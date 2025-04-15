The expenses that come with adopting a child can add up quickly. On top of the adoption fees, there are attorney fees, home study fees and court costs, not to mention the travel expenses that accumulate when adopting a child who doesn’t live near you.

To offset some of those costs, a nonrefundable adoption tax credit is available to those who qualify.

For 2024, the maximum credit per eligible child is $16,810; that increases to $17,280 per eligible child for the 2025 tax year. While the credit often doesn’t cover all costs, it still can help people dealing with the assorted expenses of bringing an adopted family member home.

What adoptions are covered under the credit?

To be eligible for this credit, the adopted child:

must be under the age of 18, or physically or mentally incapable of caring for themselves, regardless of their age

can’t be your spouse’s child

can’t be the result of a surrogacy

You can, however, claim the credit more than once if you adopt more than one child. “If someone was to adopt twins or two siblings, they would get that credit twice,” says Josh Youngblood, an enrolled agent and founder of the Youngblood Group in Dallas.

For children with special needs, the full amount of the credit is available without any documentation, Youngblood adds. The Internal Revenue Service deems a child with special needs as one who can’t or shouldn’t be returned to their parents’ home, or isn’t likely to be adopted without assistance to the adoptive family.

Those with non-special-needs adoptions, however, will need to report expenses. In those cases, Youngblood recommends keeping an expense spreadsheet to stay organized.

Who qualifies for the adoption credit?

There are income limits that restrict who qualifies to claim the adoption tax credit. The income limits are tied to modified adjusted gross income (MAGI), which is adjusted gross income with some items added back in (specifically, income from Puerto Rico or American Samoa that you excluded, and certain elements of foreign earned income; see the IRS instructions for line 7 of Form 8839 ).

Tax year Credit amount Credit starts to phase out Credit unavailable 2024 $16,810 $252,150+ $292,150+ 2025 $17,280 $259,190+ $299,190+

While everyone’s tax situation is different, it’s important to understand that not every adoptive family will be helped by the credit, says Josh Kroll, adoption subsidy resource center coordinator with Families Rising, a nonprofit that helps people navigate the challenges of foster care and adoption.

“Some families are told incorrectly that you’re going to get a big check for this amount, and that’s usually not the case,” he says.

In his experience, families with adjusted gross incomes of about $200,000 are more likely to benefit from the credit than those with less than $30,000, for example. The credit is nonrefundable, so once a taxpayer’s liability hits zero, a refund won’t be issued.

That said, even though the tax credit isn’t refundable, it has a key benefit to keep in mind: You can use the credit over the course of up to five years. That is, if you have adoption expenses that exceed your tax bill in any given year, you can carry-forward those expenses on future tax returns for up to five years (up to the maximum credit amount). This IRS page has useful information on the adoption tax credit .

Also, if you paid an agency to help you start the adoption process, but you still haven’t been matched with a child, you can still claim that expense on your taxes, Kroll says. “That gets missed a lot, and that’s something that can be really useful for those families. It can help them to pay those next fees that are coming up in the future.”

Some states have their own adoption tax credits as well, he says. (Check your state’s income and sales tax rates .)

How to calculate the credit

To take the federal adoption tax credit, taxpayers need to fill out Form 8839 .

For those adopting a child without special needs, you must document direct expenses incurred during the adoption process, Youngblood notes. Qualified expenses include:

Adoption agency and attorney fees

Court costs

Travel expenses (including meals and lodging)

Home study fees and other pre-adoption costs

Other direct costs related to the legal adoption



Examples of expenses that don’t qualify include those incurred while adopting a spouse’s child or the cost of surrogacy arrangements, Youngblood says. You also can’t include expenses that were covered by another federal credit or deduction, or costs paid by federal, state or local programs. Expenses covered by employer adoption assistance programs also don’t qualify for the credit.

While you can calculate this credit without the help of a tax professional, you may want to reach out to one for advice, Youngblood says. Even if you still prepare your taxes on your own, some enrolled agents, Youngblood says, will offer consultations at an hourly rate.