A nonprofit organization is one that has received tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), usually because it provides a public service or supports a social cause. This type of company refrains from earning profits for its owners and donates all income (beyond operational expenses) to whatever cause it champions.

But that doesn’t mean nonprofits don’t need their own credit card. Like any other business, nonprofit owners could benefit from having a dedicated small-business credit card they use to keep business purchases separate and simplify expenses for easy filing come tax season.

Beyond these benefits, nonprofit organizations can also use a business rewards credit card to earn cash back while gaining access to important consumer protection perks.

Comparing the best credit cards for nonprofits

The best credit cards for nonprofits are ones with plenty of perks, no hidden fees and generous rewards rates. Check out which cards could be the best fit for a nonprofit organization.

Card name Annual fee Rewards Bankrate score Ink Business Cash® Credit Card $0 5 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year 5 percent cash back on Lyft rides through March 2025

on Lyft rides through March 2025 2 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year 1 percent on all other purchases 4.3 Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card $0 Unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases

on all purchases 5 percent cash back on Lyft rides through March 2025 4.2 The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express No annual fee 2X points on up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points thereafter

on up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points thereafter 2X points on eligible travel purchases made on amextravel.com

on eligible travel purchases made on amextravel.com 1X points on all other purchases 4.1 The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card No annual fee 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases (up to $50,000 per year, then 1 percent) 4.3

Top cards for nonprofits

Best for large nonprofits Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The purchase intro APR can help new nonprofit businesses get off the ground by stalling interest. It's a good choice for small nonprofit owners wanting a low-cost business rewards card because it has no annual fee. Cons Boosted rewards are capped at $50,000 spent each account anniversary year which larger nonprofits may exceed. Rewards categories may not appeal to remote-based nonprofits.



Best for simplicity Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card has a good intro APR on purchases and a relatively low ongoing APR. Since it doesn't charge an annual fee, it's a good choice for nonprofits with smaller budgets. Cons Cards with bonus categories may earn more rewards or cash back. It won’t help much if you need to pay off debt because there's no intro APR on balance transfers.



Best for flexible rewards The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its Expanded Buying Power feature could come in handy if you need to spend beyond your credit limit. A hefty annual fee won't offset your reward earnings. Cons There's no intro APR on balance transfers, making it a poor choice for managing high-interest debt transferred from other cards. Its boosted flat-rate rewards for general purchases has a $50,000 spending cap, which could be restrictive for high budget spenders.



Best for flat-rate rewards The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros It features one of the highest flat rewards rates for a business card with no annual fee. Expanded buying power lets cardholders go over their credit limit. Cons The spending limit for earning 2 percent back can be restrictive when it comes to this card's earning potential. This card features limited cardholder perks compared to other business reward cards.



How to choose the right credit card for your nonprofit

Nonprofits don’t really need the same personal perks or benefits you get with business credit cards that charge annual fees, so you shouldn’t consider cards that charge them — unless you can justify them with your unique situation.

Although plenty of the best cards for nonprofits don’t charge annual fees, this doesn’t necessarily rule out great rewards cards. When it comes to choosing the right card for your nonprofit, you should consider cost, perks, rewards and redemption options .

Factors to consider when picking a nonprofit credit card

Annual fees: To find the right nonprofit credit card, you’ll want to compare options with no annual fee to keep costs low.

Perks and benefits: Keep an eye out for business credit cards that offer consumer protections that could help your nonprofit business. Examples include purchase protection against damage or theft or extended warranties on eligible items that come with a manufacturer’s warranty.

Rewards: Think of the categories your nonprofit spends the most in. As you compare the top credit card offers, you’ll notice that some credit cards for nonprofits offer more rewards in certain categories.

Redeeming rewards: Consider how you can redeem the rewards you earn with your nonprofit card. Ideally, you’ll find a card that lets you cash in your rewards for charitable donations or for cash back you can funnel back into your nonprofit.

Frequently asked questions

Can a 501(c)(3) organization have a credit card? Caret Down A 501(c)(3) organization can obtain a credit card, and its use should strictly adhere to the nonprofit’s mission to maintain its tax-exempt status. Policies must be in place to ensure the card is used solely for business-related expenses.

What should be on a nonprofit business credit card? Caret Down A nonprofit business credit card should include features like no fees, rewards programs with rebates and discounts, automatic rebates on travel and fuel, discounts on office supplies and purchase protection.

What are nonprofits allowed to spend money on? Caret Down Nonprofits can spend money on activities that support their mission, including program expenses for services and staff, fundraising costs, administrative fees for daily operations and compliance and legal costs to adhere to regulations. Responsible spending in alignment with its mission and laws is essential for these organizations, so business cards can help organize these expenses.

What’s next?

Use these Bankrate tools to help you figure out which card might best suit your business needs.

The bottom line

Nonprofit organizations don’t prioritize earning profits, but having a dedicated business credit card can provide numerous benefits. It can help separate business and personal purchases, simplify expenses, provide valuable rewards for business-related purchases and give you a line of credit that can help with ongoing costs.

Comparing and selecting the best credit card for your nonprofit can help streamline expenses and optimize rewards, allowing your organization to focus on its important social cause.]