Guide to WebBank and its credit cards

Dan Rafter has been writing about personal finance for more than two decades, covering everything from credit scores, mortgage loans and debt to credit cards, insurance, real estate and student loans.
His work has appeared in the Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Fox Business, The Motley Fool, The Christian Science Monitor, LendingTree, Business Insider and Mental Floss Magazine. He's also the editor of Midwest Real Estate News, a trade magazine serving real estate professionals throughout the Midwest.
WebBank credit cards are ideal for individuals with limited or weaker credit histories.
These cards can help cardholders build their credit history by making timely payments and keeping balances low.
Options include four personal credit cards and one business credit card with varying benefits and rewards programs.
These cards could be a good choice for those looking to build credit, but individuals with stronger credit may find better options elsewhere.
Even if you are unfamiliar with WebBank, you might know some of the credit cards it issues.
WebBank, an FDIC-insured financial institution based in Salt Lake City, Utah, issues credit cards and other financial products for a variety of brands. Many are designed for consumers with limited or weaker credit histories.
Credit cards by WebBank typically give people who haven’t built up much of a credit history or those with some dings on their credit reports the chance to qualify for an unsecured credit card. They can then use these cards to build a longer or stronger credit history by paying their bill on time each month and keeping balances low or paid in full.
But are WebBank credit cards worth adding to your wallet? They might be if you need help building credit, which will help you gain access to better credit cards and loans. And if you run a small business? WebBank offers one business card that might be a fit.
Best WebBank credit cards
WebBank currently offers four personal credit cards that are solid choices for consumers hoping to build a longer credit history and a business credit card that makes sense for business owners who need a higher credit limit.
Card name
Card benefits
Annual fee
Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card*
Earn 2% to 10% cash back at select local and national merchants.
Cash back at select merchants.
No foreign transaction fees.
Potential for credit limit increase.
$0
Petal® 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card
Earn 2% to 10% cash back at select local and national merchants.
Cash back at select merchants.
No foreign transaction fees.
Potential for credit limit increase.
$59
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card*
Earn up to 1.5% cash back on everyday purchases (if you make 12 consecutive on-time payments).
Earn bonus cash back at select retailers participating in the Petal Offers program.
No late fees, returned payment or foreign transaction fees.
$0
Avant Credit Card
$300 to $3,000 credit limit.
The card offers proactive credit limit increases based on your spending and payment behavior.
$0 to $99, depending on the strength of your credit.
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
1.5% cash back on all purchases (can increase to 2% if you opt for weekly auto-pay).
Credit limit up to $50,000
Interest rates can be as low as 18.49% (or as high as 35.99%).
$0
Best for no-frills credit repair
Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card
The Petal 1 card is a no-annual-fee card that can help you build or repair your credit history at no cost. It’s also an unsecured credit card, so you don’t have to make a deposit to open an account.
The rewards program is interesting: Only certain retailers participate in it at any one time, meaning that most of your purchases with your card will generate no rewards. But if you charge products with participating retailers, you can earn 2 percent to 10 percent cash back on those purchases. You’ll need to check online with Petal 1 to discover which retailers are participating in the rewards program at any time, but retailers that have participated include brands such as Shake Shack, Sam’s Club and Costco.
Because this is a basic card, there is no welcome offer. Depending on your credit, your Petal 1 card will come with a credit limit of $300 to $5,000.
Pros
No annual fee
Limited rewards program
Ability to steadily grow a credit history
Cons
No welcome offer
Not all purchases will generate rewards points
Depending on your credit, you might be saddled with a low credit limit
Best for building credit simply
Petal® 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card
The Petal 1 Rise is very similar to the Petal 1 — its most notable difference being its $59 annual fee. The Petal 1 Rise can still help you build or repair your credit history, although its variable APR of 29.49 percent to 35.24 percent is a bit higher than its Petal 1 counterpart.
The Petal 1 Rise features the same rewards program of earning 2 percent to 10 percent back at select merchants. These rewards can be redeemed as statement credits or checks greater than $20. The Petal 1 Rise also comes with credit-building features such as autopay and free credit-scoring tools.
There is no welcome offer for this card. Depending on your credit score, your Petal 1 Rise card will come with a credit limit of $500 to $3,500.
Pros
Limited rewards program
Ability to steadily grow a credit history
Cons
An annual fee of $59
No welcome offer
Depending on your credit, you might be saddled with a low credit limit
Best for earning points while building credit
Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card
The Petal 2 card is a significant step up from the Petal 1, mostly because it gives you the opportunity to earn more rewards while building a credit history. Like the Petal 1, it’s a no-annual-fee card designed for people with short or weaker credit histories. But unlike the Petal 1, you’ll earn rewards on all your purchases — 1 percent cash back on every dollar you charge.
That’s not particularly generous, but if you make 12 consecutive on-time payments, you’ll earn 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases that you make with your Petal 2. You can also earn 2 percent to 10 percent cash back if you make charges at select retailers that participate in the Petal Offers program. You’ll have to check online with Petal 2 to determine which retailers are participating at any time.
