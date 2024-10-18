Guide to WebBank and its credit cards

Key takeaways WebBank credit cards are ideal for individuals with limited or weaker credit histories.

These cards can help cardholders build their credit history by making timely payments and keeping balances low.

Options include four personal credit cards and one business credit card with varying benefits and rewards programs.

These cards could be a good choice for those looking to build credit, but individuals with stronger credit may find better options elsewhere.

Even if you are unfamiliar with WebBank, you might know some of the credit cards it issues.

WebBank, an FDIC-insured financial institution based in Salt Lake City, Utah, issues credit cards and other financial products for a variety of brands. Many are designed for consumers with limited or weaker credit histories.

Credit cards by WebBank typically give people who haven’t built up much of a credit history or those with some dings on their credit reports the chance to qualify for an unsecured credit card. They can then use these cards to build a longer or stronger credit history by paying their bill on time each month and keeping balances low or paid in full.

But are WebBank credit cards worth adding to your wallet? They might be if you need help building credit, which will help you gain access to better credit cards and loans. And if you run a small business? WebBank offers one business card that might be a fit.

Best WebBank credit cards

WebBank currently offers four personal credit cards that are solid choices for consumers hoping to build a longer credit history and a business credit card that makes sense for business owners who need a higher credit limit.

Card name Card benefits Annual fee Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card* Earn 2% to 10% cash back at select local and national merchants.

Cash back at select merchants.

No foreign transaction fees.

Potential for credit limit increase. $0 Petal® 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card Earn 2% to 10% cash back at select local and national merchants.

Cash back at select merchants.

No foreign transaction fees.

Potential for credit limit increase. $59 Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card* Earn up to 1.5% cash back on everyday purchases (if you make 12 consecutive on-time payments).

Earn bonus cash back at select retailers participating in the Petal Offers program.

No late fees, returned payment or foreign transaction fees. $0 Avant Credit Card $300 to $3,000 credit limit.

The card offers proactive credit limit increases based on your spending and payment behavior. $0 to $99, depending on the strength of your credit. Capital on Tap Business Credit Card 1.5% cash back on all purchases (can increase to 2% if you opt for weekly auto-pay).

Credit limit up to $50,000

Interest rates can be as low as 18.49% (or as high as 35.99%). $0

Best for no-frills credit repair Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros No annual fee Limited rewards program Ability to steadily grow a credit history Cons No welcome offer Not all purchases will generate rewards points Depending on your credit, you might be saddled with a low credit limit



Best for building credit simply Petal® 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Limited rewards program Ability to steadily grow a credit history Cons An annual fee of $59 No welcome offer Depending on your credit, you might be saddled with a low credit limit



Best for earning points while building credit Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You’ll earn points on every purchase You can increase the amount you earn with on-time payments No annual fee Credit limit up to $10,000 Cons The rewards program isn’t overly generous No welcome offer



Best for applicants who struggle to qualify for other unsecured credit-builder cards Avant Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can qualify for this card with a low credit score The Avant card offers credit limit increases if you make your payments on time Cons No rewards program You’ll be charged an annual fee if your credit is too low No welcome offer



Best for small-business owners seeking a high credit limit Capital on Tap Business Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Credit limit as high as $50,000 No annual fee Rewards on all purchases Cons Rewards program is simple but not especially valuable No welcome bonus Variable APR can be as high as 35.99 percent



Is a WebBank credit card right for you?

Should you apply for one of these WebBank cards? For many, this may largely depend on your financial health. If you have a weak or short credit history, a WebBank card will give you the chance to rebuild damaged credit or build a longer credit history.

That’s because your payments on these cards will be reported to the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Building a history of on-time payments will steadily improve your three-digit credit score. Just make sure to make these payments on time. A single payment made 30 days past your card’s due date could cause your credit score to fall by several points.

When deciding if one of WebBank’s cards is right for you, first consider the following:

Do you have good-to-excellent credit? Then there’s little reason to apply for most of WebBank’s cards. That’s because they’re fairly basic, either offering no rewards programs or ones that aren’t as valuable as you can find with the best cash back cards, even those that also charge no annual fees.

Then there’s little reason to apply for most of WebBank’s cards. That’s because they’re fairly basic, either offering no rewards programs or ones that aren’t as valuable as you can find with the best cash back cards, even those that also charge no annual fees. Do you need to rebuild your credit? Are you struggling to qualify for other cards? A WebBank card might be a solid choice.

How to choose a WebBank card

If you’re debating whether to apply for a credit card issued by WebBank, there are several factors you should consider. Everything from your credit score to the fees and perks offered by the cards could impact your choice.

Consider your credit score Caret Down Many WebBank credit cards are appropriate for consumers who have not built a long enough credit history to qualify for other cards. This could happen if you haven’t taken out loans or credit in the past. Without a record of on-time payments, it can be difficult for consumers to generate a credit score. But if your score is in the good or higher category — usually considered to be a FICO score of 670 or higher — you can probably qualify for a credit card that offers more perks and a better rewards program than what you’d get with most of WebBank’s cards.

Do you want additional features? Caret Down It’s true that WebBank’s Petal 1, Petal 1 Rise, Petal 2 and Capital on Tap cards do offer rewards programs. But these programs aren’t especially generous when compared to the rewards offered by competing cards. And the Avant card doesn’t offer any rewards program. These cards also don’t come with many other perks. If your credit score is high enough, look for a credit card that offers a more valuable rewards program.

Are the fees worth it? Caret Down You can avoid a lot of fees with the Petal 1, Petal 2 and Capital on Tap cards. None of these cards charge an annual fee or foreign transaction fees. The Petal 2 also doesn’t charge any late payment or returned payment fees, while the Capital on Tap card doesn’t charge ATM fees. That makes these cards more attractive if you want to spend as little as possible on your credit card. However, the Petal 1 Rise card and Avant card might charge you an annual fee of up to $59, depending on your creditworthiness. These cards might not be worth their annual fees.

Are there better options available? Caret Down Even though WebBank credit requirements can be fairly low and accessible to people with fair credit, there are other options available if your goal is to rebuild your credit or build a credit history. The Discover it® Secured Credit Card comes with a more robust rewards program. You’ll earn 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. The U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card* card is another good choice for building a strong credit score. This secured card offers 5 percent cash back each quarter on purchases in two rotating categories that you choose (up to $2,000); 5 percent cash back on air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center; 2 percent cash back on one everyday category of your choice; and 1 percent on all other purchases. That’s an impressive amount of rewards for a starter card.

The bottom line

Credit cards offered by WebBank are mostly attractive options for consumers who either have no credit history or a fair credit score. These cards, though, don’t offer much in the way of perks, and their rewards programs aren’t especially valuable. If your credit is even a bit better than fair, you might consider other credit-building cards that come with more generous perks and rewards.

*The information about the Petal® 1 Visa® Credit Card, Petal® 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card, Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card and U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.