Guide to WebBank and its credit cards

Dan Rafter Madison Hoehn
Written by
Dan Rafter,
Edited by
Madison Hoehn
Published on October 18, 2024 | 3 min read

Key takeaways

  • WebBank credit cards are ideal for individuals with limited or weaker credit histories.
  • These cards can help cardholders build their credit history by making timely payments and keeping balances low.
  • Options include four personal credit cards and one business credit card with varying benefits and rewards programs.
  • These cards could be a good choice for those looking to build credit, but individuals with stronger credit may find better options elsewhere.

Even if you are unfamiliar with WebBank, you might know some of the credit cards it issues.

WebBank, an FDIC-insured financial institution based in Salt Lake City, Utah, issues credit cards and other financial products for a variety of brands. Many are designed for consumers with limited or weaker credit histories.

Credit cards by WebBank typically give people who haven’t built up much of a credit history or those with some dings on their credit reports the chance to qualify for an unsecured credit card. They can then use these cards to build a longer or stronger credit history by paying their bill on time each month and keeping balances low or paid in full.

But are WebBank credit cards worth adding to your wallet? They might be if you need help building credit, which will help you gain access to better credit cards and loans. And if you run a small business? WebBank offers one business card that might be a fit.

Best WebBank credit cards

WebBank currently offers four personal credit cards that are solid choices for consumers hoping to build a longer credit history and a business credit card that makes sense for business owners who need a higher credit limit.

Card name Card benefits Annual fee
Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card*
  • Earn 2% to 10% cash back at select local and national merchants.
  • Cash back at select merchants. 
  • No foreign transaction fees. 
  • Potential for credit limit increase. 
 $0
Petal® 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card
  • Earn 2% to 10% cash back at select local and national merchants.
  • Cash back at select merchants. 
  • No foreign transaction fees. 
  • Potential for credit limit increase. 
 $59
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card*
  • Earn up to 1.5% cash back on everyday purchases (if you make 12 consecutive on-time payments).
  • Earn bonus cash back at select retailers participating in the Petal Offers program.
  • No late fees, returned payment or foreign transaction fees.
 $0
Avant Credit Card
  • $300 to $3,000 credit limit.
  • The card offers proactive credit limit increases based on your spending and payment behavior.
 $0 to $99, depending on the strength of your credit.
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
  • 1.5% cash back on all purchases (can increase to 2% if you opt for weekly auto-pay). 
  • Credit limit up to $50,000
  • Interest rates can be as low as 18.49% (or as high as 35.99%).
 $0
Petal® 1
Best for no-frills credit repair

Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card

Best for building credit simply

Petal® 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card

Petal® 2
Best for earning points while building credit

Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card

Avant Credit Card image
Best for applicants who struggle to qualify for other unsecured credit-builder cards

Avant Credit Card

  • The Avant Credit Card is as basic as a credit card can get. It offers no rewards program and no welcome offer. The highest credit limit it offers is $3,000. Even worse? It comes with a high 35.99 percent variable APR, and if your credit is weak, you might pay an annual fee that ranges from $0 to $99.

    But the Avant card is designed for consumers with “fair” FICO credit scores, which generally means scores as low as 580. It’s an unsecured card that can help you build a credit history or improve a weak score without having to come up with a deposit to open an account. As long as you pay your balance on time and in full to avoid the high interest rate, your credit score will steadily increase, and you can then apply for a card that offers more perks like a rewards program.

    Avant offers what it calls proactive credit limit increases. If you pay your bills on time and don’t run up too much debt, Avant will inform you if you qualify for a higher credit limit, though your limit can never rise above the card’s maximum of $3,000.

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card image
Best for small-business owners seeking a high credit limit

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card

Is a WebBank credit card right for you?

Should you apply for one of these WebBank cards? For many, this may largely depend on your financial health. If you have a weak or short credit history, a WebBank card will give you the chance to rebuild damaged credit or build a longer credit history.

That’s because your payments on these cards will be reported to the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Building a history of on-time payments will steadily improve your three-digit credit score. Just make sure to make these payments on time. A single payment made 30 days past your card’s due date could cause your credit score to fall by several points. 

When deciding if one of WebBank’s cards is right for you, first consider the following: 

  • Do you have good-to-excellent credit? Then there’s little reason to apply for most of WebBank’s cards. That’s because they’re fairly basic, either offering no rewards programs or ones that aren’t as valuable as you can find with the best cash back cards, even those that also charge no annual fees.
  • Do you need to rebuild your credit? Are you struggling to qualify for other cards? A WebBank card might be a solid choice.

How to choose a WebBank card

If you’re debating whether to apply for a credit card issued by WebBank, there are several factors you should consider. Everything from your credit score to the fees and perks offered by the cards could impact your choice.

The bottom line

Credit cards offered by WebBank are mostly attractive options for consumers who either have no credit history or a fair credit score. These cards, though, don’t offer much in the way of perks, and their rewards programs aren’t especially valuable. If your credit is even a bit better than fair, you might consider other credit-building cards that come with more generous perks and rewards.

