be made now through August 1.
Members can also enjoy additional exclusive benefits, including:
- $100 bar tab
- Unlimited premium Wi-Fi
- Two specialty coffees per day
- Priority boarding
- Complimentary laundry service
To take advantage of the offer, simply head to your Bilt Rewards account and click on the Virgin Voyages Travel Experience. Then, click “Book Now” to choose from over 20 available sailings. Once you’ve booked the cruise for you and your complimentary plus one, head back to the Virgin Voyages Travel Experience page in your Bilt Rewards account and add your confirmation number to activate your other benefits.
Bilt x BLADE Lounge Party
In addition to the Virgin Voyages experience, Bilt members can also take advantage of an amazing experience with BLADE. For 10,000 points or $200 per person, Bilt members can enjoy an exclusive BLADE Lounge Party.
This party will provide members with the full BLADE experience. Beginning with a cocktail party at BLADE Lounge West, partygoers can soak up the NYC skyline during a helicopter flight to BLADE Lounge East. There, they will spend the evening at BLADE’s Summer Party — enjoying drinks, small plates and more.
Here are the details:
- Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- Flight and lounge experience included
- Maximum of two tickets per member
- Each ticket admits one person
Reservations for the BLADE Lounge Party open on July 29.
Exclusive dining experiences
On August 1, Bilt members can enjoy exclusive dining experiences at some of their favorite neighborhood spots in these select cities:
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Boston
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Denver
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Nashville
- New York
- Washington, DC
Reservations open July 29 by status level and are available on a first-come, first-served basis using Bilt points or an eligible card linked to the member’s Bilt account:
- Noon Eastern time for Bilt Platinum members
- 12:10 p.m. Eastern time for Bilt Gold members
- 12:20 p.m. Eastern time for Bilt Silver members
- 12:30 p.m. Eastern time for Bilt Blue members
Redemptions range from 6,000 to 10,000 points or a price of $75-125. These reservations tend to book quickly, so be ready at your time if interested.
Travel transfer partners
As an ongoing benefit, Bilt members can transfer their Bilt rewards points to a number of different travel partners. Bilt points transfer at a 1:1 ratio to all partners, making Bilt rewards a solid travel rewards card currency to have. Some transfer partners include:
- Alaska Airlines
- United Airlines
- Air France/KLM Flying Blue
- Hilton Hotels & Resorts
- Hyatt Hotels
- Marriott Hotels
- IHG Hotels & Resorts
Additional Rent Day benefits
RentFree game show
Play Bilt’s RentFree game show within the Bilt app for a chance at winning free rent. To enter the drawing, participants must correctly guess three of the most common responses to the game’s questions. Here’s what you can win:
- The top 10 players win a free rent payment (up to $2,500)
- The next 100 highest ranking players receive 1,000 Bilt points
- The next 500 highest ranking players receive 100 Bilt points
This month’s host is comedian Jared Freid. You can submit your guesses starting now through August 1 at 3 p.m. Eastern time. The episode airs at 4 p.m. on August 1.
SoulCycle Rent Day Rides
Bilt Members can book a complimentary bike at participating SoulCycle locations for Rent Day. These seats are first-come, first-served and bookings open by status level beginning July 30 at noon Eastern. One lucky rider will also win a month of rent (up to $2,500).
Please note that you will now be charged a $30 fee if you don’t attend and fail to cancel before 5 p.m. local time. You will also be prohibited from booking future SoulCycle rides on Rent Day.
Double credit card rewards
Renters can get more rewards with Bilt’s rewards credit card on the first of the month. Bilt Mastercard® cardholders earn double the points on non-rent purchases made with the card for up to 10,000 bonus points, including:
- 6X points on dining (normally 3X points)
- 4X points on travel (normally 2X points)
- 2X points on other purchases, excluding rent (normally 1X points)
This offer starts at midnight Eastern on August 1, and runs through 11:59 p.m. Pacific. As a reminder, to earn points you need to use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times per month.
Remember, though, Bilt points are only worth about 0.55 cents each when redeemed for rent; therefore, 1,000 points equals $5.50 toward rent. Other Bilt redemption options, in particular using Bilt’s transfer partners, will provide better value. According to Bankrate’s valuations, Bilt points are worth about 2.1 cents each when transferred to a high-value travel partner.
You can read more about the August Rent Day terms and conditions for more information.