Pros
You’ll earn points on every purchase
You can increase the amount you earn with on-time payments
No annual fee
Credit limit up to $10,000
Cons
The rewards program isn’t overly generous
No welcome offer
Best for applicants who struggle to qualify for other unsecured credit-builder cards
Avant Credit Card
The Avant Credit Card is as basic as a credit card can get. It offers no rewards program and no welcome offer. The highest credit limit it offers is $3,000. Even worse? It comes with a high 35.99 percent variable APR, and if your credit is weak, you might pay an annual fee that ranges from $0 to $99.
But the Avant card is designed for consumers with “fair” FICO credit scores, which generally means scores as low as 580. It’s an unsecured card that can help you build a credit history or improve a weak score without having to come up with a deposit to open an account. As long as you pay your balance on time and in full to avoid the high interest rate, your credit score will steadily increase, and you can then apply for a card that offers more perks like a rewards program.
Avant offers what it calls proactive credit limit increases. If you pay your bills on time and don’t run up too much debt, Avant will inform you if you qualify for a higher credit limit, though your limit can never rise above the card’s maximum of $3,000.
Pros
You can qualify for this card with a low credit score
The Avant card offers credit limit increases if you make your payments on time
Cons
No rewards program
You’ll be charged an annual fee if your credit is too low
No welcome offer
Best for small-business owners seeking a high credit limit
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
The Capital on Tap Business card is a business card with a basic rewards program: You’ll earn 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases that you make. That’s a cash-back program that’s easy to understand, and as a small-business owner, you won’t have to spend time determining which spending categories will earn you the most cash back. But compared to other rewards programs found with other business credit cards, this one isn’t especially generous. Some of the best small-business credit cards offer a higher percentage of cash back.
The card doesn’t offer high rewards rates, but on the plus side, you may qualify for a credit limit as high as $50,000. That’s a generous limit and can come in handy for business owners who often struggle with their cash flow.
Depending on your creditworthiness, you can qualify for a variable APR of 18.49 percent. That’s one of the lower interest rates around for a business card. But if your credit features some dings? Your APR can rise as high as 35.99 percent variable, which could be costly if you carry a balance.
Pros
Credit limit as high as $50,000
No annual fee
Rewards on all purchases
Cons
Rewards program is simple but not especially valuable
No welcome bonus
Variable APR can be as high as 35.99 percent
Is a WebBank credit card right for you?
Should you apply for one of these WebBank cards? For many, this may largely depend on your financial health. If you have a weak or short credit history, a WebBank card will give you the chance to rebuild damaged credit or build a longer credit history.
That’s because your payments on these cards will be reported to the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Building a history of on-time payments will steadily improve your three-digit credit score. Just make sure to make these payments on time. A single payment made 30 days past your card’s due date could cause your credit score to fall by several points.
When deciding if one of WebBank’s cards is right for you, first consider the following:
Do you have good-to-excellent credit? Then there’s little reason to apply for most of WebBank’s cards. That’s because they’re fairly basic, either offering no rewards programs or ones that aren’t as valuable as you can find with the best cash back cards, even those that also charge no annual fees.
Do you need to rebuild your credit? Are you struggling to qualify for other cards? A WebBank card might be a solid choice.
How to choose a WebBank card
If you’re debating whether to apply for a credit card issued by WebBank, there are several factors you should consider. Everything from your credit score to the fees and perks offered by the cards could impact your choice.
Many WebBank credit cards are appropriate for consumers who have not built a long enough credit history to qualify for other cards. This could happen if you haven’t taken out loans or credit in the past. Without a record of on-time payments, it can be difficult for consumers to generate a credit score. But if your score is in the good or higher category — usually considered to be a FICO score of 670 or higher — you can probably qualify for a credit card that offers more perks and a better rewards program than what you’d get with most of WebBank’s cards.
It’s true that WebBank’s Petal 1, Petal 1 Rise, Petal 2 and Capital on Tap cards do offer rewards programs. But these programs aren’t especially generous when compared to the rewards offered by competing cards. And the Avant card doesn’t offer any rewards program. These cards also don’t come with many other perks. If your credit score is high enough, look for a credit card that offers a more valuable rewards program.
You can avoid a lot of fees with the Petal 1, Petal 2 and Capital on Tap cards. None of these cards charge an annual fee or foreign transaction fees. The Petal 2 also doesn’t charge any late payment or returned payment fees, while the Capital on Tap card doesn’t charge ATM fees. That makes these cards more attractive if you want to spend as little as possible on your credit card. However, the Petal 1 Rise card and Avant card might charge you an annual fee of up to $59, depending on your creditworthiness. These cards might not be worth their annual fees.
Even though WebBank credit requirements can be fairly low and accessible to people with fair credit, there are other options available if your goal is to rebuild your credit or build a credit history.
The Discover it® Secured Credit Card comes with a more robust rewards program. You’ll earn 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
The U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card* card is another good choice for building a strong credit score. This secured card offers 5 percent cash back each quarter on purchases in two rotating categories that you choose (up to $2,000); 5 percent cash back on air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center; 2 percent cash back on one everyday category of your choice; and 1 percent on all other purchases. That’s an impressive amount of rewards for a starter card.
The bottom line
Credit cards offered by WebBank are mostly attractive options for consumers who either have no credit history or a fair credit score. These cards, though, don’t offer much in the way of perks, and their rewards programs aren’t especially valuable. If your credit is even a bit better than fair, you might consider other credit-building cards that come with more generous perks and rewards.
*The information about the Petal® 1 Visa® Credit Card, Petal® 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card,Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card and U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
